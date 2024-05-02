Marts: Trade high for cattle at Lisahally Mart, heifers to 378ppk and fat cows 236ppk

Trade was high in Lisahally with bullocks selling to 362ppk, heifers 378ppk and fat cows 236ppk.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 2nd May 2024, 16:08 BST
Bullocks

J Flanagan £1670/600kg £1570/570kg £1540/540kg £1460/560kg £1400/540kg H McNicholl £1580/650kg £1540/650kg £1510/630kgR McCrea £1570/680kg £1450/660kg £1430/680kg £1410/660kg £1410/630kg £1400/640kg W Matthews £1520/580kg W Young £1340/560kg £1320/510kg £1300/550kg £1290/520kg £1260/490kg G Hamilton £1260/530kg £1180/480kg J McSparran £1180/460kg £1010/370kg J Dodds £1160/510kg £1050/470kg £1030/460kg J McGowan £1140/480kg R Wilson £1070/350kg £1030/360kg J Sherrard £1060/410kg J Donaghy £1050/290kg £1000/290kg £980/290kg and D McLaughlin £1010/410kg.

Heifers

R McCrea £1390/590kg N Stevenson £1340/580kg £1260/490kg D McLaughlin £1340/390kg £1140/380kg £1110/320kg £1090/400kg T Fyffe £1250/400kg £1110/370kg £1080/430kg £1070/390kg £1020/360kg G Wilson £1130/490kg £1130/470kg £1120/490kg £1100/490kg £1090/460kg £1050/450kg G Hamilton £1120/480kg £1000/420kg K McIlwaine £1110/490kg J Donaghy £1090/330kg £1050/300kg £1050/290kg £1000/300kg £990/290kg O McGuinness £1080/450kg W Buchanan £1070/430kg £990/430kg £960/380kg G Wilson £1050/450kg and J Sharrard £1050/380kg.

Fat cows

P Robinson £1511/680kg £1468/620kg C Barr £1463/770kg J Foster £1214/690kg J McGowan £1150/490kg and F Tinney £980/430kg £960/440kg £930/360kg.

Sheep

Top prices this week as fat lamb sell to £232/28kg and fat ewes £192.

Lambs

P Anderson £232/28kg £202/27kg P McArthur £204/30kg R Deery £192/27.5kg M McShane £190/26kg £184/24.5kg R Lowry £190/27.5kg £190/25kg J Grant £190/25kg D McGuiness £190/26.5kg K Robinson £181/25kg N McBeth £180/25.5kg W McMurray £180/27kg H Devenney £170/22.5kg T Hamilton 3170/26kg D McLaughlin £170/22.5kg B O'Neill £170/24kg and R Deery £168/21.5kg.

Ewes

S Johnston £192 D McGuinness £182 R Henry £182 W McMurray £174 K Johnston £172 R Lowry £170 Kelly Farms £170 M McCullagh £168 O Conway £168 P O'Doherty £162 B O'Neill £162 £150 T Hamilton £162 R Deery £160 D McLaughlin £150 S Porter £150 and D Harbinson £150.

