Marts: Very fast trade for cattle at Newtownstewart Mart resulting in a 100% clearance
Bullock and bull prices: G McCausland Moyle 625kgs £1720, 580kgs £1585, 575kgs £1565 and £1480, 565kgs £1550; H Catterson Castlederg 405kgs £1315 and £1280, 425kgs £1290, 395kgs £1085, 385kgs £1040, 390kgs £1025, 370kgs £1025, 305kgs £955; T Semple Castlederg 450kgs £1190, 475kgs £1060; 425kgs £990. G Storey Ardmore 470kgs £1080; P McCaffrey Omagh 370kgs
£1020; K McMullan Gortin 375kgs £900 and D Monteith Newtownstewart 365kgs £950.
Smaller bullocks sold from £480 up.
Heifer prices: S Hamilton Strabane 555kgs £1640 and £1385, 515kgs £1390 and £1125; D J Thompson Castlederg 645kgs £1490; William McKean Fyfin 515kgs £1440 and £1360, 475kgs £1380, 500kgs £1340; J McConnell Claudy 530kgs £1425, £1400 and £1250, 550kgs £1425, 560kgs £1390, 535kgs £1305, 490kgs £1245 and £1190. C Houston Plumbridge 475kgs £1215, 450kgs £1140, 390kgs £1030; R Allison Killymore 415kgs £1200, 390kgs £1140 and £1045, 360kgs £1115 and £970, 400kgs £1105, 350kgs £1060; P McCaffrey Omagh 425kgs £1060, 455kgs £1060; K McMullan Gortin 395kgs £1030; H Catterson Castlederg 395kgs £1025, 405kgs £935, 385kgs £930, 315kgs £925 and S Gallen 300kgs £890.
Other heifers sold from £445 up.
Sheep sale
Lambs sold to £155 and 589ppk.
Fat ewes to £263.
R Scott 31kgs £155; K Pearson 27.50kgs £142; 20kgs £115; William McConnell 25kgs £138; 21kgs £122.50; Ms A Hawkes 26kgs £136; 20.50kgs £109; S Sproule 23kgs £135.50; 22.50kgs £127.50; J R Hemphill 23.50kgs £134; S Dennison 24kgs £133.50; D Lecky 24kgs £133.50; R G Pollock 23kgs £133; P Devine 23.50kgs £129.50; V Shortt 23.50kgs £129; P McNamee 22.50kgs £127.50; P McFarland 23kgs £126; R, N and M Scott 22.50kgs £126; K Donnell 22kgs £125.50 and N McIlwaine 23kgs £125.
Fat ewes: D Lecky £263 and £138; R Scott £240, £164, £155, £117; K Pearson £172; P McNamee £126 and W Beacom £92.
Poorer ewes sold from £62 up.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.