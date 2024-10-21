Marts: Very strong demand with heifers selling to £2125 at Newtownstewart Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A slightly smaller entry of cattle on offer sold to a very strong demand with heifers selling to £2125 and £1375 over weight.

Bullocks selling to £1905 and £1240 over weight.

Fat cows and bulls to £1640.

Heifer prices: Fergal McAleer Plumbridge £750 £2125, 775kgs £2055, 650kgs £1985, 730kgs £1945, 770kgs £1920; B Blee 735kgs £1855, 685kgs £1725, 660kgs £1675, 635kgs £1560; E Moss Castlederg 705kgs £1770, 620kgs £1580, 590kgs £1545; N Black Carnargan 580kgs £1730, 555kgs £1440, 635kgs £1435; B J McGill Donemana 615kgs £1445; T R Crawford Droit 515kgs £1410; L Conway Donemana 525kgs £1350, 540kgs £1320, 475kgs £1200, 485kgs £1100, 460kgs £1075; S Hemphill Castlederg 505kgs £1160; D Morris 440kgs £1110, 380kgs £1030 and C Hood 380kgs £905.

Smaller heifers sold from £400 up.

Bullock and bull prices: A J Beattie 695kgs £1905, 650kgs £1700; T R Crawford Droit 660kgs £1835, 575kgs £1830, 620kgs £1830 and £1750, 650kgs £1800; 560kgs £1800 600kgs £1770, 570kgs £1760, 610kgs £1755, 580kgs £1730 and £1620, 540kgs £1565, 515kgs £1560, 535kgs £1520, 485kgs £1515. (This consignment of 16 bullocks sold to an average £1690 and 293.54 ppk); G McCausland Moyle 610kgs £1490, 545kgs £1440; R J Maguire Dromore 515kgs £1400, £1320 and £1270, 530kgs £1350, 545kgs £1300, 440kgs £1140; B J V McGill Donemana 475kgs £1260 and S Hemphill 485kgs £1210, 525kgs £116.

Other bullocks sold from £860 up

Weanlings and sucklers: Bull weanlings selling to £1210 and 380ppk while heifer weanlings sold to £1200 and 369ppk

Summary bullock and bull prices: T Ginn Ardess 365kgs £1210, 350kgs £1125, 325kgs £1100, 410kgs £1085, 310kgs £1030, 265kgs £985, 275kgs £980, 255kgs £970, 335kgs £800; N Edwards 435kgs £1170, 360kgs £1000, 395kgs £920; B McKenna 365kgs £1150 395kgs £1100, 335kgs £1050; H Catterson 335kgs £1075 and £1005 and D Barclay 325kgs £970.

Heifer prices: T Ginn 325kgs £1200 315kgs £1060, 320kgs £1040 and D Barclay 320kgs £1040, 300kgs £1025, 290kgs £800, 245kgs £600.

Sheep - A good entry of quality sheep on offer sold as follows:

D Lecky 29.50kgs £143.50, P A Keenan 27.50kgs £142; 25kgs £140.50; D Dunbar 27kgs £141.50; an Omagh farmer 25.50kgs £141; S Brogan 26.50kgs £139, 25kgs £135; F McKenna 27.50kgs £139; A McKelvey 25kgs £139; L McFarland 26kgs £138; K McNamee 25.50kgs £135; D McAskie 24kgs £135; D Lynch 23.50kgs £134.50; W D Millar 24kgs £134; P Connolly 25.50kgs £134, 24kgs £128; R Henry 26.50kgs £134; A O'Carolan 23.50kgs £133; A Caldwell 23kgs £132.50; Ryan O'Gara 24kgs £132; G Lecky 25.50kgs £130; John McCormack 24kgs £129.50; T Stronge 22.50kgs £128.50; S Dennison 24kgs £126.50; R Allison 23kgs £126, 21.50kgs £121; S Allison 23.50kgs £124; 19kgs £113; R Robb 22.50kgs £123; Frank Logue 22.50kgs £119; M Clarke 21.50kgs £118.50 and G Sproule 19.50kgs £113.50.

Lighter and store lambs sold from £78 up.

Fat ewe: D McAskie £131 and £104; G McSorley £127 and £116; M Gallen £124 and Sean Brogan £110.

Other ewes sold from £44 up.