Marts: Trade remains strong at Enniskillen Mart, heavy steers selling to £1970

Trade continued strong in all rings at Enniskillen Mart with heavy steers selling to £1970 for a 716kg Aberdeen Angus.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lighter steers selling to £1500 for a 412kg Limousin.

Bullocks

Lisnaskea producer 716kg Aberdeen Angus at £1970; Enniskillen producer 724kg Limousin at £1920, 630kg Aberdeen Angus at £1850, 616kg Aberdeen Angus at £1840; Tempo producer 560kg Belgian Blue at £1570, 540kg Aberdeen Angus at £1490, 376kg Aberdeen Angus at £1480; Letterbreen producer 504kg Belgian Blue at £1570, 530kg Aberdeen Angus at £1590, 470kg Charolais at £1500; Dungannon producer 494kg Charolais at £1580, 508kg Limousin at £1640, 528kg Limousin at £1630, 542kg Charolais at £1670, 460kg Limousin at £1540; Derrylin producer 486kg Charolais at £1660, 492kg Charolais at £1670, 412kg Limousin at £1500, 460kg Charolais at £1500; Brookeborough producer 634kg Aberdeen Angus at £1920, 618kg Charolais at £1780, 610kg Charolais at £1890, 618kg Charolais at £1770; Sixmilecross producer 446kg Limousin at £1420, 424kg Charolais at £1390, 458kg Charolais at £1550, 518kg Limousin at £1640; Enniskillen producer 360kg Aberdeen Angus at £1150, 394kg Belgian Blue at £1140, 338kg Belgian Blue at £1080 and Castlederg producer 444kg Limousin at £1340, 438kg Limousin at £1230.

Enniskillen Mart

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1500 paid for a 448kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1160 for a 327kg Limousin.

Ruling prices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enniskillen producer 315kg Charolais bull at £1170, 316kg Charolais bull at £1120, 324kg Charolais bull at £1020; Boho producer 298kg Charolais steer at £1000, 318kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 261kg Charolais heifer at £940; Belleek producer 331kg Charolais steer at £1200, 319kg Charolais heifer at £1040; Belcoo producer 270kg Charolais heifer at £940, 262kg Limousin bull at £850, 297kg Charolais steer at £1150, 238kg Charolais bull at £880, 290kg Charolais steer at £1170; Garrison producer 224kg Limousin heifer at £860, 203kg Limousin heifer at £790, 305kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 221kg Charolais heifer at £840; Garrison producer 448kg Charolais steer at £1500, 348kg Charolais heifer at £1120, 366kg Limousin steer at £1180; Belcoo producer 261kg Limousin bull at £910, 290kg Limousin bull at £1120, 327kg Limousin heifer at £1160; Kinawley producer 241kg Limousin heifer at £880, 263kg Charolais heifer at £900, 266kg Limousin heifer at £880; Letterbreen producer 350kg Charolais heifer at £1150, 330kg Charolais heifer at £1110, 301kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 394kg Charolais heifer at £1200; Newtownbutler producer 256kg Limousin heifer at £870, 314kg Limousin heifer at £980, 315kg Charolais bull at £1190, 303kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 348kg Charolais steer at £1220, 313kg Charolais steer at £1110; Kesh producer 252kg Charolais heifer at £830, 219kg Charolais heifer at £740; Irvinestown producer 320kg Limousin heifer at £1030, 252kg Limousin heifer at £870; Enniskillen producer 367kg Saler steer at £1180, 412kg Limousin heifer at £1280, 334kg Limousin steer at £1160, 409kg Limousin steer at £1270; Lisbellaw producer 405kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1080, 382kg Limousin heifer at £1160, 385kg Hereford steer at £1010 and Kinawley producer 226kg Charolais bull at £970, 281kg Charolais bull at £980, 315kg Charolais bull at £1000.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to £680 for a Charolais and heifers to £665 for a Limousin.

Trillick producer Charolais bull at £680; Florencecourt producer Limousin heifer at £665; Derrylin producer Belgian Blue bull at £380; Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £220 and Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £350.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to a top of £1920 for a Charolais cow with Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Heifers

Beef lots to 299ppk for a 706kg Charolais at £2110.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medium weights to 333ppk paid for a 444kg Charolais at £1480.

Light weights sold to 338ppk paid for a 256kg Charolais at £1210.

Newtownbutler producer Charolais 690kg at £1940; Lisbellaw producer Charolais 650kg at £1900, Charolais 630kg at £1820, Charolais 610kg at £1770; Derrylin producer Charolais 560kg at £1670; Ballinamallard producer Charolais 528kg at £1580; Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 530kg at £1570 and Florencecourt producer Charolais 530kg at £1550, Charolais 520kg at £1500.

Fat cows

Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 878kg at £1980; Boho producer Charolais 750kg at £1910 and Belcoo producer Limousin 604kg at £1600, Limousin 614kg at £1540.