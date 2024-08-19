Marts: Super trade for cattle at Newtownstewart Mart, resulting in 100% clearance
Heifers to £1625 and 308 ppk.
Cows with calves to £1910 and fat cows to £1575 and 224 ppk.
Bullock and bulls: R P Chambers Strabane 600kgs £1700, 660kgs £1645, 575kgs £1625, 560kgs £1600, 540kgs £1550, £1500 and £1450, 495kgs £1410, 510kgs £1380. D J Baxter Crowhill 510kgs £1485, 460kgs £1465, 480kgs £1385, 515kgs £1340, 440kgs £1280 and £1270; William Ballantine Glenhull 540kgs £1440, 530kgs £1350 and £1225, 510kgs £1190; D Hill Newtownstewart 560kgs £1435, 530kgs £1430; B Shields Castlederg 480kgs £1200; T W Fyffe Archill 435kgs £1120 and D A Baxter Killymore 295kgs £845.
Other bullocks sold from £510 up.
Heifer prices: William McKean Fyfin 550kgs £1625, 500kgs £1540, 530kgs £1490, 470kgs £1440, 520kgs £1360, 495kgs £1300, 480kgs £1300; R Kerrigan Donemana500kgs £1390, 490kgs £1260 and £1210, 460kgs £1250 and £1230, 480kgs £1225, 470kgs £1225, £1160 and £1155; 430kgs £1220, £1185 £1175, £1170, £1055 and £1020. (27 heifers sold from £910 to £1390 average £1133pph and 253.63 ppk); D Hill Newtownstewart 550kgs £1365; a Claudy farmer 485kgs £1380; M Coyle Strabane 505kgs £1335, 470kgs £1155 and £1150, 510kgs £1130; R Giles Omagh 475kgs £1300, 465kgs £1170, 490kgs £1120, 435kgs £1085; P Gallagher Newtownstewart 475kgs £1160, 425kgs £1030, 405kgs £1020, 395kgs £985. T W Fyffe Archill 455kgs £1125; T Sinclair Strabane 395kgs £1125; T McElwee Newtownstewart 410kgs £1115 and D J Baxter Crowhill 440kgs £1020. Other heifers sold from £720 up.
Cows with calves: R A Porter Mountjoy £1910, £1810, £1790, £1770, £1715, £1705, £1630 and £1460.
Fat cows sold to a top price of £1575 for a 705kg Simmental offered by Mr Gordon McCrea , Carrigans Road.
Sheep sale
Sample prices: A McConnell 27.50kgs £140; J Donnell 25.50kgs £138; 25kgs £130; D McAskie 24.50kg, 23kgs £136.50; C Gallen 25kgs £135.50; G Lecky 24.50kgs £134; 25.50kgs £134; M Cassidy 25.50kgs £134; W D Millar 24.50kgs £134; 23kgs £132; G A Crawford 28.50kgs £134; A McKelvey 24kgs £133.50; A Caldwell 23.50kgs £132.50; J Woods 21kgs £132; 24kgs £125; S Caldwell 24.50kgs £130; K McNamee 22.50kgs £130; D Glass 23.50kgs £130; A Lecky 23.50kgs £130; R G Pollock 23.50kgs £127.50; A Dolan 23.50kgs £127; S Millar 22.50kgs £126; P J Maguire 23.50kgs £125; T Robb 23.50kgs £125; K G Pinkerton 24.50kgs £123.50; S Allison 22kgs £122.50; J Gormley 22kgs £122; D McCloskey 22kgs £121; D Emery 22.50kgs £120.50 and R Smyth 21.50kgs £119.50.
Other lambs sold from £89 up.
Fat ewes: A Lecky £198; A McConnell £160, £100; M Devlin £153; C Gallen £136; F Logue £121 and T Robb £100.
Other ewes sold from £75 up.
