Marts: Very sharp trade for sheep at Armoy Mart this week, breeding ewes to £282
Lambs sold to £170, fat ewes to £255 and breeding ewes to £282.
Leading prices
Fat lambs (326)
P J Dougan, Coleraine, 24kgs £170. A and D McAfee, Bushmills, 23kgs £165. Peter Lamb, Ballyclare, 29kgs £165. TE and G Irwin, Coleraine, 24kgs £163. Sam McConaghie, Mosside, 22kgs £160. Kieran McFadden, Dunloy, 23kgs £160. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 23kgs £160. Coleraine farmer, 22kgs £158. G Millen, Coleraine, 22kgs £157. Robert McKendry, Bushmills, 22.5kgs £157. P and A Quinn, Cushendall, 23kgs £157. John Elliot, Loughguile, 22kgs £155. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 23kgs £155. David Thompson, Bushmills, 22kgs £155. A and E Devlin, Limavady, 22kgs £155. Paul McNicholl, Garvagh, 22kgs £155. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, 21kgs £153. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, 21kgs £154. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 20kgs £140. Seamus McShane, Ballintoy, 20kgs £145. William Morrison, Mosside, 21kgs £150.
Breeding sheep
J Adams, Ballymena, 1 ewe, 3 lambs, £282. Jas Bryson, Crumlin, 1 ewe, 2 lambs, £272, 1 ewe, 2 lambs, £264, 1 ewe, 1 lamb £265.
Fat ewes
J Bryson, Antrim, Texel, £255. Trevor Hanna, Loughguile, Texel, £172. Derek Creith, Armoy, Suffolk, £165. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £161. AE Devlin, Drumsurn, Suffolk, £157. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Suffolk, £155. Paul McNicholl, Garvagh, Texel, £155. Kells producer, Texel, £151. Norman Kyle, Bushmills, Texel, £148. Graham Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £142. William Morrison, Mosside, Crossbreds £135.
Sale every Wednesday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
