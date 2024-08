Marts: Trade for cattle remains good at Markethill Mart, good quality forward heifers to £1820

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A weekly throughput of 1050 cattle in Markethill included 760 cattle on Saturday 24th August.

Trade in all rings remained at similar rates.

An entry of 300 heifers sold in a very firm trade throughout the sale.

Good quality forward heifers sold from £250 to a top of £340 per 100k, 536k at £1820 from an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £305 for 518k at £1580.

A Dromore farmer received £303 for 530k at £1610.

Midweight heifers sold up to £319 for 360k at £1170 from a Tandragee farmer, followed by £318 for 420k at £1340 from a Benburb producer.

All good quality midweight heifers sold readily from £260 to £309 per 100k.

The 240 bullocks maintained a very firm demand with good quality forward bullocks to £348 per 100k for 508k at £1770 from a Keady producer, followed by £324 per 100k for 580k at £1890 from a Keady producer.

All good quality forward feeding bullocks from £250 to £310 per 100k.

Beef bullocks sold to £313 per 100k for 712k at £2230 from a Keady producer, followed by £295 for 660k at £1950 from an Annaghmore farmer.

Several more beef bullocks from £260 to £290 per 100k.

Midweights sold to a top of £345 per 100k for 458k at £1580 from a Portadown farmer.

The same owner received £336 for 470k at £1580 and £326 for 460k at £1500.

All top quality grazing type bullocks sold from £290 to £325 per 100k.

The 190 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality males to £344 per 100k for 308k at £1060 from a Sixmilecross farmer, followed by £317 for 334k at £1060 from a Rathfriland producer.

The same owner received £316 per 100k for 348k at £1100 and £311 for 354k at 31100.

Main demand for good quality light males from £250 to £280 per 100k.

Stronger males to £336 for 470k at £1580 from a Tassagh farmer, followed by £308 for 416k at £1280 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Top price of £1640 for 504k (£325) from a Portadown producer.

Light heifer weanlings sold to £322 per 100k for 382k at £1230 from a Tassagh farmer, followed by £316 for 294k at £930 from a Tandragee farmer.

A Castlewellan producer received £312 per 100k for 308k at £960.

All good quality lots from £252 to £293 per 100k.

Stronger heifers sold from £250 to £317 per 100k for 426k at £1350 from a Tassagh farmer.

A Lisburn producer received £307 for 404k at £1240.

Main demand from £250 to £295 per 100k.

In the suckler ring a top price of £1880 was paid for 2019 Hereford cow and bull calf from a Loughgilly producer, followed by £1820 for a Limousin heifer and bull calf from an Annaghmore farmer.

The same owner received £1680 for a Charolais heifer with a bull calf.

A Newry farmer received £1500 for a 2014 Aberdeen Angus with two heifer calves at foot.

Several more outfits sold from £1300 to £1640 each.

Forward heifers

Armagh producer 536k £1820 340p/k: 518k £1580 305p/k: Dromore producer 532k £1610 303p/k: Armagh producer 540k £1620 300p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 502k £1500 299p/k: Tandragee producer 554k £1650 298p/k: Tandragee producer 530k £1570 296p/k: Mullaghbawn producer 508k £1490 293p/k: 502k £1470 293p/k and Tandragee producer 502k £1460 291p/k. Midweight heifers

Tandragee producer 360k £1150 319p/k: Benburb producer 422k £1340 318p/k: Moira producer 446k £1380 309p/k: Tandragee producer 476k £1470 309p/k: Benburb producer 402k £1240 309p/k: Benburb producer 436k £1340 307p/k: Tandragee producer 440k £1350 307p/k: Katesbridge 438k £1340 306p/k: Mullaghbawn producer 462k £1410 305p/k and Armagh producer 396k £1210 306p/k.

Forward bullocks

Keady producer 508k 31770 348p/k: Keady producer 584k £1890 324p/k: Portadown producer 502k £1570 313p/k: Keady producer 564k £1760 312p/k: Dromore producer 526k £1640 312p/k: Portadown producer 516k £1600 310p/k and Annaghmore producer 506k £1560 308p/k: 580k £1780 307p/k.

Beef bullocks

Keady producer 712k £2230 313p/k: Annaghmore producer 660k £1950 295p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 648k £1880 290p/k: Warrenpoint producer 630k £1820 289p/k: Markethill producer 700k £1910 273p/k and Ballinderry producer 660k £1740 264p/k.

Midweight bullocks

Portdown producer 458k £1580 345p/k: 470k £1580 336p/k: 460k £1500 326p/k: 482k £1570 326p/k: Keady producer 468k £1520 325p/k: Portadown producer 416k £1340 322p/k: Dromore producer 392k £1260 321p/k: Keady producer 430k 31380 321p/k: Camlough producer 490k £1570 321p/k and Portadown producer 456k £1460 320p/k.

