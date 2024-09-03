Marts: Very sharp trade for cattle at Armoy Mart, steers selling to £1,880
Steers sold to £1,880 paid for a 740kgs Limousin from the farm of CS and DJ Currie, Mosside.
Heifers sold to £1,820 paid to Mr John Todd, Ballycastle for a 660kgs Limousin heifer.
Leading prices
Steers
CS and DJ Currie, Mosside, Limousin, 740kgs £1,880. Ivan Smyth, Bushmills, Charolais, 730kgs £1,880, 690kgs £1,800, 750kgs £1,720. Colm McFall, Ballycastle, Limousin, 560kgs £1,620, 540kgs £1,520, 570kgs £1,480. Danny McAlister, Cushendall, Limousin, 420kgs £1,320, 470kgs £1,350, 470kgs £1,500, 440kgs £1,330, 450kgs £1,260, 500kgs £1,440, 400kgs £1,270, 500kgs £1,440, 470kgs £1,430, 490kgs £1,470, 400kgs £1,300. F McClure, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 530kgs £1,590, 570kgs £1,640. Sam Creith, Mosside, Charolais, 490kgs £1,420, 360kgs £1,030. S Mathews, Bushmills, Charolais, 500kgs £1,490. Charles Battersby, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 630kgs £1,770, 760kgs £1,760. F McCaughan, Bushmills, Charolais, 490kgs £1,370, 495kgs £1,370, 490kgs £1,340, 520kgs £1,380, 540kgs £1,430. Jas Heaney, Bushmills, Charolais, 650kgs £1,720, 680kgs £1,780. Alistair Kane, Mosside, Friesian, 720kgs £1,660, 760kgs £1,650. John Alcorn, Coleraine, Simmental, 350kgs £1,050. Robt Currie, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 650kgs £1,570, 640kgs £1,590, 600kgs £1,380, 660kgs £1,520. Pat McKendry, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 3, 470kgs £1,300 each.
Heifer
John Todd, Ballycastle, Charolais, 660kgs £1,820, 640kgs £1,690, 600kgs £1,640, 700kgs £1,760, 610kgs £1,660, 600kgs £1,560. Colm McFall, Ballycastle, Charolais, 570kgs £1,580, 500kgs £1,450, 560kgs £1,470, 500kgs £1,460. D McAlister, Cushendall, 430kgs £1,280. S Mathews, Bushmills, Charolais, 500kgs £1,490, 520kgs £1,460. C Battersby, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 650kgs £1,740. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, Charolais, 600kgs £1,600, 560kgs £1,460, 540kgs £1,390, 600kgs £1,670. Jas Heaney, Bushmills, Charolais, 600kgs £1,360, 540kgs £1,570.
Sale each Monday at 6.30pm.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
