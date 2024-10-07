Marts: Top price of £1650 paid for a 400kg Limousin bullock at Saintfield Mart
Top price of £1650 for a 400kg Limousin bullock.
Heifer calves sold to £1640 for a 420kg Limousin.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin bullocks 400kg £1650, 380kg £1470, 390kg £1460, 320kg £1350, 300kg £1320, 300kg £1290, Limousin heifers 420kg £1640, 340kg £1570, 390kg £1300, Strangford producer Charolais bullocks 350kg £1570, 360kg £1480, 350kg £1360, 360kg £1310, 270kg £1290, 270kg £1290, 300kg £1280, 320kg £1280, 270kg £1260, 280kg £1260, 250kg £1200, 260kg £1200, 300kg £1190, 270kg £1180, Charolais heifers 320kg £1500, 330kg £1340, 290kg £1280, 280kg £1280, 320kg £1220, 290kg £1210, 320kg £1210, 250kg £1200, 260kg £1200, 290kg £1190, 260kg £1180, Lisburn producer Limousin bull 350kg £1570, Loughisland producer Charolais bulls 400kg £1560, 330kg £1360, 340kg £1280, Ballygowan producer Charolais bullocks 360kg £1500, 390kg £1500, 360kg £1390, 340kg £1370, 330kg £1360, 290kg £1230, Charolais heifers 440kg £1440, 330kg £1250, 330kg £1240, Ballynahinch producer Charolais bullock 370kg £1500, Loughisland producer Charolais bullocks 430kg £1470, 380kg £1430, 380kg £1420, 410kg £1420, 350kg £1400, 400kg £1400, 420kg £1400, 360kg £1390, 340kg £1370, 360kg £1350, 400kg £1310, 330kg £1300, 340kg £1300, 270kg £1240, 290kg £1240, Charolais heifers 350kg £1400, 350kg £1380, 350kg £1260, 320kg £1220, 330kg £1220, 340kg £1220, 330kg £1200 and Hillsborough producer Charolais heifers 320kg £1260, 300kg £1240, 310kg £1220, 280kg £1210, 270kg £1200, 280kg £1200, 260kg £1160.
