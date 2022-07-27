Mass liberation starts the NIPA Y/B season

The young bird racing season started on Saturday 16th July with a mass liberation from the new race point Kilbeggan in County Westmeath. Birds were released at 9.30am in light variable winds. Randalstown fanciers Ian and Eric Stewart had the best bird in the Mid Antrim Combine on 1518ypm. The brother’s timed their chequer hen at 11.34am flying 107 miles. Sire is Sticker Donckers from Andy McCauley and dam “The Green Ring Hen” the best bloodlines of Paddy & William McManus of Ahoghill. This pair have bred good winners in the past. Stewart Bros last topped the Combine in the INFC King’s Cup race from St. Allouestre last season when they finished 13th Open National. Geoff Surgenor of Kells & District had a great card timing 4 birds in 7 seconds to take the top four in the club and the next four Combine positions. His winner is bred from the “Marion Hen” This hen was a top racer for the lofts winning 2 x 1st Combine and 1st & 2nd Section B plus many more positions. Breeding is Busschaert x Hartog. The sire is Van Loon and is a son of Geoff’s 1st Open NIPA Talbenny YB National winner “Christine”. Alan Darragh won Cullybackey on 1489, A C & T Tweed best in Rasharkin 1473, Bertie Blair Ballymena winner on 1448 and Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill winners on 1436. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

The second young bird race of the season was again flown from Kilbeggan on Friday 22nd July. The NIPA released over 12,000 birds at 10.00am in light winds. Geoff Surgenor of Kells & District had the best two birds in the Mid Antrim Combine this week timing both at 12.18pm to his lofts in Moorfields to record 1447. Geoff had the top four in the Kells club last week and 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th MA Combine, this week he takes the top three and 1st, 2nd & 5th MA Combine and 2nd, 3rd & 10th Section B. Geoff’s winner is the same blue hen that won 1st Club, 2nd MA Combine and 10th Section last week. Dam is the “Marion Hen”, a top racer for the loft winning 2 x 1st Combine and 1st & 2nd Section B plus many more positions. Breeding is Busschaert x Hartog. The sire is Van Loon and is a son of Geoff’s 1st Open NIPA Talbenny YB National winner “Christine”. A great start to the young bird season for Geoff and for his young blue hen 1st & 2nd Combine in the first two races. Next best in the Combine was Jackie Steele of Rasharkin on 1437. Jackie’s winner is off his top Lambrecht stock bird “38 Cock”. This cock has bred outstandingly over the years including 1st Open NIPA Mullingar for Bertie Blair of Ballymena & Dist, 1st Section B Skibbereen OB Inland National for clubmates John & Mark Milliken, 1st Combine & 13th Open INFC St. Allouestre Kings Cup for Stewart Bros of Randalstown, and Jackie’s own “Isla” winner of 3 x 1st Combine and 3 x 1st Section B 2018. The nestmate of the “38 Cock” bred 1st Open NIPA Fermoy for John & Mark Milliken. Best bird in Harryville and Ballymena Town for the second week running was Johnston & Richards on 1428. Shane’s winner was bred by good friend Gary Gibson of Cullybackey and is Stickers Donckers x Lambrecht. John Miller the Randalstown winner on 1425 was 4th Combine with a chequer Van Loon hen. Both parents bred by Steve Goulding of Liverpool. Other winners included Gary Gibson of Cullybackey who had the top three in the club. Young & McManus & Sons won Ahoghill on 1403, Bertie Blair had the top two in Ballymena & Dist on 1394. His winning blue pied Stickers Donckers hen is a double granddaughter of Gary Gibson’s “Golden Pair” and Marcus Morrow best in Broughshane on 1373. Mervyn Eagleson PO.