Masons back Blue Herd Competition

To take part complete an entry form available now from Club Secretary Annabel Cleland Tel: 07742 988674.

Graham Brindley, long serving and much respected, British Blue Cattle Society chairman will travel from Shropshire to judge this annual event. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded on Friday August 19 during the NI Blue Cattle Club BBQ and Charity Auction in Ballynahinch Rugby Club.

Starting from 7pm the social event of this year for Club members will raise funds for the Friends of the Cancer Centre in Belfast City Hospital.

ARRON Muldrew, left, of Mason’s Animal Feeds had good news for pace setting pedigree Blue breeders father and son, James and Sam Martin. The Portadown family owned feed compounder is sponsoring the annual NI Blue Cattle Club herd competition.