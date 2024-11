Marts: Suckler outfits selling to an excellent price of £2360 at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entry of 510 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 16th November maintained a very firm trade in all rings.

Heifers

140 heifers sold in an excellent demand with good quality forward feeding heifers from £314 for 548k at £1720 from a Katesbridge producer followed by £306 for 580k at £1780 from a Gilford farmer.

All top quality forward heifers from £260 to £305 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers sold up to £309 for 696k at £2150 from a Dungannon farmer.

An Annaghmore farmer received £300 for 686k at £2060 and a Dungannon farmer received £293 for 608k at £1780.

Several more heavy heifers sold from £260 to £288 per 100 kilos.

Aberdeen Angus heifers sold up to £263 for 730k at £1920 from a Whitecross producer.

Top quality grazing heifers sold from £280 to £344 for 458k at £1530 from a Crumlin farmer followed by £332 for 458k at £1520 from a Keady producer.

The same owner received £327 for 484k at £1580.

Heavy heifers

Dungannon farmer 696k £2150 £309.00; Annaghmore farmer 686k £2060 £300.00; Dungannon farmer 608k £1780 £293.00; Crossmaglen farmer 608k £1750 £288.00; Annaghmore farmer 626k £1780 £284.00; Ballynahinch farmer 610k £1720 £282.00 and Annaghmore farmer 614k £1690 £275.

Forward heifers

Katesbridge farmer 548k £1720 £314.00; Gilford farmer 582k £1780 £306.00; Gilford farmer 554k £1690 £305.00; Gilford farmer 580k £1760 £303.00; Ballynahinch farmer 590k £1780 £302.00; Newry farmer 520k £1550 £298.00; Milford farmer 506k £1500 £296.00; Ballynahinch farmer 590k £1740 £295.00 and Newry farmer 568k £1670 £294.

Middleweight heifers

Crumlin farmer 458k £1530 £334.00; Keady farmer 458k £1520 £332.00; Keady farmer 484k £1580 £327.00; Armagh farmer 436k £1390 £319.00; Portadown farmer 426k £1340 £315.00; Armagh farmer 462k £1440 £312.00; Portadown farmer 444k £1350 £304.00; Crumlin farmer 416k £1250 £301.00; Crumlin farmer 492k £1470 £299.00; Richhill farmer 482k £1440 £299.00 and Richhill farmer 452k £1350 £299.

Bullocks

120 bullocks sold in a steady demand. Forward feeding bullocks to £326 for 506k at £1650 from a Richhill farmer followed by £322 for 518k at £1670 from a Keady farmer.

Main demand for good quality forward bullocks from £270 to £317 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks sold up to £302 for 660k at £1990 for a Ballinderry farmer.

The same owner received £286 for 780k shorthorn bullock at £2240 and £283 for 784k at £2220.

Heavy Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold up to £284 for 648k at £1840 for a Gilford farmer.

All good quality heavy bullocks from £260 to £283 per 100 kilos.

Friesian bullocks sold up to £228 for 666k at £1520 from a Portadown farmer.

Main demand from £200 to £268 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Richhill farmer 506k £1650 £326.00; Keady farmer 518k £1670 £322.00; Richhill farmer 502k £1600 £319.00; Rostrevor farmer 518k £1640 £317.00; Keady farmer 550k £1740 £316.00; Keady farmer 542k £1700 £314.00; Keady farmer 552k £1680 £304.00; Castlewellan farmer 514k £1560 £304.00 and Richhill farmer 598k £1810 £303.

Heavy bullocks

Ballinderry farmer 660k £1990 £302.00; Ballinderry farmer Shorthorn beef 784k £2240 £286.00; Gilford farmer 648k £1840 £284.00; Ballinderry farmer 784k £2220 £283.00; Sixmilecross farmer 728k £1950 £268.00; Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus 642k £1700 £265.00 and Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus 768k £2030 £264.

Middleweight bullocks

Banbridge farmer 448k £1500 £335.00; Gilford farmer 452k £1490 £330.00; Mullaghbawn farmer 420k £1350 £322.00; Benburb farmer 498k £1590 £319.00; Benburb farmer 492k £1570 £319.00; Gilford farmer 472k £1490 £316.00; Mullaghbawn farmer 450k £1420 £316.00; Gilford farmer 462k £1450 £314.00; Castlewellan farmer 498k £1550 £311.00; Mullaghbawn farmer 412k £1280 £311.00 and Banbridge farmer 440k £1360 £309.

Weanlings

220 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand.

Good quality light males to £394 for 386k Charolais at £1520 from a Drumintee producer followed by £369 for 358k at £1320 from a Killeavy farmer.

A Crossmaglen producer received £368 for 356k at £1310.

All good quality light males from £300 to £360 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold from £280 to £312 for 420k at £1320 from a Belleeks farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold steadily from £300 to £399 for 326k at £1300 from a Drumintee farmer followed by £394 for 320k at £1260 from a Killeavy producer.

The same owner received £382 for 330k at £1260.

Strong male weanlings

Belleeks farmer 420k £1310 £312.00; Loughgilly farmer 402k £1200 £299.00; Loughgilly farmer 410k £1200 £293.00; Portadown farmer 428k £1240 £290.00; Portadown farmer 418k £1170 £280.00 and Portadown farmer 446k £1240 £278.

Light male weanlings

Drumintee farmer 386k £1520 £394.00; Killeavy farmer 358k £1320 £369.00; Crossmaglen farmer 356k £1310 £368.00; Portadown farmer 280k £1020 £364.00; Rathfriland farmer 294k £1070 £364.00 and Belleeks farmer 290k £1050 £362.

Heifer weanlings

Drumintee farmer 326k £1300 £399.00; Killeavy farmer 320k £1260 £394.00; Killeavy farmer 330k £1260 £382.00; Castlewellan farmer 242k £890 £368.00; Kilkeel farmer 374k £1320 £353.00; Loughgilly farmer 300k £1040 3347.00; Drumintee farmer 322k £1100 £342.00; Kilkeel farmer 372k £1220 £328.00 and Castlewellan farmer 284k £930 £328.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to £2360 for a Belgian Blue heifer with a bull calf from a Keady farmer.

In calf heifers sold to £2300 for a Limousin from a Portadown farmer.