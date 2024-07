Marts: Sucklers selling to £2300 for a Belgian Blue cow with heifer calf at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A weekly throughput on 800 cattle at Markethill included an entry of 420 store cattle, weanlings and sucklers on Saturday 27th July.

Trade in all rings remained very firm.

Heifers

120 heifers included several pens of forward and beef heifers.

Good quality beef heifers sold to a top of £297 for 606k at £1800 from a Downpatrick farmer followed by £285 for 614k at £1750 from a Portadown producer.

Main demand from £250 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers for feeding sold up to £288 for 576k at £1660 from a Gilford producer followed by £287 for 512k at £1470 from a Loughbrickland producer.

A Portadown farmer received £284 for 588k at £1670.

All good quality feeding heifers from £250 to £279 per 100 kilos.

Grazing type heifers sold to £297 for 438k at £1300 from a Rathfriland farmer.

The same owner received £282 for 450k at £1280.

A Banbridge farmer received £279 for 450k at £1260.

Main demand for grazing heifers from £240 to £278 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Downpatrick farmer 606k £1800 £246.00; Portadown farmer 614k £1750 £285.00; Portadown farmer 628k £1760 £280.00; Gilford farmer 622k £1710 £275.00; Gilford farmer 618k £1685 £273.00; Gilford farmer 668k £1780 £267.00 and Portadown farmer 608k £1560 £257.

Forward heifers

Gilford farmer 576k £1660 £288.00; Loughbrickland farmer 512k £1470 £287.00; Portaodwn farmer 588k £1670 £284.00; Downpatrick farmer 574k £1600 £279.00; Gilford farmer 554k £1540 £278.00; Gilford farmer 594k £1650 £278.00; Portadown farmer 572k £1580 £276.00; Rathfriland farmer 508k £1390 £274.00 and Brookeborough farmer 556k £1510 £272.

Middleweight heifers

Rathfriland farmer 438k £1300 £297.00; Rathfriland farmer 454k £1280 £282.00; Banbridge farmer 452k £1260 £279.00; Pomeroy farmer 424k £1180 £278.00; Jerrettspass farmer 410k £1130 £276.00; Rathfriland farmer 490k £1350 £276.00; Rathfriland farmer 476k £1310 £275.00; Banbridge farmer 420k £1150 £274.00; Brookeborough farmer 496k £1350 £272.00 and Castlewellan farmer 404k £1090 £270.

Bullocks

120 bullocks maintained a very firm demand.

Forward bullocks to £287 for 520k at £1500 for a Benburb farmer and for 534k at £1530 from a Clough Co Down producer.

The same owner received £286 for 538k at £1540.

Main demand from £250 to £279 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks sold up to £285 for 720k at £2060 from a Tandragee farmer.

The same owner received £279 for 734k at £2050.

A Gilford farmer received £278 for 658k at £1830.

Main demand for good quality beef bullocks from £270 to £278 per 100 kilos.

Good quality grazing bullocks sold from £240 to £300 for 440k at £1330 for a Banbridge farmer followed by £295 for 470k at £1400 for a Portadown farmer.

A Banbridge producer received £294 for 450k at £1340.

Friesian bullocks sold up to £238 for 466k at £1110 for a Tandragee farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Tandragee farmer 724k £2060 £285.00; Tandragee farmer 734k £2050 £279.00; Gilford farmer 658k £1830 £278.00; Tandragee farmer 692k £1920 £278.00; Warrenpoint farmr 700k £1850 £264.00; Tandragee farmer 782k £2050 £262.00 and Gilford farmer 668k £1750 £262.

Forward bullocks

Benburb farmer 522k £1500 £287.00; Clough farmer 534k £1530 £287.00; Clough farmer 538k £1540 £286.00; Clough farmer 526k £1470 £279.00; Benburb farmer 520k £1450 £279.00; Clough farmer 592k £1650 £279.00; Benburb farmer 540k £1500 £278.00 and Crumlin farmer 532k £1470 £276.

Middleweight bullocks

Banbridge farmer 444k £1330 £300.00; Portadown farmer 474k £1400 £295.00; Banbridge farmer 456k £1340 £294.00; Banbridge farmer 490k £1400 £286.00; Banbridge farmer 480k £1360 £283.00; Benburb farmer 496k £1400 £282.00; Benburb farmer 496k £1380 £278.00; Tynan farmer 436k £1210 £278.00 and Benburb farmer 458k £1270 £277.

Weanlings

160 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality light males sold from £270 to £330 for 306k at £1010 from a Belfast farmer followed by £328 for 340k at £1120 for a Banbridge farmer.

Stronger males to £324 for 426k at £1380 for a Rathriland farmer followed by £307 for 404k at £1240 for a Banbridge farmer.

All good quality lots from £260 to £300.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold steadily from £260 to £342 for 320k at £1100 from a Dromara producer.

The same owner received £341 for 326k at £1110.

A Kilkeel farmer received £331 for 260k at £880.

Strong male weanlings

Rathfriland farmer 426k £1380 £324.00; Banbridge farmer 404k £1240 £307.00; Portadown farmer 470k £1410 £300.00; Banbridge farmer 420k £1200 £286.00; Belleek farmer 410k £1130 £276.00 and Belleek farmer 492k £1330 £270.

Light male weanlings

Belfast farmer 306k £1010 £330.00; Banbridge farmer 342k £1120 £328.00; Portadown farmer 354k £1150 £325.00; Armagh farmer 282k £910 £323.00; Portadown farmer 350k £1120 £320.00; Rathfriland farmer 334k £1060 £317.00; Armagh farmer 320k £1010 £316.00; Belfast farmer 324k £1020 £315.00; Dromara farmer 316k £970 £307.00 and Banbridge farmer 394k £1190 £302.

Heifer weanlings

Dromara farmer 322k £1100 £342.00; Dromara farmer 326k £1110 £341.00; Kilkeel farmer 266k £880 £331.00; Kilkeel farmer 244k £800 £328.00; Dromara farmer 314k £1010 £322.00; Ballynahinch farmer 378k £1130 £299.00; Dromara farmer 352k £1040 £296.00 and Armagh farmer 218k £660 £303.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to £2300 for a Belgian Blue cow with heifer calf from a Co Fermanagh farmer.

The same owner received £2180 for a Limousin cow and heifer calf.

Several more outfits sold from £1400 to £1750 each.