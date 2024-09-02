Marts: Suffolk/Cheviots selling to £225 and Mules to £215 at annual Torr sale
Suffolk/Cheviot sold to £225, Mules to £215 and wether lambs sold to £114.
A super Suffolk/Cheviot ewe lamb donated by Mr Christie McHenry of Torr Head in memory of his late father who tragically died last year in a farm accident, made £600 for the Air Ambulance Service.
Leading prices
Ewe lambs
Christie McHenry, Suffolk/Cheviot, 10, £225, 10, £215, 10, £200, 20, £200, 9, £195, 11, £170, 14, £160. Robert McHenry, Suffolk/Cheviot, 10, £202, 10, £182, 10, £180, 12, £175, 10, £170, 14, £172. Altmore Farms, Suffolk/Cheviot, 9, £195, 10, £180, 10, £179, 9, £182, 26, £170. Denis McHenry, Mules, 10, £215, 10, £194, 10, £164, 10, £160, 20, £156, 22, £150, 12, £144, 10, £142. Noel McNeill, Mules, 12, £188, 10, £172, 12, £162, 12, £160, 12, £152, 12, £144, 12, £144, 10, £164. John McNeill, Mules, 12, £148, 12, £141, 12, £142. Noel McQuaid, Mules, 10, £164, 22, £136, 12, £138, 12, £140, 13, £136. Aidan Hamilton, Suffolk/Texel, 14, 146, 14, £138. JJ McAlister, Mules, 6, £150, 12, £138, 12, £136, 12, £134. Patrick McNeill, Suffolk, 12, £154, 12, £148, 14, £134.
Wether lambs
Altmore Farms, 40 Suffolk, £114, 55, £102. Robert McHenry, 47 Suffolk, £113.50, 50, £104. Christie McHenry, 42 Suffolk, £111.50, 38, £100, 46, £96.50. Denis McHenry, Mules, 41, £100, 52, £96.00, 46, £95.00. Noel McQuaid, 92 Mules, £101. Aidan Hamilton, 29 Texel, £101, 62, £93.00.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd – Daniel McAlister.
