Marts: Very strong demand for sheep at Markethill Mart, prices to £182 for 22kg

An entry of 400 spring lambs in Markethill on Monday 20th May returned a very strong demand with good quality lightweight spring lambs selling from 770-827p/k for 22k at £182 from a Mayobridge farmer, followed by 819p/k for 21.5k at £176 from a Markethill producer.

A Newry producer received 818p/k for 21.2k at £173.50.

Heavy lambs averaged £187 per head and sold up to 779p/k for 24k at £187 from a Newtownhamilton farmer, followed by 778p/k for 24.5k at £190.50 from a Mayobridge farmer. Main demand from 730-770p/k.

The 200 cull ewes sold in a steady demand, fleshed ewes from £140 - £188 with plainer ewes from £90 - £130.

Ewes with doubles sold to a top of £430 with others at £420, £415 and £400. Singles sold to £245 each with several more at £230, £220 and £200.

The final breeding sale for this season is next Monday 27th May.

Lightweight spring lambs

Mayobridge producer 22k £182 827p/k: Markethill producer 21.5k £176 819p/k: Mayobridge producer 21.2k £173.50 818p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 19.8k £162 818p/k: Armagh producer 20.7k £169 816p/k: Richhill producer 22k £179 814p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 22k £178.50 811p/k: Ballygawley producer 22.2k £179 806p/k and Markethill producer 22.5k £180 800p/k.

Heavy spring lambs