Marts: Top price of £2900 at Saintfield Mart for a cow with calf at foot
Fat cattle: 75 fats sold to £1845 for a 870kg Shorthorn bull, £212 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Carryduff producer Shorthorn bull 870kg £212 £1845, Hereford bullocks 730kg £236 £1722, 680kg £242 £1645, Limousin cows 760kg £224 £1702, 650kg £260 £1690, 660kg £256 £1689, 630kg £266 £1675, 660kg £248 £1636, Killyleagh producer Limousin cows 850kg £189 £1606, 800kg £180 £1440, 650kg £208 £1352, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus cow 790kg £202 £1595, Lisburn producer Limousin cows 700kg £226 £1582, Newtownards producer Limousin bullocks 580kg £260 £1508, 620kg £234 £1450, Ballynahinch producer Friesian Bullock 750kg £200 £1500, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cows 570kg £252 £1436, 550kg £260 £1430, 570kg £246 £1402, Ballygowan producer Hereford bullocks 620kg £228 £1413, 580kg £242 £1403, 610kg £228 £1390, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 630kg £218 £1372, 730kg £186 £1357, 670kg £201 £1346, 580kg £222 £1287, Belfast producer Aberdeen Angus cows 700kg £190 £1330, 690kg £190 £1311, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 750kg £156 £1170, 610kg £160 £976 and Moira producer Friesian cow 660kg £164 £1082.
Suckler cows: Sold to £2900 for a Limousin cow with a month old Limousin calf at foot.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow and calf £2900, Shorthorn cows with Limousin calves £2350, £1750.
Bullocks: 70 sold to £1840 for a 600kg Charolais (308ppk).
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais 600kg £1810, 610kg £1760, 570kg £1730, Hillsborough producer Limousins 610kg £1780, 550kg £1700, 600kg £1680, 540kg £1660, 600kg £1630, 530kg £1610, 570kg £1570, 560kg £1560, 520kg £1440, 450kg £1410, 420kg £1340, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1740, 500kg £1640, 490kg £1610, 500kg £1610, 500kg £1540, 470kg £1490, 450kg £1460, 450kg £1440, Saintfield producer Limousins 500kg £1610, 450kg £1530, 470kg £1510, 440kg £1420, Saintfield producer Limousins 480kg £1600, 500kg £1590, Saintfield producer Belgian Blues 500kg £1430, 500kg £1420 and Cloughey producer Charolais 460kg £1400.
Heifers: 60 sold to £1590 for a 530kg Aberdeen Angus (300ppk).
Leading prices; Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1590, 470kg £1410, 450kg £1400, 470kg £1400, 500kg £1400, 460kg £1340, Downpatrick producer Charolais 460kg £1470, 470kg £1440, 440kg £1380, 450kg £1340, Comber producer Limousins 460kg £1430, 440kg £1390, Simmentals 450kg £1360, 430kg £1290 and producer Belgian Blue 500kg £1400.
Suckled calves: 210 sold to £1660 for a 500kg Charolais bullock calf (333ppk).
Leading prices: Carryduff producer Charolais bullocks 500kg £1660, 500kg £1600, 430kg £1470, 430kg £1420, 440kg £1420, Carryduff producer Belgian Blue/Limousin bulls 550kg £1580, 520kg £1480, 470kg £1440, Ballynahinch producer Limousin bulls 460kg £1510, 440kg £1470, 440kg £1400, 430kg £1340, 420kg £1280, 420kg £1270, 400kg £1200, 390kg £1160, 380kg £1100, Limousin heifers 360kg £1290, 380kg £1280, 330kg £1110, Kircubbin producer Limousin bulls 400kg £1390, 380kg £1250, 390kg £1210, 370kg £1200, 300kg £1170 and Portadown producer Charolais bullocks 350kg £1360, 370kg £1340, 320kg £1310, 340kg £1300, 300kg £1280.
Dropped calves: 60 sold to £370 for a Limousin bull and £340 for a Shorthorn heifer.