Published 30th Sep 2024, 15:41 BST
The last big ewe lamb sale of the year saw 1,500 head on offer and trade was very sharp with 100% clearance.

Leading prices

Niall McLaughlin, Cushendall, 15 Mules, £152, 14, £132. A Murphy, Torr, 10 Mules, £154. Jas McCormick, Armoy, Texel, 10, £142, 12, £150, 12, £148, 12, £136, 12, £130, 12, £128. John Darragh, Fairhead, 12 Mules, £150, 12, £126, 12, £122, 10, £124. Pat Brown, Ballintoy, 10 Mules, £150, 10, £150, 10, £148, 12, £135, 10, £132. John McNeill, Cushendun, 12, Mules, £150, 12, £150, 12, £150, 12, £146, 12, £136. Paddy McSparran, Cushendun, Suffolk, 14, £136, 13, £120, 14, £122. Paddy Brown, Ballintoy, Texel, 11, £142, 12, £136, 12, £138, 12, £132. JJ McAlister, Glendun, 10, Mules, £138. John McCormick, Armoy, Suffolk, 14, £138, 14, £132, 14, £120. Colm McCloskey, Dunloy, 13, Suffolk, £132. Sean McDonnell, Glenariffe, 11 Mules, £132. Francis Boyle, Loughguile, 12, Mules, £130. Hugh McNeill, Carnlough, 12, Crossbreds £134. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 11 Mules, £145. C McDonnell, Armoy, hoggets, 10, £224, 10, £196, 10, £190.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd – Danny McAlister

