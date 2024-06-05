Marts: Top prices for bulls at Ballymena Mart, Abondance sells for £3100 and Charolais to £3050

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thursday 30th May 2024: 460 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a great trade.

Beef cows sold to 274p for a Belgian Blue 740kg at £2027 and Friesian cows to 177p for 640kg at £1132.

Beef heifers to 292p for 640kg at £1868.

Beef bullocks to 323p for 800kg at £2584 and to a top per head of £2597 for 830kg.

Friesian bullocks to 241p for 680kg at £1638.

Beef cows

P L McKeag, Millisle Belgian Blue 740kg £2027(274), Charolais 810kg £2195 (271), J Kidd, Randalstown Limousin 680kg £1836 (270), P L McKeag, Millisle Belgian Blue 830kg £2224 (268), J McMordie, Moorfields Stabiliser 500kg £1330 (266), P L McKeag, Millisle Limousin 810kg £2138 (264), T McMaster, Whitehead Limousin 710kg £1874 (264), W Whyte, Portglenone Charolais 880kg £2314 (263), T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 750kg £1920 (256), J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 800kg £2032 (254) and T McMaster, Whitehead Simmental 760kg £1930 (254).

Friesian cows

J Gamble, Ballymoney 640kg £1132 (177), J and M Wilson, Broughshane 730kg £1241 (170), B Gribben, Dunloy 810kg £1336 (165), S Kennedy, Doagh 790kg £1279 (162), B McConnell, Doagh 700kg £1127 (161), D and H Parks, Moira 650kg £1033 (159), D and J Allen, Richill 700kg £1113 (159), A M Crawford, Ballynure 620kg £979 (158), S Kennedy, Doagh 820kg £1287 (157) and J Graham, Glenwherry 610kg £945 (155).

Beef heifers

M McFall, Portglenone Limousin 640kg £1868 (292), McAuley Brothers, Glenarm Belgian Blue 680kg £1965 (289), M Surphlis, Lisnaskea Charolais 730kg £2087 (286), M McFall, Portglenone Limousin 680kg £1944 (286), 590kg £1681 (285), J McCaughan, Armoy Spk 450kg £1260 (280), K O’Neill, Rasharkin Limousin 600kg £1680 (280), S McCann, Randalstown Limousin 580kg £1612 (278), 600kg £1668 (278), G McLaughlin, Newtownbutler Charolais 630kg £1571 (278), K O’Neill, Rasharkin Limousin 570kg £1584 (278), M McFall, Portglenone Limousin 540kg £1495 (277), J McCaughan, Armoy Limousin 520kg £1435 (276), S Kelly, Kells Limousin 580kg £1589 (274) and K O’Neill, Rasharkin Charolais 670kg £1835 (274).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

W Whyte, Portglenone Charolais 830kg £2597, local farmer Belgian Blue 800kg £2584, JF Savage and Partners Limousin 830kg £2256, Limousin 860kg £2425, W Nutt, Bushmills Limousin 820kg £2378, PL McKeag, Charolais 840kg £2352, JF Savage and Partner, Limousin 820kg £2328, W Nutt, Charolais 840kg £2318, D Taggart, Randalstown Limousin 790kg £2298, G McLaughlin, Charolais 840kg £2268, J Blair, Charolais 780kg £2246, J Kennedy, Rasharkin Simmental 820kg £2197, R Linton, Charolais 710kg £2193, J F Savage and Partners Limousin 770kg £2179, J Keating, Charolais 720kg £2145 and J Dougan, Limousin 7330kg £2131.

Top per kg

Local farmer, Belgian Blue 800kg £2584 (323) W Whyte, Portglenone Charolais 830kg £2597, R Linton, Charolais 710kg £2193 (309) JF Savage and Partner Limousin 830kg £2556 (308) J Keating, Charolais 720kg £2145 (298) J F Savage and Partners, Limousin 700kg £2079 (297) J Kennedy, Rasharkin Limousin 690kg £2014 (292) JF Savage and Partner Limousin 720kg £2102 (292) J Dougan, Ahoghill Limousin 730kg £2131 (292) D Taggart, Limousin 790kg £2298 (291) JF Savage and Partner Limousin 720kg £2088 (290) J Dougan, Limousin 720kg £2088 (209) W Nutt, Bushmills Limousin 820kg £2378 (290) K O'Neill, Limousin 660kg £1914 (290) and JF Savage and Partners Limousin 730kg £2109 (289) Limousin 660kg £1900 (288).

