Marts: Weanlings selling to 383ppk and stores selling to 317ppk at Draperstown Mart
Bullocks
S Close £1770/730kg £1740/740kg £1680/730kg £1560/660kg J Murphy £1630/600kg £1530/540kg £1520/600kg £1400/590kg £1370/520kg £1340/530kg P McKenna £1500/560kg £1410/480kg V Ramsey £1460/550kg £1390/550kg £1260/520kg £1160/550kg S Close £1400/660kg S Grant £1400/460kg £1290/420kg £1040/370kg S Doris £1290/490kg and T Eastwood £1020/400kg.
Heifers
S Grant £1440/480kg T Eastwood £1280/480kg £960/380kg £960/390kg £950/420kg A Shaw £1270/450kg £1080/400kg £850/300kg £780/270kg V Ramsey £1250/480kg £1100/460kg £1100/440kg £960/470kg J Murphy £1200/510kg J Lennox £1160/440kg and S Doris £910/400kg.
Male weanlings
J Browne £1420/450kg C Loughran £1380/380kg £1140/340kg £1110/290kg £1090/290kg £1000/280kg £980/280kg T McGurk £1310/440kg £1210/420kg J McFadden £1280/360kg I Allen £1240/410kg £1100/390kg £1090/380kg S McLean £1240/400kg £1160/350kg and G McKee £1000/340kg.
Female weanlings
C Loughran £1440/480kg £1200/440kg £1190/420kg £1140/400kg £1140/370kg £1090/330kg £1030/350kg £1020/310kg £1010/330kg £930/330kg £810/270kg M Conway £1200/390kg G McKee £1140/350kg J O'Neill £1040/380kg £1010/350kg £840/280kg J Duggan £880/330kg £870/360kg £860/300kg T McGurk £880/320kg £860/370kg £820/330kg and W Phillips £860/290kg.
Fat cows
M Conway £2287/860kg D McKinless £2006/760kg £1534/590kg H Bradley £1562/630kg £1472/640kg £1403/580kg £1357/590kg £1314/530kg J Lennox £1500/620kg H Lagan £1452/530kg T Eastwood £1357/590kg £1276/550kg M Quinn £1267/660kg A Shaw £1066/430kg and S Grant £1058/460kg.
Bulls
B McKenna £2500/800kg S Faulkner £2080/1070kg H Lagan £1830/860kg G Heathington £1690/760kg W Patterson £1630/620kg £1620/690kg K McCloskey £1610/580kg K McAdoo £1550/680kg £1470/640kg C McBride £1080/470kg and G Deeny £1080/460kg.
