Marts: Suckler cows selling to a smashing price of £3150 at Enniskillen Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beef bullocks sold to £2050 for a 678kg Charolais at £302ppk and light weights sold to 365ppk for a 408kg Limousin at £1490.

Bullocks

Culkey producer 436kg Limousin at £1500, 364kg Limousin at £1190, 346kg Limousin at £1170, 408kg Limousin at £1490; Kesh producer 710kg Limousin bull at £1980, 718kg Limousin bull at £1800; Irvinestown producer 454kg Charolais at £1470; Derrygonnelly producer 456kg Charolais at £1500; Belcoo producer 612kg Charolais at £1760, 678kg Charolais at £2050, 726kg Charolais at £2000, 488kg Charolais at £1660; Maguiresbridge producer 642kg Aberdeen Angus at £1930, 578kg Aberdeen Angus at £1700, 532kg Aberdeen Angus at £1550, 574kg Aberdeen Angus at £1710; Tempo producer 534kg Aberdeen Angus at £1690, 412kg Charolais 1510, 458kg Hereford at £1280; Derrylin producer 530kg Limousin at £1640, 572kg Limousin at £1640; Newtownbutler producer 440kg Simmental at £1540, 406kg Charolais at £1520, 406kg Charolais at £1490; Fivemiletown producer 344kg Limousin 1250, 394kg Limousin at £1340; Kinawley producer 534kg Charolais at £1440; Irvinestown producer 540kg Limousin at £1660, 580kg Limousin at £1540, 512kg Limousin at £1570; Trillick producer 384kg Limousin at £1200, 382kg Limousin at £1290, 380kg Limousin at £1280, 412kg Hereford at £1410; Roscor producer 614kg Charolais at £1720, 632kg Limousin at £1720, 644kg Charolais at £1600; Letterbeen producer 488kg Charolais at £1680, 464kg Charolais at £1410; Culkey producer 572kg Charolais at £1650, 608kg Charolais at £1630; Lisbellaw producer 594kg Aberdeen Angus at £1680, 590kg Aberdeen Angus at £1600, 506kg Aberdeen Angus at £1410; Magheraveely producer 408kg Friesian at £800, 412kg Friesian at £870, 430kg Friesian at £800, 470kg Friesian at £960 and Irvinestown producer 624kg Charolais at £1780, 694kg Charolais bull at £1650.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enniskillen Mart

Weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1410 paid for a 383kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1260 for a 363kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Garrison producer 356kg Charolais steer at £1250, 374kg Charolais steer at £1210, 383kg Charolais steer at £1410, 316kg Charolais steer at £1140; Belleek producer 414kg Limousin steer at £1150, 376kg Limousin heifer at £1110, 355kg Limousin steer at £1210; Derrylin producer 234kg Limousin bull at £960, 319kg Charolais heifer at £960, 281kg Charolais heifer at £890, 381kg Charolais heifer at £1160; Derrygonnelly producer 361kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 400kg Charolais heifer at £1190, 345kg Charolais steer at £1090, 425kg Charolais steer at £390, 381kg Charolais heifer at £123; Kesh producer 404kg Charolais heifer at £1160, 390kg Charolais bull at £1040, 244kg Charolais heifer at £860kg; Kinawley producer 404kg Charolais heifer at £1100, Letterbreen producer 382kg Limousin steer at £1120, 289kg Belgian Blue steer at £1020, 234kg Limousin steer at £800, 238kg Limousin steer at £890; Trillick producer 265kg Charolais heifer at £900, 286kg Charolais heifer at £930, 278kg Charolais heifer at £840, 273kg Charolais heifer at £880; Belleek producer 336kg Charolais heifer at £1120, 266kg Charolais heifer at £890, 208kg Charolais heifer at £830, 363kg Limousin bull at £160, 265kg Charolais bull at £950; Enniskillen producer 375kg Limousin steer at £1350, 315kg Limousin heifer at £1010, 315kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 316kg Charolais heifer at £960 and Trillick producer 340kg Limousin steer at £1150, 440kg Limousin heifer at £1080.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 301ppk for a 570kg Charolais at £1720, light weights sold to 314ppk for a 516kg Charolais at £1620.

Irvinestown producer Charolais 660kg at £1840, Charolais 570kg at £1720, Charolais 538kg at £1580; Clabby producer Charolais 590kg at £1740, Charolais 560kg at £1640, Charolais 580kg at £1690; Boho producer Charolais 528kg at £1540; Macken producer Charolais 516kg at £1620, Charolais 440kg at £1330 and Omagh producer Charolais 468kg at £1400.

Calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

February born Belgian Blue bull at £430, Belgian Blue bull at £400, Aberdeen Angus bull at £350, Belgian Blue heifer at £475, Belgian Blue heifer at £445, Simmental heifer at £425, Simmental heifer at £470, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £340, March born Belgian Blue heifer at £445, Belgian Blue heifer at £440, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £60, April born Aberdeen Angus bull at £240, Aberdeen Angus bull at £245, Aberdeen Angus bull at £200, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £250, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £25 and Aberdeen Angus heifer at £220.

Older calves sold to £655 for a Jan born Simmental heifer.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to £3150.