Friesian bullocks

CJA and P Crawford, Clough 680kg £1638 (241) 630kg £1329 (211) 680kg £1428 (210).

Friday 31st May 2024: Dairy cows - Almost 100 dairy cattle sold to £2620.

Leading prices as follows: R McCluggage, Larne £2620, £2480, £1920, 2x £1900, D McNeilly, Randalstown £1850, Adams Farms, Cloughmills £1820, R McCluggage, £1820, £1720, D McNeilly, £1700, Adams Farm, £1700, R McCluggage, £1700, £1650, M Montgomery, Kells £1620, R McCluggage, £1620 and D McNeilly, £1600.

Suckler cows

A small show of sucklers sold to £1900.

C Connell, Rathfriland Saler in calf £1900, B Millar, Randalstown Saler with Limousin bull at foot £1800, B McIlhatton, Limousin with Limousin bull at foot £1600, M Hamilton, Comber Hereford with Hereford heifer at foot £1520, S Connell, Saler in calf £1500, A and J Jamison, Hereford with Hereford bull at foot £1500, M Hamilton, Comber Hereford 7 Hereford heifer at foot £1380 and A and J Jamison, Abondance with Hereford heifer at foot £1220.

Bulls

D Cairns, Broughshane Abondance £3100 and D McAlonan, Dunloy Charolais £3050.

Calves

Another good show of 330 calves resulted in a great trade.

Bulls topped at £725.

Heifers at £650 and reared Friesian to £430.

Bulls

S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £725, McGookin Farming, Belgian Blue £700, R Thompson, Glenarm Abondance £690, J Gamble, Ballymena Limousin £660, R Thompson, Glenarm 2x Abondance £650, D Harkness, Charolais £630, RJT Fleming, 4x Simmental £630, Ganaway Farms, Charolais £620, £600, D Harkness, Belgian Blue £600, G Connon, Hereford £600 and B Alexander, Ballymena Charolais £590.

Heifers

H Hall, Newtownabbey Charolais £650, R Thompson, Glenarm Charolais £610, J Gamble, Ballymoney Limousin £600, W McAuley, Cushendall Charolais £580, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £580, D Harkness, Charolais £555, 2x £540, Ganaway Farms, Charolais £535. R Bingham, Charolais £530, RJT Fleming, 3x Simmental £525 and Ganaway Farms, 3x Limousin £520.

Friesian bulls

R Thompson, Glenarm £430, A Magee Jnr, Kilwaughter 5x £400, I Townley, Limavady £340, 2x £325 and A Magee Jnr, 5x £300.

Weanlings

An entry of 220 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1200 over for a Limousin 450kg at £1650 and 460kg at £1660 presented by L Millen, Coleraine.

Heifers sold to £950 over for a Limousin 440kg at £1410 offered by J Gilliland, Muckamore.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

P L McKeag, Millisle Limousin 290kg £1120 (386), J Sheppard, Larne Limousin 260kg £980 (376), local farmer Charolais 280kg £1050 (375), B McIlhatton, Martinstown Limousin 290kg £1040 (358), 250kg £800 (320), J Sheppard, Raloo Limousin 300kg £940 (313), D Gillan, Garvagh Aberdeen Angus 290kg £850 (293) x5, T Matchett, Aghalee Belgian Blue 260kg £720 (276) x2, D Gillan, Garvagh Aberdeen Angus 280kg £760 (271), G Armstrong, Cloughmills Limousin 250kg £670 (268) and G Connon, Aldergrove Charolais 250kg £670 (268).

301 to 350kg

P L McKeag, Millisle Charolais 320kg £1240 (387), A Thompson, Straid Limousin 310kg £1200 (387), K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £1300 (382), 330kg £1230 (372), 320kg £1160 (362), M Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 310kg £1080 (348), D Russell, Antrim Limousin 340kg £1160 (341) x2, J Sheppard, Raloo Limousin 350kg £1090 (311), S Herbison, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 350kg £1070 (305) x3, C Patterson, Antrim Limousin 330kg £990 (300) and M Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 350kg £1050 (300).

