A good entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Thursday 16th May saw fat ewes sell to £252 and fat lambs to £200.

Ewes and Lambs: Ballynahinch farmer £280, Hilltown farmer £255, Hilltown farmer £230, Ballynahinch farmer £230 and Kilkeel farmer £220.

Fat ewes: Rathfriland farmer £252, Kilkeel farmer £210, Rathfriland farmer £188, Mayobridge farmer £188, Rostrevor farmer £184, Ardaragh farmer £177, Newcastle farmer £176, Rostrevor farmer £173, Hilltown farmer £172, Hilltown farmer £162, Newry farmer £160 and Rathfriland farmer £152.

Fat lambs: Rathfriland farmer £200 for 26kg (769ppk), Kilkeel farmer £187 for 25.3kg (739ppk), Rathfriland farmer £177 for 22.8kg (776ppk), Rostrevor farmer £175 for 23kg (760ppk), Kilkeel farmer £175 for 22kg (795ppk), Rathfriland farmer £174 for 21.8kg (798ppk), Rostrevor farmer £172 for 21kg (819ppk), Rostrevor farmer £172 for 22.5kg (764ppk), Rostrevor farmer £171 for 21.7kg (788ppk), Rathfriland farmer £170 for 21kg (809ppk), Rostrevor farmer £169 for 21kg (805ppk), Annalong farmer £168 for 21kg (800ppk), Hilltown farmer £167 for 21kg (795ppk), Annalong farmer £160 for 20.2kg (792ppk) and Newcastle farmer £158 for 20kg (790ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A good entry of cattle to Hilltown Saleyard on Saturday 18th May saw fat cows sell to £1630, heifers to £1700 and bullocks to £1740.

Fat cows: Ballynahich farmer £1630 for 738kg (221ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1600 for 652kg (245ppk), Annalong farmer £1580 for 724kg (218ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1470 for 704kg (209ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1280 for 610kg (210ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1230 for 572kg (215ppk).

Cows and calves: Attical farmer £2020, Corbet farmer £1720, Kilkeel farmer £1700 and Corbet farmer £1680.

Weanling heifers: Cabra farmer £1060 for 420kg (252ppk), Rostrevor farmer £990 for 356kg (278ppk) and £980 for 370kg (265ppk), Cabra farmer £970 for 390kg (248ppk), £960 for 364kg (264ppk), £960 for 356kg (269ppk), Katesbridge farmer £940 for 308kg (305ppk), Mayobridge farmer £900 for 296kg (304ppk), Mayobridge farmer £890 for 248kg (358ppk), Kilkeel farmer £830 for 254kg (326ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £810 for 240kg (337ppk) and £760 for 244kg (311ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Hilltown farmer £1610 for 442kg (364ppk), £1590 for 406kg (391ppk), £1590 for 400kg (397ppk), £1480 for 376kg (393ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1290 for 352kg (366ppk), Cabra farmer £1220 for 388kg (314ppk), Cabra farmer £1200 for 382kg (314ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1190 for 328kg (362ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1140 for 368kg (310ppk), Hilltown farmer £1130 for 360kg (314ppk), Cabra farmer £1110 for 362kg (306ppk), Hilltown farmer £1110 for 322kg (344ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1040 for 290kg (358ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £930 for 244kg (381ppk).

Heifers: Cabra farmer £1700 for 562kg (302ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1690 for 630kg (268ppk), Dromara farmer £1570 for 540kg (291ppk), Hilltown farmer £1560 for 606kg (257ppk), Cabra farmer £1500 for 550kg (272ppk), Hilltown farmer £1500 for 552kg (271ppk), Dromara farmer £1500 for 522kg (287ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1150 for 376kg (306ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1040 for 348kg (299ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1020 for 354kg (288ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1000 for 370kg (270ppk).