Marts: Very firm demand at Markethill Mart with a top price of £3350 for a Charolais heifer and bull calf

An increased entry of 670 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 17th August returned an excellent trade in all rings.

Heifers

210 heifers included several pens of quality beef heifers and forward stores.

Beef heifers sold to a top of £311 for 636k at £1980 from a Ballynahinch farmer followed by £305 for 710k at £2170 from a Kilkeel producer.

The same owner received £304 for 700k at £2130.

Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £260 to £290 per 100 kilos.

Good quality forward heifers sold from £260 to a top of £318 for 550k at £1750 from a Tandragee farmer.

A Newtownhamilton producer received £310 for 550k at £1710 and a Dungannon farmer also received £310 for 546k at £1690.

Grazing type heifers sold to £317 for 470k at £1490 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £315 for 460k at £1450 from a Lisburn farmer.

All good quality grazing heifers from £260 to £306 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers

Ballynahinch farmer 636k £1980 £311.00; Kilkeel farmer 712k £2170 £305.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 624k £1900 £305.00; Kilkeel farmer 700k £2130 £304.00; Silverbridge farmer 692k £2060 £298.00; Silverbridge farmer 732k £2080 £284.00 and Silverbridge farmer 682k £1930 £283.

Forward heifers

Tandragee farmer 550k £1750 £318.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 552k £1710 £310.00; Dungannon farmer 546k £1690 £310.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 560k £1710 £305.00; Downpatrick farmer 550k £1640 £298.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 536k £1560 £291.00; Castlewellan farmer 552k £1600 £290.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 504k £1460 £290.

Middleweight heifers

Poyntzpass farmer 470k £1490 £317.00; Lisburn farmer 460k £1450 £315.00; Tassagh farmer 356k £1100 £309.00; Tassagh farmer 412k £1260 £306.00; Tassagh farmer 416k £1260 £303.00; Poyntzpass farmer 426k £1280 £301.00; Tynan farmer 398k £1190 £299.00; Cullyhanna farmer 366k £1080 £295.00; Tassagh farmer 436k £1290 £296.00 and Dromara farmer 480k £1420 £296.

Bullocks

110 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Good quality forward bullocks from £260 to £315 for 508k at £1600 from a Katesbridge farmer.

A Tandragee farmer received £313 for 514k at £1610 and 518k at £1620.

Good quality middleweight steers sold from £260 to £326 for 420k Aberdeen Angus at £1370 from a Ballynahinch farmer.

The same owner received £317 for 490k Aberdeen Angus at £1570.

A Tandragee farmer received £315 for 490k at £1560.

Several more in excess from £290 per 100 kilos.

Friesian bullocks sold up to £223 for 578k at £1290.

Main demand from £210 to £218 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Katesbridge farmer 508k £1600 £315.00; Tandragee farmer 514k £1610 £313.00; Tandragee farmer 518k £1620 £313.00; Glenanne farmer 532k £1590 £299.00; Cladymore farmer 556k £1620 £291.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 514k £1490 £290.00; Maze farmer 584k £1670 £286.00; Gilford farmer 518k £1480 £286.00 and Glenanne farmer 542k £1530 £282.

Middleweight bullocks

Ballynahinch farmer 420k £1370 £326.00; Ballynahinch farmer 496k £1570 £317.00; Tandragee farmer 496k £1560 £315.00; Tandragee farmer 484k £1520 £314.00; Tassagh farmer 498k £1550 £311.00; Ballynahinch farmer 466k £1400 £300.00; Glenanne farmer 470k £1390 £296.00; Dromore farmer 478k £1410 £295.00; Dromara farmer 442k £1300 £294.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 464k £1360 £293.

Friesian bullocks

Poyntzpass farmer 578k £1290 £223.00; Keady farmer 536k £1170 £218.00; Portadown farmer 634k £1380 £218.00; Portadown farmer 572k £1240 £217.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 514k £1110 £216.00; Katesbridge farmer 552k £1190 £216.00 and Katesbridge farmer 548k £1180 £215.

Weanlings

230 weanlings sold in another very firm demand.

Good quality light males selling to £434 for 348k at £1510 from an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £416 for 356k at £1480 and £356 for 320k at £1140.

All good quality males from £270 to £310 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males £403 for 402k at £1620 for an Armagh farmer.

A Keady farmer received £374 for 404k at £1510 and £372 for 414k at £1540.

All good quality lots from £260 to £313 per 100 kilos.

Heifer weanlings sold up to £380 for 324k Charolais at £1230 from a Ballygawley farmer.

The same owner received £346 for 338k at £1170.

An Armagh producer received £345 for 336k at £1160.

Top price heifer £1500 for 424k at £354 from an Armagh farmer.

All good quality heifer weanlings from £260 to £340 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 402k £1620 £403.00; Keady farmer 404k £1510 £374.00; Armagh farmer 414k £1540 £372.00; Rathfriland farmer 418k £1310 £313.00; Kilkeel farmer 408k £1190 £292.00; Rathfriland farmer 452k £1300 £288.00; Rathfriland farmer 486k £1360 £280.00 and Markethill farmer 426k £1170 £275.

Light male weanlings

Armagh farmer 348k £1510 £434.00; Armagh farmer 356k £1480 £416.00; Armagh farmer 320k £1140 £356.00; Loughgall farmer 358k £1110 £310.00; Rathfriland farmer 348k £1060 £305.00; Armagh farmer 344k £1040 £302.00; Markethill farmer 308k £930 £320.00; Dromara farmer 374k £1120 £299.00 and Rathfriland farmer 304k £900 £296.

Heifer weanlings

Ballygawley farmer 324k £1230 £380.00; Armagh farmer 424k £1500 £354.00; Ballygawley farmer 338k £1170 £346.00; Armagh farmer 336k £1160 £345.00; Ballygawley farmer 356k £1220 £343.00; Armagh farmer 322k £1100 £342.00; Armagh farmer 336k £1080 £321.00; Dromara farmer 386k £1240 £321.00; Armagh farmer 368k £1160 £315.00 and Armagh farmer 342k £1060 £310.

An entry of 110 sucklers included a special sale of cows and calves for a Magheralin farmer which sold in a very firm demand to a top of £3350 for a Charolais heifer and bull calf followed by £3100 for a Saler cow and bull calf followed by £2860 for a 2020 Saler cow with bull calf and £2830 for a Belgian Blue heifer with heifer calf.

Several more outfits sold from £2000 to £2620 each.

A Middletown farmer sold a 2019 Limousin cow and bull calf at £2720.

A Castlewellan producer received £2660 for a Charolais heifer with a bull calf.

An entry of in calf heifers from a Lisburn farmer sold to a top of £2400 with others at £2360, £2300, £2250 and £2120.

Several more sold from £1800 to £2100 each.

Breeding bulls sold up to £3600 for a 2019 Charolais bull.