Over 351kg

C Ferris, Millisle Charolais 380kg £1500 (394), 380kg £1480 (389), L Millen, Coleraine Limousin 380kg £1400 (368), C Ferris, Millisle Limousin 380kg £1400 (368), L Millen, Coleraine Limousin 440kg £1620 (368), P L McKeag, Millisle Charolais 420kg £1540 (366), L Millen, Coleraine Limousin 450kg £1650 (366), 460kg £1660 (360) x2, 430kg £1500 (348), 460kg £1600 (347), 360kg £1250 (347), 410kg £1410 (343), P L McKeag, Millisle Charolais 440kg £1510 (343) and A Thompson, Straid Aberdeen Angus 420kg £1420 (338).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

J O'Kane, Glenarm Charolais 260kg £950 (365), 300kg £1090 (363) x3, 260kg £850 (326), 270kg £880 (325), 280kg £900 (321), 260kg £830 (319), 290kg £925 (319), L Weatherup, Ballyclare Simmental 280kg £890 (317), W S Thompson, Straid Aberdeen Angus 280kg £885 (316), F O'Hara, Ballymena Blonde d'Aquitaine 290kg £910 (313), J Sheppard, Raloo Limousin 270kg £835 (309) and J O'Kane, Glenarm Charolais 300kg £900 (300).

301 to 350kg

G H Pearson, Randalstown Simmental 340kg £1200 (352), D Russell, Antrim Limousin 340kg £1180 (347) x2, G H Pearson, Randalstown Simmental 340kg £1160 (341), J O'Kane, Glenarm Charolais 330kg £1120 (339), B McIlhatton, Martinstown Limousin 330kg £1120 (339), G H Pearson, Randalstown Shd 350kg £1180 (337), K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £1110 (336), 330kg £1090 (330), L Weatherup, Ballyclare Simmental 310kg £1020 (329), J O'Kane, Glenarm Charolais 330kg £1070 (324), local farmer Limousin 320kg £1025 (3200 x2, D McNeill, Loughgiel Limousin 350kg £1120 (320), J O'Kane, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £990 (319) and L Weatherup, Ballyclare Simmental 330kg £1040 (315).

Tuesday 4th June 2024: An entry of 120 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £1180 over for a Limousin 650kg at £1830 presented by Dessi Carson, Nutt's Corner.

Heifers sold to £960 over for a Limousin 490kg at £1450 offered by F McKendry, Broughshane.

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 440g £1450 (329) 420kg £1350 (321) Charolais 440kg £1380 (313) Charolais 480kg £1440 (300) Charolais 370kg £1050 (283) Charolais 420kg £1160 (276) J Donaghy, Strabane Abondance 450kg £1240 (275) H McCullough, Randalstown Belgian Blue 490kg £1350 (275) A Thompson, Ballyclare Abondance 500kg £1370 (274) Abondance 490kg £1340 (273) J Donaghy, Abondance 450kg £1200 (266) Abondance 430kg £1140 (265) Abondance 450kg £1190 (264) JH Fraser, Belfast Limousin 440kg £1160 (263) D Kennedy, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 370kg £970 (263) and JH Fraser, Charolais 420kg £1100 (261).

500kg and over

L McFall, Ahoghill Limousin 510kg £1520 (298) Blonde d'Aquitaine 570kg £1660 (291) Limousin 530kg £1530 (288) D Carson, Nutt's Corner Limousin 540kg £1530 (283) L McFall, Limousin 540kg £1530 (283) A Thompson, Ballyclare Abondance 530kg £1500 (283) D Carson, Limousin 650kg £1830 (281) A Thompson, Abondance 530kg £1490 (281) Abondance 520kg £1440 (276) M Crawford, Abondance 640kg £1730 (270) RJ Lyle, Larne Charolais 560kg £1500 (267) JH Fraser, Charolais 530kg £1410 (266) RJ Lyle, Hereford 550kg £1460 (265) Charolais 540kg £1430 (264) and D Carson, Limousin 540kg £1420 (263).

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

F McKendry, Broughshane Limousin 460kg £1380 (300) Limousin 490kg £1450 (295) J Jamison, Ballymena Limousin 470kg £1390 (295) JH Fraser, Limousin 500kg £1330 (266) J Donaghy, Abondance 380kg £990 (260) D Kennedy, Ballyclare 420kg £1080 (257) JH Frazer, Charolais 440kg £1130 (256) J Donaghy, Abondance 410kg £1030 (251) AT McAuley, Bushmills Abondance 380kg £950 (250) A Ferguson and Partners Abondance 450kg £1120 (248) D Kennedy, Ballyclare 440kg £1090 (247) 310kg £760 (245) 430kg £1050 (244) Belgian Blue 370kg £900 (243) JH Fraser, Charolais 480kg £1165 (242) and J McAuley, Abondance 400kg £970 (242).

500kg and over