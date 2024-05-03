Marts: Suckler cows selling to a smashing price of £3150 at Enniskillen Mart
Beef bullocks sold to £2050 for a 678kg Charolais at £302ppk and light weights sold to 365ppk for a 408kg Limousin at £1490.
Bullocks
Culkey producer 436kg Limousin at £1500, 364kg Limousin at £1190, 346kg Limousin at £1170, 408kg Limousin at £1490; Kesh producer 710kg Limousin bull at £1980, 718kg Limousin bull at £1800; Irvinestown producer 454kg Charolais at £1470; Derrygonnelly producer 456kg Charolais at £1500; Belcoo producer 612kg Charolais at £1760, 678kg Charolais at £2050, 726kg Charolais at £2000, 488kg Charolais at £1660; Maguiresbridge producer 642kg Aberdeen Angus at £1930, 578kg Aberdeen Angus at £1700, 532kg Aberdeen Angus at £1550, 574kg Aberdeen Angus at £1710; Tempo producer 534kg Aberdeen Angus at £1690, 412kg Charolais 1510, 458kg Hereford at £1280; Derrylin producer 530kg Limousin at £1640, 572kg Limousin at £1640; Newtownbutler producer 440kg Simmental at £1540, 406kg Charolais at £1520, 406kg Charolais at £1490; Fivemiletown producer 344kg Limousin 1250, 394kg Limousin at £1340; Kinawley producer 534kg Charolais at £1440; Irvinestown producer 540kg Limousin at £1660, 580kg Limousin at £1540, 512kg Limousin at £1570; Trillick producer 384kg Limousin at £1200, 382kg Limousin at £1290, 380kg Limousin at £1280, 412kg Hereford at £1410; Roscor producer 614kg Charolais at £1720, 632kg Limousin at £1720, 644kg Charolais at £1600; Letterbeen producer 488kg Charolais at £1680, 464kg Charolais at £1410; Culkey producer 572kg Charolais at £1650, 608kg Charolais at £1630; Lisbellaw producer 594kg Aberdeen Angus at £1680, 590kg Aberdeen Angus at £1600, 506kg Aberdeen Angus at £1410; Magheraveely producer 408kg Friesian at £800, 412kg Friesian at £870, 430kg Friesian at £800, 470kg Friesian at £960 and Irvinestown producer 624kg Charolais at £1780, 694kg Charolais bull at £1650.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1410 paid for a 383kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1260 for a 363kg Charolais.
Ruling prices
Garrison producer 356kg Charolais steer at £1250, 374kg Charolais steer at £1210, 383kg Charolais steer at £1410, 316kg Charolais steer at £1140; Belleek producer 414kg Limousin steer at £1150, 376kg Limousin heifer at £1110, 355kg Limousin steer at £1210; Derrylin producer 234kg Limousin bull at £960, 319kg Charolais heifer at £960, 281kg Charolais heifer at £890, 381kg Charolais heifer at £1160; Derrygonnelly producer 361kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 400kg Charolais heifer at £1190, 345kg Charolais steer at £1090, 425kg Charolais steer at £390, 381kg Charolais heifer at £123; Kesh producer 404kg Charolais heifer at £1160, 390kg Charolais bull at £1040, 244kg Charolais heifer at £860kg; Kinawley producer 404kg Charolais heifer at £1100, Letterbreen producer 382kg Limousin steer at £1120, 289kg Belgian Blue steer at £1020, 234kg Limousin steer at £800, 238kg Limousin steer at £890; Trillick producer 265kg Charolais heifer at £900, 286kg Charolais heifer at £930, 278kg Charolais heifer at £840, 273kg Charolais heifer at £880; Belleek producer 336kg Charolais heifer at £1120, 266kg Charolais heifer at £890, 208kg Charolais heifer at £830, 363kg Limousin bull at £160, 265kg Charolais bull at £950; Enniskillen producer 375kg Limousin steer at £1350, 315kg Limousin heifer at £1010, 315kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 316kg Charolais heifer at £960 and Trillick producer 340kg Limousin steer at £1150, 440kg Limousin heifer at £1080.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 301ppk for a 570kg Charolais at £1720, light weights sold to 314ppk for a 516kg Charolais at £1620.
Irvinestown producer Charolais 660kg at £1840, Charolais 570kg at £1720, Charolais 538kg at £1580; Clabby producer Charolais 590kg at £1740, Charolais 560kg at £1640, Charolais 580kg at £1690; Boho producer Charolais 528kg at £1540; Macken producer Charolais 516kg at £1620, Charolais 440kg at £1330 and Omagh producer Charolais 468kg at £1400.
Calves
February born Belgian Blue bull at £430, Belgian Blue bull at £400, Aberdeen Angus bull at £350, Belgian Blue heifer at £475, Belgian Blue heifer at £445, Simmental heifer at £425, Simmental heifer at £470, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £340, March born Belgian Blue heifer at £445, Belgian Blue heifer at £440, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £60, April born Aberdeen Angus bull at £240, Aberdeen Angus bull at £245, Aberdeen Angus bull at £200, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £250, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £25 and Aberdeen Angus heifer at £220.
Older calves sold to £655 for a Jan born Simmental heifer.
Suckler cows
Suckler cows sold to £3150.
Three year old Limousin heifer with four month old Limousin heifer at £3150, three year old Limousin heifer with four month old Limousin heifer at £2920, two-and-a-half-year old Charolais heifer with four month old Limousin bull at £2800, four year old Simmental cow with five month old Simmental bull at £2720, six year old Limousin cow with one month old Simmental bull at £2640, four year old Belgian Blue cow with four month old Limousin heifer at £2550, three year old Charolais heifer with four month old heifer at £2350 and three year old Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer with four month old Limousin heifer at £2500.