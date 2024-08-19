Marts: Super trade for cattle at Newtownstewart Mart, resulting in 100% clearance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A good entry of cattle on offer sold to a super trade resulting in 100% clearance with bullocks selling to £1700 and 314 ppk.

Heifers to £1625 and 308 ppk.

Cows with calves to £1910 and fat cows to £1575 and 224 ppk.

Bullock and bulls: R P Chambers Strabane 600kgs £1700, 660kgs £1645, 575kgs £1625, 560kgs £1600, 540kgs £1550, £1500 and £1450, 495kgs £1410, 510kgs £1380. D J Baxter Crowhill 510kgs £1485, 460kgs £1465, 480kgs £1385, 515kgs £1340, 440kgs £1280 and £1270; William Ballantine Glenhull 540kgs £1440, 530kgs £1350 and £1225, 510kgs £1190; D Hill Newtownstewart 560kgs £1435, 530kgs £1430; B Shields Castlederg 480kgs £1200; T W Fyffe Archill 435kgs £1120 and D A Baxter Killymore 295kgs £845.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming Life livestock markets

Other bullocks sold from £510 up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifer prices: William McKean Fyfin 550kgs £1625, 500kgs £1540, 530kgs £1490, 470kgs £1440, 520kgs £1360, 495kgs £1300, 480kgs £1300; R Kerrigan Donemana500kgs £1390, 490kgs £1260 and £1210, 460kgs £1250 and £1230, 480kgs £1225, 470kgs £1225, £1160 and £1155; 430kgs £1220, £1185 £1175, £1170, £1055 and £1020. (27 heifers sold from £910 to £1390 average £1133pph and 253.63 ppk); D Hill Newtownstewart 550kgs £1365; a Claudy farmer 485kgs £1380; M Coyle Strabane 505kgs £1335, 470kgs £1155 and £1150, 510kgs £1130; R Giles Omagh 475kgs £1300, 465kgs £1170, 490kgs £1120, 435kgs £1085; P Gallagher Newtownstewart 475kgs £1160, 425kgs £1030, 405kgs £1020, 395kgs £985. T W Fyffe Archill 455kgs £1125; T Sinclair Strabane 395kgs £1125; T McElwee Newtownstewart 410kgs £1115 and D J Baxter Crowhill 440kgs £1020. Other heifers sold from £720 up.

Cows with calves: R A Porter Mountjoy £1910, £1810, £1790, £1770, £1715, £1705, £1630 and £1460.

Fat cows sold to a top price of £1575 for a 705kg Simmental offered by Mr Gordon McCrea , Carrigans Road.

Sheep sale

Sample prices: A McConnell 27.50kgs £140; J Donnell 25.50kgs £138; 25kgs £130; D McAskie 24.50kg, 23kgs £136.50; C Gallen 25kgs £135.50; G Lecky 24.50kgs £134; 25.50kgs £134; M Cassidy 25.50kgs £134; W D Millar 24.50kgs £134; 23kgs £132; G A Crawford 28.50kgs £134; A McKelvey 24kgs £133.50; A Caldwell 23.50kgs £132.50; J Woods 21kgs £132; 24kgs £125; S Caldwell 24.50kgs £130; K McNamee 22.50kgs £130; D Glass 23.50kgs £130; A Lecky 23.50kgs £130; R G Pollock 23.50kgs £127.50; A Dolan 23.50kgs £127; S Millar 22.50kgs £126; P J Maguire 23.50kgs £125; T Robb 23.50kgs £125; K G Pinkerton 24.50kgs £123.50; S Allison 22kgs £122.50; J Gormley 22kgs £122; D McCloskey 22kgs £121; D Emery 22.50kgs £120.50 and R Smyth 21.50kgs £119.50.

Other lambs sold from £89 up.

Fat ewes: A Lecky £198; A McConnell £160, £100; M Devlin £153; C Gallen £136; F Logue £121 and T Robb £100.

Other ewes sold from £75 up.