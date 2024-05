Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heavy weight bullocks selling to £1860 for a 660kg Simmental at £1860 281ppk at Enniskillen Mart.

Lighter weights from 371ppk for a 436kg Charolais at £1620.

Light weights to 354ppk for a 420kg Charolais at £1490.

Light weights sold to 452ppk for a 318kg Charolais at £1440

Enniskillen Mart

Bullocks

Tempo producer 660kg Simmental at £1860, 606kg Simmental at £1770, 596kg Simmental at £1710; Roscor producer 624kg Limousin at £1750, 436kg Charolais at £1620, 446kg Charolais at £ 1610; Garrison producer 522kg Charolais at £1650, 558kg Charolais at £1640; Tempo producer 556kg Charolais at £1620; Omagh producer 318kg Charolais at £1440, 352kg Charolais at £1370, 364kg Charolais at £1400; Lisbellaw producer 484kg Aberdeen Angus at £1320, 442kg Aberdeen Angus at £1220, 530kg Aberdeen Angus at £1420; Sixmilecross producer 456kg Charolais at £1500, 390kg Charolais at £1430; Derrylin producer 340kg Belgian Blue at £1130 and Belleek producer 436kg Charolais at £1620, 446kg Charolais at £1610.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1530 paid for a 455kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £700 to £1400 for a 435kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Monea producer 455kg Charolais steer at £1530; Roscor producer 362kg Charolais bull at £1370, 361kg Charolais bull at £1310, 389kg Charolais bull at £1290; Belleek producer 435kg Charolais heifer at £1400, 411kg Charolais heifer at £1380, 372kg Charolais heifer at £1300; Kinawley producer 296kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 282kg Charolais heifer at £950; Ballinamallard producer 324kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1250, 258kg Limousin steer at £990, 311kg Charolais steer at £1140, 323kg Charolais steer at £1220; Derrylin producer 371kg Charolais bull at £1230,378kg Limousin bull at £1320,360kg Limousin bull at £1310; Coa producer 398kg Limousin steer at £1280, 375kg Limousin steer at £1260, 384kg Limousin heifer at £1250; Garrison producer 275kg Limousin bull at £940, 217kg Limousin bull at £780, 263kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £740; Enniskillen producer 385kg Limousin at £1200; Castlewellan producer 361kg Charolais heifer at £1240, 415kg Charolais steer at £1400; Newtownbutler producer 325kg Limousin heifer at £1250, 430kg Charolais steer at £1460 and Trillick producer 383kg Charolais heifer at £1200.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to a top of £2920 for a Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at foot, Limousin bull pure bred at £1900 and Limousin cow due December with Limousin bull at foot at £2250.

Heifers

Heavy weight heifers sold to £1740 for a 718kg Charolais.

Light weights sold to £1610 for a 464kg Charolais at £346ppk.

Enniskillen producer 718kg Charolais at £1740, 702kg Charolais heifer at £1740, 600kg Charolais heifer at £1660; Tamlaght producer 608kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1680, 488kg Charolais at £1500, 510kg Charolais at £1510 and Garrison producer 464kg Charolais heifer at £1610.

Fat cows

Garrison producer 644kg Charolais at £1880, 762kg Limousin at £1570; Florencecourt producer 802kg Charolais at £1870; Boho producer 750kg Charolais at £1650; Irvinestown producer 632kg Charolais at £1590 and Derrygonnelly producer fat Limousin bull 882kg at £2500.

Drop calves