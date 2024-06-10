Marts: Very strong trade for cattle continues at Enniskillen Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bullocks
Tempo producer 624kg Aberdeen Angus at £1840, 570kg Charolais at £1550, 602kg Aberdeen Angus at £1640; Enniskillen producer 626kg Charolais at £1600, 490kg Limousin at £1450, 550kg Limousin at £1540, 616kg Charolais at £1600; Letterbreen producer 404kg Limousin at £1210, 388kg Limousin at £1150, 387kg Limousin at £1220; Florencecourt producer 490kg Limousin at £1450, 626kg Charolais at £1600; Ballinamallard producer 618kg Hereford at £1640, 564kg Limousin at £1500; Magheraveely producer 570kg Friesian at £1260, 494kg Friesian at £1070 and Ballinamallard producer 324kg Aberdeen Angus at £900, 330kg Aberdeen Angus at £920, 314kg Aberdeen Angus at £940.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1350 paid for a 415kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1310 for a 436kg Charolais.
Ruling prices
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kesh producer 287kg Charolais bull at £1120, 303kg Limousin bull at £1190, 322kg Charolais bull at £1080, 299kg Limousin heifer at £1110, 278kg Limousin heifer at £1130; Garrison producer 325kg Charolais heifer at £1210, 336kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 338kg Limousin heifer at £1190, 340kg Charolais steer at £1210, 363kg Charolais steer at £1290; Belleek producer 449kg Charolais bull at £1400, 215kg Limousin heifer at £650; Derrygonnelly producer 396kg Charolais steer at £1270, 351kg Charolais steer at £1180, 360kg Charolais steer at £1260, 395kg Charolais steer at £1200; Tempo producer 428kg Charolais steer at £1340, 415kg Charolais heifer at £1150, 416kg Charolais steer at £1400, 410kg Charolais heifer at £1180, 309kg Charolais steer at £1120; Belleek producer 256kg Limousin heifer at £1100, 224kg Limousin heifer at £780; Enniskillen producer 311kg Limousin heifer at £1000, 368kg Charolais steer at £1290, 263kg Limousin heifer at £940, 337kg Charolais steer at £1130, 299kg Limousin heifer at £960; Kinawley producer 329kg Limousin heifer at £1090, 312kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 314kg Charolais bull at £1140, 338kg Charolais bull at £1170 and Tempo producer 402kg Limousin steer at £1320, 262kg Charolais heifer at £900, 300kg Charolais heifer at £1020, 316kg Charolais heifer at £1030.
Calves
Florencecourt producer Simmental bull at £450; Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £370, Aberdeen Angus bull at £365, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £290 and Fintona producer Belgian Blue heifer at £295, Belgian Blue bull at £285.
Suckler cows
Lisnaskea producer Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at foot at £2550, Charolais cow with Charolais bull at foot at £2240; Derrygonnelly producer Simmental cow due end of June at £1930 and Roscor producer Hereford cow with Charolais heifer at foot at £1980.
Heifers
Forward lots to 288ppk paid for a 550kg Charolais at £1590, lighter weights to 330ppk paid for a 410kg Charolais at £1370.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kinawley producer Charolais 550kg at £1590; Ederney producer Charolais 480kg at £1570; Brookebrough producer Charolais 490kg at £1520, Charolais 494kg at £1480, Charolais 460kg at £1430, Charolais 444kg at £1290; Tempo producer Charolais 440kg at £1300, Charolais 420kg at £1250 and Enniskillen producer Charolais 430kg at £1280.
Fat cows
Beef lots sold to at £1970 for a 854kg Limousin 230ppk.
Roscor producer 584kg Limousin at £1970; Boho producer 740kg Charolais at £1750; Enniskillen producer 736kg Charolais at £1690; Aughnacloy producer 730kg Simmental at £1630 and Lissan producer 610kg Limousin at £1520.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.