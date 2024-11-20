Marts: Very good turnout of cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, prices to £1320

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A very good turnout this again week sold easily to a brisk demand for all stock on offer at Lisnaskea Mart.

This week store and weanling heifers sold to £1320 for a 400kg Charolais (£330) with a 475 Limousin to £1170 (£246) a 370kg Limousin to £1110 (£300).

Smaller weanlings heifers sold to £900 for a 235kg Charolais (£383) with a 240kg Charolais to £860 (£358).

Suckler cows sold £1260.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £980 for a 290kg Charolais (£338) with a 285kg Limousin to £940 (£330) and a 245kg Charolais sold to £860 (£351).

Sample prices

Store and weanling heifers

Derrylin producer 400kg Charolais to £1320 (£330) Garrison producer 475kg Limousin to £1170 (£246) Macken producer 370kg Limousin to £1110 (£300) 290kg Limousin to £1010 (£348) 315kg Simmental to £1010 (£321) 320kg Limousin to £900, 310kg Limousin to £870, and 285kg Speckle Park to £660. Knockaraven producer 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000, 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £990, 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £920, 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 and 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £890. Newtownbutler producer 235kg Charolais to £900 (£383) 240kg Charolais to £860 (£358) and 220kg Limousin to £620.Lisnaskea producer 360kg Hereford to £820. Newtownbutler producer 280kg Charolais to £790 and 240kg Limousin to £680. Newtownbutler producer 265kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £725 and 195kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £520. Newtownbutler producer 270kg Limousin to £700, 220kg Limousin to £650, 240kg Limousin to £650, 240kg Limousin to £640, 250kg Limousin to £640, and 235kg Limousin to £630.

Weanling steers and bulls

Newtownbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £980 (£338) Newtownbutler producer 350kg Limousin to £980 (£280) 325kg Limousin to £960 (£295) 275kg Limousin to £870 (£316) 285kg Limousin to £860 (£302) and 330kg Limousin to £800. Macken producer 285kg Limousin to £940 (£330) and 305kg Limousin to £940 (£308) Lisnaskea producer 330kg Limousin to £930 (£282) and 255kg Limousin to £710. Lisnaskea producer 355kg Simmental to £900. Newtownbutler producer 270kg Limousin to £880 (£326) and 270kg Limousin to £870 (£322) Magheraveely producer 300kg Limousin to £880 (£293) and 250kg Limousin to £750 (£300) Garrison producer 290kg Simmental to £870 (£300) 310kg Simmental to £840, and 300kg Simmental to £800. Omagh producer 245kg Charolais to £860 (£351) and Newtownbutler producer 210kg Simmental to £600, 215kg Shorthorn to £570, 260kg Limousin to £560, 195kg Limousin to £540, 180kg Limousin to £525 and 180kg Shorthorn to £525.

Lots more stock required weekly to supply a very strong demand from online and ringside competition.