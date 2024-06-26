Marts: Very firm demand for cull ewes and fat lamb trade at Markethill Mart

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage
Published 26th Jun 2024, 10:37 BST
An entry of 1290 sheep at Markethill on Monday 24th June sold in a very firm demand for cull ewes and fat lamb trade was noticeably stronger on the week.

Good quality light lambs sold from 650p to 715p for 22.8k at £163 for a Ballynahinch farmer followed by 691p for 22k at £152 from a Loughgilly farmer and 22.8k at £157.50 from an Armagh producer.

Heavy lambs sold up to £195 with other pens making £191, £190 and £186 and a total of 12 pens sold in excess of £170 each.

Top rate for heavy lambs 716p for 25k at £179 from a Bessbrook farmer followed by 706p for 24.5 at £173 for a Dungannon farmer.

Farming Life livestock marketsFarming Life livestock markets
A Ballynahinch farmer received 704p and 26k at £183 each.

All good quality heavy lambs from 620p to 670p per kg.

270 ewes sold to £194.

Main demand for fleshed ewes from £130 to £192 and plainer ewes from £80 to £110 each.

Light lambs

Ballynahinch farmer 22.8k £163 715p; Loughgilly farmer 22k £152 691p; Armagh farmer 22.8k £157.50 691p; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 22.3k £154 691p; Mountnorris farmer 23.8k £164 689p; Tandragee farmer 22.1k £152 688p; Armagh farmer 23k £158 687p; Keady farmer 22.4k £152.50 681p; Loughgall farmer 21.7k £144 664p; Poyntzpass farmer 23.5k £155.50 662p and Poyntzpass farmer 23.5k £155.50 662p.

Heavy lambs

Bessbrook farmer 25k £179 716p; Dungannon farmer 24.5k £173 706p; Ballynahinch farmer 26k £183 704p; Armagh farmer 28.5k £195 684p; Forkhill farmer 25k £168 672p; Newtownhamilton farmer 24.7k £164.50 666p; Ballynahinch farmer 29k £186 641p; Loughgilly farmer 25k £160 640p and Cullaville farmer 28.2k £179 635p.

