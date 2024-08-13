Marts: Very satisfactory trade for cattle at Newtownstewart Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Heifers to £1785 and fat cows to 212ppk.
Heifer prices
I S Hemphill Gortin 725kgs £1785, 660kgs £1660, 575kgs £1540, 625kgs £1540, 600kgs £1505, 635kgs £1485, 460kgs £1240, 505kgs £1135; S Hemphill Castlederg 555kgs £1455, 535kgs £1355 and £1255, 565kgs £1275. D Lindsay Sion Mills 570kgs £1445, 535kgs £1285, 520kgs £1190; M Moore Drumquin 480kgs £1380, 475kgs £1130, 465kgs £1100, 400kgs £1080; R J Thompson Castlederg 745kgs £1340; S Lecky Castlederg 460kgs £1285, 450kgs £1265, 480kgs £1245. P D Devine Donemana 650kgs £1230, 455kgs £1065, 345kgs £735, 320kgs £660. J P Daly Gortin 380kgs £980.
Bullock and bull prices
Jas Moore Fintona 865kgs £1680; S Lecky Castlederg 525kgs £1425, 505kgs £1290, 450kgs £1240, 510kgs £1215 and £1210; R J Thompson Castlederg 485kgs £1355; G Storey Ardmore 475kgs £1105, 420kgs £1025, 405kgs £960, 375kgs £920. T Semple Castlederg 420kgs £1015 and J P Daly Gortin 395kgs £940.
Other bullocks sold from £880 up.
Fat cows
Advertisement
Advertisement
M Blee Donemana 565kgs £212, 545kgs £154; D Wallace Donemana 320kgs £212; R J Thompson Castlederg 745kgs £180 and P D Devine 600kgs £171.
Other cows sold from £116 up.
Sheep sale
A good entry at the Wednesday evening sale with lambs selling to £150.50 and 611ppk, while fat ewes sold to £211.
William McConnell 30kgs £150.50; Elaine McKenzie 27.50kgs £138.50; A Robb 23kgs £136.50; R K Buchanan 22.50kgs £136.50; Aidan Morris23kgs £135.50; 21.50kgs £124.50; G G Galbraith 24kgs £134, 20kgs £114; R J Moubray 23.50kgs £133.50; 22.50kgs £132; T Stronge 22.50kgs £133.50; 23.50kgs £131; R Scott 22.50kgs £132.50; P McFarland 23.50kgs £132; C Hood 23.50kgs £132; C McCrory 25kgs £132; P Keenan 23kgs £131; S Sproule 23.50kgs £130; 23kgs £128, 21.50kgs £127.50; A Donald 22.50kgs £129.50; J Wilson 23kgs £127.50; Frank Logue 22.50 £127; W Buchanan 22.50kgs £127; R Allison 22kgs £125.50; A McKelvey 21kgs £121; D McKernan 21kgs £120; N Hemphill 21kgs £119.50; C Brannigan 21.50kgs £115 and D McMenamin 17kgs £104.
Smaller lambs sold from £85.50 up.
Fat ewes: Adrian Caldwell £211, £157; Frank Logue £194; R Scott £179, £146, John Saunderson £178, £118; P McFarland £158; S Sproule £156; C Brannigan £154, £115; D McMenamin £153 and N McKernan £136.
Other ewes sold from £50 up.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.