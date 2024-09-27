Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A good supply of beef bred cattle sold well at Enniskillen Mart.

Heavy bullocks sold to £1930 for a 666kg Irish Moilie at £290ppk.

Light weights to 337ppk for a 456kg Charolais at £1540.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Leggs producer 606kg Charolais at £1750, 666kg Limousin at £1930, 564kg Limousin at £1550, 552kg Charolais at £1610, 586kg Charolais at £1650; Belcoo producer 514kg Charolais at £1600, 562kg Charolais at £1750, 526kg Charolais at £1600; Kesh producer 384kg Charolais at £1170, 354kg Charolais at £1060, 350kg Charolais at £1000; Newtownbutler producer 492kg Charolais at £1540, 530kg Charolais at £1440, 548kg Charolais at £1630, 614kg Charolais at £1780, 578kg Charolais at £1700, 562kg Charolais at £1750; Kinawley producer 392kg Aberdeen Angus at £1140, 410kg Aberdeen Angus at £1200; Maguiresbridge producer 576kg Limousin at £1580, 542kg Limousin at £1630; Dungannon producer 546kg Limousin at £1650, 542kg Limousin at £1550; Castlederg producer 602kg Limousin at £1620, 578kg Charolais at £1540; Lisnaskea producer 560kg Limousin at £1560, 546k Limousin at £1520, 608kg Limousin at £1770, 580kg Charolais at £1760, 598kg Limousin at £1770; Derrylin producer 550kg Charolais at £1620, 520kg Charolais at £1600, 476kg Limousin at £1540; Derrygonnelly producer 548kg Limousin at £1760, 574kg Limousin at £1660, 494kg Limousin at £1550, 492kg Charolais at £1650; Rosslea producer 564kg Charolais at £1620, 626kg Charolais at £1790, 548kg Charolais at £1630, 602kg Limousin at £1680, 674kg Aberdeen Angus at £1890, 544kg Charolais at £1620; Lisbellaw producer 622kg Hereford at £1720, 584kg Hereford at £1450 and Letterbreen producer 630kg Charolais at £1830, 538kg Charolais at £1620, 638kg Charolais at £1740, 644kg Aberdeen Angus at £1670, 640kg Charolais at £1880, 552kg Charolais at £1680, 634kg Charolais at £1870, 620kg Charolais at £1810.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1400 paid for a 334kg Charolais, while heifers 700kg sold to £1450 for a 450kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Trillick producer 232kg Charolais bull at £1000, 233kg Charolais bull at £1050, 272kg Charolais bull at £1110, 335kg Charolais bull at £1390; Derrylin producer 241kg Charolais bull at £1050, 240kg Limousin bull at £940, 325kg Charolais bull at £1300, 273kg Charolais bull at £1140, 267kg Charolais bull at £1040, Belleek producer323kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 328kg Charolais heifer at £990, 316kg Charolais bull at £1130, 312kg Charolais bull at £1080; Kesh producer 318kg Limousin bull at £1210, 318kg Limousin bull at £1210, 377kg Limousin heifer at £1190, 289kg Charolais heifer at £900, 272kg Limousin bull at £960; Belcoo producer 288kg Limousin bull at £1000, 316kg Limousin bull at £1130, 234kg Limousin heifer at £840, 405kg Charolais bull at £1390; Garrison producer 339kg Charolais heifer at £1270, 255kg Charolais heifer at £860, 350kg Charolais steer at £1220, 349kg Charolais steer at £1160, 300kg Charolais steer at £1200; Belleek producer 218kg Charolais heifer at £900, 235kg Charolais heifer at £930, 207kg Charolais bull at £890; Magheraveely producer 407kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1120, 476kg Charolais bull at £1350; Enniskillen producer 450kg Charolais heifer at £1450, 372kg Charolais heifer at £1150; Fivemiletown producer 251kg Charolais heifer at £920, 253kg Limousin heifer at £920; Fintona producer 230kg Limousin heifer at £830, 253kg Charolais bull at £910, 184kg Limousin heifer at £720, 231kg Limousin heifer at £770, 208kg Limousin heifer at £840; Lisbellaw producer 334kg Charolais bull at £1400, 355kg Charolais heifer at £1220; Kinawley producer 271kg Charolais bull at £1020, 235kg Charolais bull at £1000; Ederney producer 356kg Simmental heifer at £940, 322kg Simmental heifer at £830; Boho producer 221kg Charolais bull at £700, 266kg Charolais heifer at £830, 134kg Charolais bull at £630; Lisnaskea producer 226kg Charolais bull at £870, 275kg Charolais bull at £990, 329kg Charolais heifer at £1020, 202kg Charolais bull at £820 and Enniskillen producer 452kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1090, 411kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1040, 209kg Limousin bull at £840, 324kg Limousin bull at £1040, 411kg Limousin bull at £1250.

Calves

Belleek producer Charolais bull at £475, Charolais heifer at £450; Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £450, Aberdeen Angus bull at £345; Enniskillen producer Hereford bull 440, Aberdeen Angus bull at £380, Hereford bull at £330, Simmental bull at £320; Ballinamallard producer Charolais heifer at £325, Charolais heifer at £305, Charolais heifer at £385; Newtownbutler producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £290; Letterbreen producer Belgian Blue bull at £410, Belgian Blue bull at £395, Belgian Blue bull at £390 and Tempo producer Belgian Blue bull at £395.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to a top of £2880 paid for a Limousin cow with Charolais bull at foot.

Kesh producer Limousin cow with Charolais at £2880; Belleek producer in calf Hereford cow due October at £2250; Newtownbutler producer Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £2230; Enniskillen producer Saler cow with Saler bull at £2110, Hereford cow with Simmental heifer at £1960 and Irvinestown producer Aberdeen Angus cow with Limousin bull at £1760.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 398ppk paid for a 560kg Charolais at £1670 and top price of at £1900.

Medium weights to 333ppk paid for a 424kg Charolais at £1410.

Light weights sold to 335ppk paid for a 370kg Charolais at £1240

Newtownbutler producer Charolais 690kg at £1940; Lisbellaw producer Charolais 650kg at £1900, Charolais 630kg at £1820, Charolais 610kg at £1770; Derrylin producer Charolais 560kg at £1670; Ballinamallard producer Charolais 528kg at £1580; Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 530kg at £1570 and Florencecourt producer Charolais 530kg at £1550, Charolais 520kg at £1500.

Fat cows

Enniskillen producer Charolais 994kg at £2110, Charolais 830kg at £1930; Omagh producer Limousin 718kg at £1770; Tempo producer Limousin 708kg at £1720 and Roscor producer Charolais bull 1158kg at £2000.