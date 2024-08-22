Marts: Terrific demand for all classes of stock at Dungannon Mart, steers to £2070
While heifers sold to £1660 for a 640kg Charolais (260.00).
Fat cows topped at £1310 for a 715kg Limousin (183.00).
Dropped calves cleared to £480 for 3 Hereford bulls.
While heifer calves sold to £470 Limousin.
Suckled cows and calves sold to £1900 Belgian Blue cow with a Belgian Blue heifer calf at foot.
Weanlings sold to £1260 for 390kg Limousin male (324.00).
Weanling heifers sold to £1070 for a 330kg Charolais (322.00).
Steers
Steer prices reached a height of £2070 for a 790kg Aberdeen Angus (262.00) presented by S McMullan, £1800 685kg Aberdeen Angus (263.00), £1700 610kg Aberdeen Angus (279.00), £1600 600kg Aberdeen Angus (267.00); P Doran £1980 700kg Charolais (283.00), £1950 715kg Belgian Blue (273.00); T Montgomery £1810 695kg Hereford (260.00), £1780 630kg Aberdeen Angus (283.00), £1720 560kg Limousin (307.00), £1640 560kg Limousin (293.00), £1490 560kg Limousin (266.00), £1480 545kg Aberdeen Angus (272.00); S Cuddy £1660 625kg Aberdeen Angus (267.00); R Jones £1650 570kg Belgian Blue (290.00); E Donaghy £1630 595kg Limousin (274.00); S McGlinchey £1590 535kg Charolais (297.00), £1440 515kg Charolais (280.00), £1440 545kg Charolais (264.00); M Cardwell £1520 555kg Charolais (274.00); R McMullan £1495 540kg Aberdeen Angus (277.00) and J Dickson £1170 380kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (308.00), £1120 400kg Limousin (280.00), £990 330kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (300.00).
Heifers
An exceptional trade for first choice heifers saw prices peak at £1660 for 640kg Charolais (260.00) presented by E Gillespie, £1450 535kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (271.00); T Robinson £1630 560kg Charolais (291.00), £1530 515kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (297.00), £1510 530kg Limousin (285.00), £1460 500kg Limousin (292.00); M McCormack £1540 530kg Limousin (291.00); D Conroy £1480 520kg Limousin (285.00), £1450 480kg Limousin (302.00), £1430 480kg Limousin (298.00); S Devine £1450 490kg Simmental (296.00), £1390 485kg Limousin (287.00); PDN Farms £1410 520kg Simmental (271.00), £1390 475kg Limousin (293.00), £1350 450kg Charolais (300.00); C Donnelly £1380 440kg Charolais (314.00); S Henderson £1350 490kg Limousin (276.00); R Burton £1300 440kg Charolais (296.00), £1100 390kg Limousin (282.00); M and N Corr £1260 450kg Charolais (280.00); B Meenagh £1160 430kg Limousin (270.00) and W McCavish £1110 395kg Limousin (281.00), £1000 355kg Limousin (282.00).
Fat cows sold to £1310 for a 715kg Limousin presented by M McGlinchey; S Henderson £1020 740kg Aberdeen Angus (138.00); M Murray £880 555kg Shorthorn beef (159.00); N Ewing £690 435kg Stabiliser (159.00) and R Gervis £590 520kg Friesian (114.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calves sold to £480 x 3 Hereford bulls presented by W and H Gourley, £450 x 4 Belgian Blue bulls, £450 Aberdeen Angus bull; D Montague £390 X 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; J Allen £375 Hereford bull, £330 Hereford bull, £300 Hereford bull; B Sheridan £320 Charolais bull; I McClure £285 Aberdeen Angus bull; R and W Burns £275 Belgian Blue bull; B O’Neill £275 Hereford bull; J and R Stewart £275 Belgian Blue bull and E McVeigh £265 Aberdeen Angus bull.
Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £470 for a Limousin presented by N Robinson; J Allen £395 Hereford heifer, £365 Hereford heifer, £300 x 2 Hereford heifers; B Elliott £390 Charolais heifer, £300 Charolais heifer; W Sloan £370 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer; E Crawford £345 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £310 Aberdeen Angus heifer and D Montague £300 Limousin heifer and R and W Burns £280 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £265 Belgian Blue heifer.
Suckled cows and calves sold to £1900 for a Belgian Blue cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot presented by J Hanna.
Weanlings
A planner show of weanlings sold to £1260 for a 390kg Limousin male (324.00) presented by P Hughes, £1040 375kg Charolais (277.00), £900 x 2 250kg Charolais (360.00); C Darling £1160 415kg Charolais (278.00); D Lockhart £1100 375kg Simmental (291.00), £890 305kg Simmental (290.00), £850 300kg Simmental (283.00); A Walker £930 320kg Shorthorn beef (290.00); S Gilmour £850 300kg Simmental (281.00); R Parkes £800 275kg Limousin (290.00); P McGee £760 245kg x 3 Aberdeen Angus (312.00), £760 245kg Shorthorn beef (312.00); G Hill £740 x 2 245kg Hereford (300.00) and S Gilmour £660 x 2 225kg Limousins (294.00).
Meanwhile weanling heifer sold to £1070 330kg Charolais (322.00) presented by M Campton, £1020 370kg Limousin (275.00); D Lockhart £940 350kg Simmental (270.00), £780 285kg Simmental (273.00) and A Parkes £750 X 2 260kg Limousins (286.00).
A larger entry of sheep saw fat lambs sell to £140 for a pen of 28kg presented by E Marshall, £131 25kg; K Talbott £133 28kg; N Watters £118 23kg; A Steel £117.50 22kg; G Rodgers £117.50 23kg; E Hopper £114 23kg; M Jeffers £112 21kg and G McGale £108 21.5kg.
Fat ewes sold to £105 presented by I Reilly, £90.
Store lambs sold to £109 for a pen of 19kg lambs presented by J Kane; C Ferry £106 17.5kg; A Steel £104 18kg, £92 17kg; N Moore £102 17kg, £98 17kg, £88 17kg; J Mullan £102 18kg, £93 17kg, £72 15kg; M McMullen £101 17kg; A Cardwell £93 18kg and D Hopper £98 18kg.
Breeding stock sold to £210 for hoggets presented by P Garvey, £178 for two year old sheep, £160 for a pen of three year old sheep.
