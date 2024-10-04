Marts: Suckler cows selling to a top price of £2300 at Enniskillen Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entry of 943 cattle continued a firm trade at Enniskillen Mart.

Heavy weight bullocks sold to £1940 for a 666kg Limousin.

Light weights to 349ppk for a 352kg Charolais at £1230.

Bullocks

Tempo producer 506kg Limousin at £1530, 548kg Limousin at £1480; Lisbellaw producer 598kg Limousin at £1670; Sixmilecross producer 562kg Charolais at £1760, 568kg Charolais at £1630; Kesh producer 662kg Limousin at £1920, 682kg Charolais at £1850, 660kg Charolais at £1830, 578kg Charolais at £1760; Trillick producer 506kg Charolais at £1600, 418kg Charolais at £1480, 578kg Aberdeen Angus at £1460; Magheraveely producer 578kg Limousin at £1730, 654kg Charolais at £1730; Derrylin producer 490kg Aubrac at £1300, 462kg Aubrac at £1250, 394kg Aubrac at £1080, 416kg Aubrac at £1180; Ballygawley producer 494kg Charolais at £1530; Letterbreen producer 504kg Charolais at £1470; Fivemiletown producer 666kg Charolais at £1700, 556kg Charolais at £1700, 556kg Aberdeen Angus at £1600; Dugannon producer 634kg Limousin at £1790, 640kg Charolais at £1810, 568kg Charolais at £1670 and Derrygonnelly producer 620kg Charolais at £1860, 556kg Charolais at £1750, 564kg Charolais at £1720, 566kg Charolais at £1700, 546kg Charolais at £1690.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1470 paid for a 435kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1300 for a 327kg Limousin.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer Charolais steer at £1470, 369kg Charolais steer at £1340, 323kg Charolais heifer at £1070, 339kg Charolais heifer at £1220; Boho producer 270kg Charolais heifer at £900, 277kg Charolais bull at £1080, 249kg Charolais bull at £960; Kinawley producer 314kg Charolais bull at £1350, 449kg Simmental bull at £1360; Fivemiletown producer 324kg Charolais steer at £1180, 339kg Limousin steer at £1140, 403kg Charolais heifer at £1110, 259kg Charolais bull at £1130; Garrison producer 2747kg Charolais bull at £1130, 241kg Charolais heifer at £870; Fivemiletown producer 288kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 283kg Charolais heifer at £940, 309kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 314kg Charolais steer at £1140; Belleek producer 213kg Charolais heifer at £800, 223kg Charolais heifer at £810, 208kg Charolais heifer at £830; Magheraveely producer 251kg Charolais heifer at £950, 258kg Charolais heifer at £970, 302kg Charolais bull at £1180, 295kg Charolais bull at £1100; Lisnaskea producer 391kg Charolais bull at £1270, 427kg Charolais bull at £1260, 452kg Charolais bull at £1390; Derrylin producer 294kg Charolais heifer at £1110, 246kg Charolais bull at £990, 286kg Charolais bull at £1110; Castlederg producer 218kg Charolais steer at £810, 272kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £780, 265kg Charolais steer at £1050, 193kg Charolais heifer at £730, 377kg Limousin heifer at £1080, 335kg Limousin heifer at £1090; Garrison producer 329kg Charolais steer at £1210, 389kg Charolais steer at £1360; Rosslea producer 372kg Limousin heifer at £950, 415kg Charolais heifer at £1190, 387kg Charolais heifer at £1250, 318kg Limousin heifer at £890; Florencecourt producer 256kg Charolais bull at £950, 268kg Charolais bull at £920, 234kg Charolais bull at £920, 234kg Charolais bull at £1000, 251kg Limousin heifer at £830, 238kg Limousin heifer at £840; Belleek producer 299kg Limousin bull at £1040, 199kg Limousin heifer at £740, 260kg Limousin bull at £960 and Enniskillen producer 317kg Shorthorn bull at £1060, 268kg Shorthorn bull at £970, 237kg Limousin bull at £890.

Calves

July born Charolais heifer at £255, Augest born Shorthorn heifer at £285, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £170, Belgian Blue bull at £300, Shorthorn bull at £225, Belgian Blue bull at £235, Charolais bull at £250, Friesian bull at £95, Friesian bull at £150 and older calves sold to £700 for a March born Belgian Blue bull and older heifers to £490 for a July born Belgian Blue.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to top of £2300 paid for a Charolais cow with Hereford Limousin heifer at foot.

Castlederg producer Charolais cow with Limousin heifer at £2300; Kesh producer Sal cow with Charolais bull at £2180; Lisnaskea producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £2180, Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £1780; Irvinestown producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £2120 and Kesh producer Belgian Blue cow with Belgian Blue bull at £1720.

Heifers

Beef lots to £1910 for a 652kg Charolais 292ppk.

Light weights to 369ppk for a 338kg Charolais at £1250.

Largy producer 562kg Limousin at £1480; Killadeas producer 500kg Aberdeen Angus at £1400, 494kg Aberdeen Angus at £1360; Sixmilecross producer 516kg Charolais at £1590, 438kg Charolais at £1350; Fivemiletown producer 652kg Charolais at £1910, 604kg Charolais at £1730, 612kg Charolais at £1720; 632kg Charolais at £1880, 578kg Charolais at £1600; Magheraveely producer 620kg Charolais at £1720, 604kg Charolais at £1490; Dungannon producer 448kg Charolais at £1390, 490kg Limousin at £1390; Ederney producer 532kg Charolais at £1560; Newtownbutler producer 640kg Charolais at £1500, 586kg Charolais at £1680, 558kg Charolais at £1620; Letterbreen producer 636kg Charolais at £1840; Enniskillen producer 494kg Limousin at £1400, 444kg Limousin at £1310; Ballygawley producer 490kg Limousin at £1440, 410kg Limousin at £1080; Irvinestown producer 584kg Belgian Blue at £1420 and Springfield producer 620kg Charolais at £1740, 604kg Charolais at £1690, 586kg Limousin at £1680.

Fat cows

Springfield producer Charolais 874kg at £1880; Tamlaght producer Shorthorn 726kg at £1580; Kesh producer Charolais 588kg at £1520 and Keady producer Aberdeen Angus bull 922kg at £1740.