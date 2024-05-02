Marts: Trade high for cattle at Lisahally Mart, heifers to 378ppk and fat cows 236ppk
Bullocks
J Flanagan £1670/600kg £1570/570kg £1540/540kg £1460/560kg £1400/540kg H McNicholl £1580/650kg £1540/650kg £1510/630kgR McCrea £1570/680kg £1450/660kg £1430/680kg £1410/660kg £1410/630kg £1400/640kg W Matthews £1520/580kg W Young £1340/560kg £1320/510kg £1300/550kg £1290/520kg £1260/490kg G Hamilton £1260/530kg £1180/480kg J McSparran £1180/460kg £1010/370kg J Dodds £1160/510kg £1050/470kg £1030/460kg J McGowan £1140/480kg R Wilson £1070/350kg £1030/360kg J Sherrard £1060/410kg J Donaghy £1050/290kg £1000/290kg £980/290kg and D McLaughlin £1010/410kg.
Heifers
R McCrea £1390/590kg N Stevenson £1340/580kg £1260/490kg D McLaughlin £1340/390kg £1140/380kg £1110/320kg £1090/400kg T Fyffe £1250/400kg £1110/370kg £1080/430kg £1070/390kg £1020/360kg G Wilson £1130/490kg £1130/470kg £1120/490kg £1100/490kg £1090/460kg £1050/450kg G Hamilton £1120/480kg £1000/420kg K McIlwaine £1110/490kg J Donaghy £1090/330kg £1050/300kg £1050/290kg £1000/300kg £990/290kg O McGuinness £1080/450kg W Buchanan £1070/430kg £990/430kg £960/380kg G Wilson £1050/450kg and J Sharrard £1050/380kg.
Fat cows
P Robinson £1511/680kg £1468/620kg C Barr £1463/770kg J Foster £1214/690kg J McGowan £1150/490kg and F Tinney £980/430kg £960/440kg £930/360kg.
Sheep
Top prices this week as fat lamb sell to £232/28kg and fat ewes £192.
Lambs
P Anderson £232/28kg £202/27kg P McArthur £204/30kg R Deery £192/27.5kg M McShane £190/26kg £184/24.5kg R Lowry £190/27.5kg £190/25kg J Grant £190/25kg D McGuiness £190/26.5kg K Robinson £181/25kg N McBeth £180/25.5kg W McMurray £180/27kg H Devenney £170/22.5kg T Hamilton 3170/26kg D McLaughlin £170/22.5kg B O'Neill £170/24kg and R Deery £168/21.5kg.
Ewes
S Johnston £192 D McGuinness £182 R Henry £182 W McMurray £174 K Johnston £172 R Lowry £170 Kelly Farms £170 M McCullagh £168 O Conway £168 P O'Doherty £162 B O'Neill £162 £150 T Hamilton £162 R Deery £160 D McLaughlin £150 S Porter £150 and D Harbinson £150.