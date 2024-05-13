Marts: Top quality beef heifer selling to £2030 for 650kg at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A weekly throughput of 920 cattle at Markethill included 680 head on Saturday 11th May.

This entry included the largest turnout of weanlings so far this year with just over 350 sold.

Heifers

170 heifers included several pens of top quality beef heifers sold to top a top of £316 for 690k at £2190 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £311 for 650k at £2030 from a Newtownhamiton farmer.

A Poyntzpass farmer received £308 for 690k at £2140.

Several more heifers sold in excess of £2000 per head.

Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £275 to £308 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding heifers sold to £305 for 502k at £1530 from a Ballynahinch farmer followed by £303 for 520k at £1580 from a Warrenpoint producer.

A Ballynahinch farmer received £302 for 530k at £1610.

Main demand for good quality forward heifers from £270 to £300 per 100 kilos.

Good quality grazing heifers sold from to £329 and for 498k at £1640 and for 480k at £1600 both from a Lurgan producer.

A Ballynahinch farmer received £301 for 488k at £1470.

All good quality lots from £250 to £293 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers

Poyntzpass farmer 694k £2190 £316.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 652k £2030 £311.00; Poyntzpass farmer 694k £2140 £308.00; Poyntzpass farmer 692k £2130 £308.00; Poyntzpass farmer 678k £2030 £299.00; Poyntzpass farmer 684k £2040 £298.00; Poyntzpass farmer 678k £2000 £295.00; Poyntzpass farmer 684k £2000 £292.00 and Armagh farmer 636k £1840 £289.

Forward heifers

Ballynahinch farmer 502k £1530 £305.00; Warrenpoint farmer 522k £1580 £303.00; Ballynahinch farmer 534k £1610 £302.00; Ballynahinch farmer 546k £1640 £300.00; Ballynahinch farmer 536k £1600 £299.00; Ballynahinch farmer 544k £1620 £298.00; Ballynahinch farmer 534k £1590 £298.00; Ballintemple farmer 538k £1600 £297.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 552k £1640 £297.

Middleweight heifers

Lurgan farmer 498k £1640 £329.00; Lurgan farmer 486k £1600 £329.00; Ballynahinch farmer 488k £1470 £301.00; Warrenpoint farmer 370k £1200 £324.00; Jerrettspass farmer 358k £1080 £302.00; Jerrettspass farmer 372k £1110 £298.00; Warrenpoint farmer 420k £1230 £293.00; Katesbridge farmer 448k £1310 £292.00 and Katesbridge farmer 416k £1180 £284.

Bullocks

120 bullocks included several beef bullocks which sold to a top of £291 for 704k at £2050 from a Gilford farmer.

The same owner received £284 for 634k at £1800 and a Newtownhamilton farmer received £284 for 650k at £1850. Several more beef bullocks sold from £260 to £278.

Feeding bullocks sold to £296 for 590k at £1750 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

The same owner received £292 for 616k at £1800.

Main demand from £260 to £289 per 100 kilos. Middleweight steers to £346 for 408k at £1410 from a Ballynahinch farmer.

The same owner received £344 for 410k at £1410 and £340 for 406k at £1380.

All good quality grazing bullocks sold from £260 to £336 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks

Gilford farmer 704k £2050 £291.00; Gilford farmer 634k £1800 £284.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 652k £1850 £284.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 786k £2180 £277.00; Gilford farmer 650k £1800 £277.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 662k £1800 £272.00 and Ballinderry farmer 662k £1800 £272.

Forward bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 592k £1750 £296.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 616k £1800 £292.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 546k £1580 £289.00; Camlough farmer 604k £1730 £286.00; Belleek farmer 552k £1570 £284.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 546k £1530 £280.00; Gilford farmer 558k £1550 £278.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 556k £1540 £277.

Middleweight bullocks

Ballynahinch farmer 408k £1410 £346.00; Ballynahinch farmer 410k £1410 £344.00; Ballynahinch farmer 406k £1380 £340.00; Ballynahinch farmer 414k £1390 £336.00; Belleek farmer 390k £1280 £328.00; Belleek farmer 384k £1250 £326.00; Ballynahinch farmer 462k £1460 £316.00; Belleek farmer 422k £1300 £308.00; Belleek farmer 430k £1320 £307.00 and Camlough farmer 424k £1300 £307.

Weanlings

Just over 350 weanlings maintained an exceptionally strong trade throughout the sale with very good demand for good quality lots.

Good quality light heifer weanlings sold to £344 for 262k at £900 from a Katesbridge farmer followed by £341 for 308k at £1050 from a Dromara producer.

Main demand for all light heifers from £260 to £321 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifers sold to £304 for 540k at £1650 from a Keady farmer followed by £289 for 550k at £1600 from a Keady producer.

All good quality strong heifers from £260 to £281 per 100 kilos.

Good quality light males sold to £358 for 324k at £1160 from a Glenanne farmer.

The same owner received £345 for 320k at £1110.

A Richhill farmer received £343 for 370k at £1270.

All good quality lots from £270 to £340 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold to £343 for 450k at £1550 from a Richhill farmer followed by £306 for 468k at £1430 from a Richhill producer.

A Kilkeel farmer received £292 for 480k at £1480.

Main demand for good quality lots from £260 to £290 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Richhill farmer 452k £1550 £343.00; Richhill farmer 468k £1430 £306.00; Kilkeel farmer 480k £1400 £292.00; Scarva farmer 406k £1120 £276.00; Forkhill farmer 404k £1090 £270.00 and Lisburn farmer 414k £1100 £266.

Light male weanlings

Glenanne farmer 324k £1160 £358.00; Glenanne farmer 322k £1110 £345.00; Richhill farmer 370k £1270 £343.00; Rathfriland farmer 294k £1000 £340.00; Armagh farmer 368k £1260 £342.00; Armagh farmer 340k £1140 £335.00; Dundrod farmer 330k £1080 £327.00; Armagh farmer 362k £1170 £323.00 and Glenanne farmer 362k £1170 £323.

Strong heifer weanlings

Richhill farmer 420k £1180 £281.00; Forkhill farmer 418k £1160 £278.00; Keady farmer 492k £1360 £276.00; Richhill farmer 420k £1160 £276.00; Keady farmer 454k £1240 £273.00; Armagh farmer 408k £1110 £272.00; Richhill farmer 422k £1140 £270.00;

Light heifer weanlings

Katesbridge farmer 262k £900 £344.00; Dromara farmer 308k £1050 £341.00; Dromara farmer 340k £1090 £321.00; Tynan farmer 280k £900 £322.00; Dromara farmer 344k £1100 £320.00; Richhill farmer 354k £1120 £316.00; Glenanne farmer 332k £1040 £313.00; Crossmaglen farmer 318k £990 £311.00; Keady farmer 342k £1050 £307.00 and Banbridge farmer 360k £1100 £306.

In the suckler ring good quality outfits sold to £2980 for a Limousin heifer with heifer calf from a Newry producer.

The same owner received £1980 for a Limousin heifer and heifer calf.

A Ballynahinch farmer sold a Limousin cow and heifer calf at £2095 and a Charolais cow and heifer calf at £2060.

A Keady farmer received £2000 for a Limousin heifer with heifer calf.