Marts: Very sharp trade for cattle at Armoy Mart, steers selling to £1,880

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 12:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Just over 220 head of cattle were on offer on Monday night and trade was very sharp for all sorts of cattle.

Steers sold to £1,880 paid for a 740kgs Limousin from the farm of CS and DJ Currie, Mosside.

Heifers sold to £1,820 paid to Mr John Todd, Ballycastle for a 660kgs Limousin heifer.

Leading prices

Armoy MartArmoy Mart
Armoy Mart

Steers

CS and DJ Currie, Mosside, Limousin, 740kgs £1,880. Ivan Smyth, Bushmills, Charolais, 730kgs £1,880, 690kgs £1,800, 750kgs £1,720. Colm McFall, Ballycastle, Limousin, 560kgs £1,620, 540kgs £1,520, 570kgs £1,480. Danny McAlister, Cushendall, Limousin, 420kgs £1,320, 470kgs £1,350, 470kgs £1,500, 440kgs £1,330, 450kgs £1,260, 500kgs £1,440, 400kgs £1,270, 500kgs £1,440, 470kgs £1,430, 490kgs £1,470, 400kgs £1,300. F McClure, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 530kgs £1,590, 570kgs £1,640. Sam Creith, Mosside, Charolais, 490kgs £1,420, 360kgs £1,030. S Mathews, Bushmills, Charolais, 500kgs £1,490. Charles Battersby, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 630kgs £1,770, 760kgs £1,760. F McCaughan, Bushmills, Charolais, 490kgs £1,370, 495kgs £1,370, 490kgs £1,340, 520kgs £1,380, 540kgs £1,430. Jas Heaney, Bushmills, Charolais, 650kgs £1,720, 680kgs £1,780. Alistair Kane, Mosside, Friesian, 720kgs £1,660, 760kgs £1,650. John Alcorn, Coleraine, Simmental, 350kgs £1,050. Robt Currie, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 650kgs £1,570, 640kgs £1,590, 600kgs £1,380, 660kgs £1,520. Pat McKendry, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 3, 470kgs £1,300 each.

Heifer

John Todd, Ballycastle, Charolais, 660kgs £1,820, 640kgs £1,690, 600kgs £1,640, 700kgs £1,760, 610kgs £1,660, 600kgs £1,560. Colm McFall, Ballycastle, Charolais, 570kgs £1,580, 500kgs £1,450, 560kgs £1,470, 500kgs £1,460. D McAlister, Cushendall, 430kgs £1,280. S Mathews, Bushmills, Charolais, 500kgs £1,490, 520kgs £1,460. C Battersby, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 650kgs £1,740. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, Charolais, 600kgs £1,600, 560kgs £1,460, 540kgs £1,390, 600kgs £1,670. Jas Heaney, Bushmills, Charolais, 600kgs £1,360, 540kgs £1,570.

Sale each Monday at 6.30pm.

Watch live and bid with mart eye

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.

Related topics:BushmillsAberdeen AngusSteers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.