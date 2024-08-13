Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A very satisfactory trade on Saturday with bullocks and bulls selling to £1680.

Heifers to £1785 and fat cows to 212ppk.

Heifer prices

I S Hemphill Gortin 725kgs £1785, 660kgs £1660, 575kgs £1540, 625kgs £1540, 600kgs £1505, 635kgs £1485, 460kgs £1240, 505kgs £1135; S Hemphill Castlederg 555kgs £1455, 535kgs £1355 and £1255, 565kgs £1275. D Lindsay Sion Mills 570kgs £1445, 535kgs £1285, 520kgs £1190; M Moore Drumquin 480kgs £1380, 475kgs £1130, 465kgs £1100, 400kgs £1080; R J Thompson Castlederg 745kgs £1340; S Lecky Castlederg 460kgs £1285, 450kgs £1265, 480kgs £1245. P D Devine Donemana 650kgs £1230, 455kgs £1065, 345kgs £735, 320kgs £660. J P Daly Gortin 380kgs £980.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming Life livestock markets

Bullock and bull prices

Jas Moore Fintona 865kgs £1680; S Lecky Castlederg 525kgs £1425, 505kgs £1290, 450kgs £1240, 510kgs £1215 and £1210; R J Thompson Castlederg 485kgs £1355; G Storey Ardmore 475kgs £1105, 420kgs £1025, 405kgs £960, 375kgs £920. T Semple Castlederg 420kgs £1015 and J P Daly Gortin 395kgs £940.

Other bullocks sold from £880 up.

Fat cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

M Blee Donemana 565kgs £212, 545kgs £154; D Wallace Donemana 320kgs £212; R J Thompson Castlederg 745kgs £180 and P D Devine 600kgs £171.

Other cows sold from £116 up.

Sheep sale

A good entry at the Wednesday evening sale with lambs selling to £150.50 and 611ppk, while fat ewes sold to £211.

William McConnell 30kgs £150.50; Elaine McKenzie 27.50kgs £138.50; A Robb 23kgs £136.50; R K Buchanan 22.50kgs £136.50; Aidan Morris23kgs £135.50; 21.50kgs £124.50; G G Galbraith 24kgs £134, 20kgs £114; R J Moubray 23.50kgs £133.50; 22.50kgs £132; T Stronge 22.50kgs £133.50; 23.50kgs £131; R Scott 22.50kgs £132.50; P McFarland 23.50kgs £132; C Hood 23.50kgs £132; C McCrory 25kgs £132; P Keenan 23kgs £131; S Sproule 23.50kgs £130; 23kgs £128, 21.50kgs £127.50; A Donald 22.50kgs £129.50; J Wilson 23kgs £127.50; Frank Logue 22.50 £127; W Buchanan 22.50kgs £127; R Allison 22kgs £125.50; A McKelvey 21kgs £121; D McKernan 21kgs £120; N Hemphill 21kgs £119.50; C Brannigan 21.50kgs £115 and D McMenamin 17kgs £104.

Smaller lambs sold from £85.50 up.

Fat ewes: Adrian Caldwell £211, £157; Frank Logue £194; R Scott £179, £146, John Saunderson £178, £118; P McFarland £158; S Sproule £156; C Brannigan £154, £115; D McMenamin £153 and N McKernan £136.

Other ewes sold from £50 up.