Light male weanlings

Sixmilecross producer 308k £1060 344p/k: Rathfriland producer 334k £1060 317p/k: 348k £1100 316p/k: 354k £1100 311p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 366k £1120 306p/k: Portadown producer 374k £1040 278p/k: Dungannon producer 304k £820 270p/k and Portadown producer 394k £1060 269p/k. Stronger male weanlings

Tassagh producer 470k £1580 336p/k: Portadown producer 504k £1670 325p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 416k £1280 308p/k: Rathfriland producer 422k £1200 284p/k: Tassagh producer 46k £1190 261p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 488k £1240 254p/k and Tassagh producer 434k £1090 251p/k.

Light female weanlings

Tassagh producer 382k £1230 322p/k: Tandragee producer 294k £930 316p/k: Castlewellan producer 308k £960 312p/k: Dromore producer 304k £890 293p/k: Ballinderry producer 360k £1050 292p/k: Lisburn producer 326k £940 288p/k: Lurgan producer 394k £1110 282p/k and Lisburn producer 380k £1070 282p/k.

Stronger female weanlings

Tassagh producer 426k £1350 317p/k: Lisburn producer 404k £1240 307p/k: Tassagh producer 434k £1280 295p/k: 424k £1250 295p/k: Tassagh producer 478k £1340 280p/k: Castlewellan producer 402k £1100 276p/k: Armagh producer 418k £1150 275p/k and Tassagh producer 440k £1200 273p/k.

An entry of 2280 sheep in Markethill on Monday 26th August maintained a very firm trade particularly for good quality store lambs.

Heavy lambs sold steadily from £130 to £138 per head and averaged £133.50 per head.

Top rate of 550p/k was paid for 24.9k at £137 from a Portadown farmer, followed by 542p for 25.1k at £136 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Main demand from 520p- 540p/k.

Good quality midweights sold from 540-586p/k for 21.6k at £126.50 from a Moira producer, followed by 566p/k for 21.2k at £120 from a Jerrettspass producer.

A Loughgall farmer received 561p/k for 23k at £129.

A very large entry of store lambs maintained an excellent trade with light stores selling from 600-658p/k with a top of 760p/k for 10k at £76 from a Kilcoo farmer, followed by 658p/k for 11.4k at 375 from a Tandragee farmer.

A Kilcoo farmer received 656p for 12.2k at £80.

Stronger lots sold to 602p/k for 16.7k at £100.50 from a Warrenpoint farmer, followed by 600p/k for 17k at £102 from a Jerrettspass farmer.

Main demand from 570 – 592p/k.

320 cull ewes sold to a top of £200.

Main demand from £120 to £188 each.

Plainer ewes from £80 to £110.

Breeding rams sold to £460 with others at £400, £380 and £270.

Hoggets sold to £260 with main demand for good quality hoggets from £170 to £220 each.

Heavy lambs

Portadown producer 24.9k £137 550p/k: Poyntzpass producer 25.1k £136 542p/k: Moy producer 24k £130 542p/k: Mayobridge producer 24k £130 542p/k: Armagh producer 24.2k £131 541p/k: Cullyhanna producer 24.5k £132.50 541p/k: Warrenpoint producer 24.2k £130 537p/k and Moy producer 24k £128 533p/k.

Midweight lambs

Moira producer 21.5k £126.50 586p/k: Jerrettspass producer 21.2k £120 566p/k: Loughgall producer 23k £129 561p/k: Richhill producer 23.4k £131 560p/k: Loughgall producer 20.2k £112.50 557p/k: Lislea producer 22k £122 555p/k: Portadown producer 22.5k £124.50 553p/k: Portadown producer 21.7k £120 553p/k and Markethill producer 23k £127 552p/k.

Light store lambs

Kilcoo producer 10k £76 760p/k: Tandragee producer 11.4k £75 658p/k: Kilcoo producer 12.2k £80 656p/k: Killeavy producer 12.2k £77 631p/k: Ballinderry producer 12.2k £76 623p/k: Kilcoo producer 13.5k £84 622p/k: 12.7k £79 622p/k and Kilkeel producer 16.5k £102 618p/k.

Stronger store lambs

Warrenpoint producer 16.7k £100.50 602p/k: Jerrettspass producer 17k £102 600p/k: Kilkeel producer 17.5k £103.50 592p/k: Keady producer 17.6k £104 591p/k: Kilcoo producer 17.7k £104.50 590p/k: Magheralin producer 17.8k £105 590p/k: Loughgilly producer 19k £112 589p/k and Lislea producer 17k £100 588p/k.