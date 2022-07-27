Mass liberation starts the NIPA Y/B season

Mullingar was the expected venue for the first two races but with the site not available the alternative was to use Kilbeggan Race Course.
The site is 11 miles north of Tullamore and 17 miles south of Mullingar. Returns in the two races for the members that sent were satisfactory, especially the second race which was brought forward to the Friday.
NIPA Race/Date
1st Kilbeggan Saturday 16th July - Lib 9.30am, wind Lt South SE
NIPA Open 1st Kilbeggan 262/7,260 – 1-1B D Devenney Ballymoney 1585, 2-2B D Devenney 1584, 3-1E David Calvin Bondhill Social 1578, 4-2E David Calvin 1578, 5-1A Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1556, 6-2A Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1550, 7-3E David Calvin 1548, 8-1D I Rollins & Son Hillsborough & Maze 1544, 9-3A J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1544, 10-3B T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1543, 11-4E Ryan Magee Lurgan Soc 1540, 12-4A J Hanson 1540, 13-5E Ryan Magee 1539, 14-5A B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1539, 15-1G N Murtagh Millvale 1539, 16-6E Ryan Magee 1638, 17-7E Ryan Magee 1537, 18-8E S Curran Lurgan Soc 1537, 19-2G R Carson & Son Banbridge 1536, 20-9E T McClean Annaghmore 1535.
NIPA Section Results 1st Kilbeggan
NIPA Section A 32/957 – Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1556, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1550, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1544, J Hanson 1540, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1539, 1531, 1530, 1530, T McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1530, J Hanson 1503.
NIPA Section B 47/1324 – D Devenney Ballymoney 1585, D Devenney 1584, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1543, S & N Maginty Muckamore 1519, S & N Maginty 1518, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1518, S & N Maginty 1517, 1515, 1515, Surgenor Bros Kells & Dist 1513.
NIPA Section C 61/1572 – N Ferguson & Son Horseshoe 1532, D McElhone Eastway 1530, D McElhone 1528, J & D Braniff Wheatfield 1526, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel & Dist 1523, T Longman Ligoniel & Dist 1522, T Longman 1522, McMurray & Anderson 1522, 1522, T Longman 1521.
NIPA Section D 30/770 – I Rollins Hillsborough & Maze 1544, P & C Carson Glen 1526, O Farrelly Trinity RPC 1526, P & K McCarthy Trinity RPC 1524, Johnston Bros Colin 1523, P & K McCarthy 1523, Johnston Bros 1522, 1522, I Rollins & Son 1520, J Greenaway Hillsborough & Maze 1515.
NIPA Section E 51/1785 – David Calvin Bondhill Social 1578, 1578, 1548, Ryan Magee Lurgan Social 1540, 1539, 1538, 1537, S Curran Lurgan Social 1537, T McClean Annaghmore 1535, K Henderson & Son Lurgan Social 1534.
NIPA Section G 14/369 – N Murtagh Millvale 1539, R Carson & Son Banbridge 1536, 1533, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1491, R Adamson Lurgan Social 1487, 1480, 1480, C & G Quinn Drumnavaddy 1480, R Adamson 1479, S Ogle 1476.
NIPA Section H 27/483 – P Maxwell Gnr Foyle 1481, 1465, Paul Maxwell Foyle 1460, J Thompson Omagh & Dist 1458, R Gallagher Derry & Dist 1441, 1440, 1440, D Canning Derry & Dist 1439, Barry McLaughlin Strabane & Dist 1425, P Maxwell Jnr 1421.
NIPA Sect A Clubs
Coalisland & District 6/188 - D Carolan 1453, K Murphy 1420, 1420, P McElhatton 1410, K Murphy 1409, 1406.
Coleraine Premier HPS 10/506 – Diamond bros & G McLaughlin 1556, 1550, J Hanson 1544, T & J McDonald 1543, J Hanson 1540, B & D Coyle 1539.
Coleraine & County Derry 4/107 – T McCrudden 1530, R Montgomery 1500, 1499, T McCrudden 1491, B McCrudden 1470, D Platt & Son 1463.
Castledawson 2/35 – S McFlynn 1203, 1024.
Dungannon 5/79 – Bartek Isbaner 1371, 1370, B Loughrin 1447, Bartek Isbaner 1285, W Leckey 1230, Bartek Isbaner 1210.
Windsor Social 3/81 – R & J Parke 1488, 1484, 1476, 1476, 1470, C Parke 1451.
NIPA Sect H Clubs
Derry & District8/133 – R Gallagher 1441, 1440, 1440, D Canning 1439, 1410, P Hegarty 1397.
Foyle RPS 6/145 – P Maxwell Jnr 1481, 1465, Paul Maxwell 1460, P Maxwell Jnr 1421, 1402, 1401.
Mourne & District 1/10 – Stanley Gilmore 1410, 1296.
Omagh & District 3/62 – J Thompson 1458, 1201.
Strabane & District 5/57 – Barry McLaughlin 1425, 1334, D McGranaghan 1318, N McGavigan 1311, D McGranaghan 1305, 1242.
NIPA Sect B Clubs
Ahoghill Flying Club 6/171 – M/M Robinson 1436, 1435, T & G Balmer 1423, J Smyth & Son 1402, 1393, 1382.
Ballymena & District 1/30 – Blair & Rankin 1448, 1400, 1389, 1388.
Ballymoney HPS 10/324 – D Devenney 1585, 1584, D Dixon 1495, 1489, 1489, 1489.
Dervock RPS 3/78 – D Devenney 1585, 1584, D & H Stuart 1433, 1355, S Laverty 1328.
Cullybackey HPS 3/68 – A Darragh 1489, 1471, 1469, 1463, 1431, 1427.
Harryville HPS 7/195 – Johnston & Richards 1478, D Magill 1477, K & K Kernohan 1456, D Magill 1449, Johnston & Richards 1445, 1435.
Kells & District 4/123 – Surgenor Bros 1513, 1513, 1512, 1512, S Murphy 1442, 1442. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – Gregg Bros 1363, B Swann & Son 1348, Surgenor Bros 1337, Gregg Bros 1033, A Barkley & Son 1012.
Muckamore 6/190 – S & N Maginty 1519, 1518, 1517, 1515, 1515, 1510.
Randalstown 8/112 – Stewart Bros 1518, J Millar 1459, Stewart Bros 1454, 1442, J Millar 1426, 1403.
Rasharkin & District 3/45 – A C & T Tweed 1473, F Barkley 1471, 1443, A C & T Tweed 1403, J Millar & Son 1424.
NIPA Sect E Clubs
Annaghmore 7/210 – T McClean 1535, J & E Calvin 1517, T McClean 1478, 1478, G Calvin & Son 1454, T McClean 1453.
Armagh HPS 5/125 – P Duffy 1527, 1527, 1439, 1439, 1408, D C & P McArdle 1395.
Beechpark Social – D Mawhinney & Son 1487, 1486.
Bondhill Social – David Calvin 1578, 1578, 1548, 1460, 1448, 1409.
Edgarstown 3/135 – S & E Buckley 1520, 1506, P Hope 1462, 1462, 1461, S & E Buckley 1451.
Gilford & District 5/227 – A Feeney & Son 1526, 1526, 1497, 1485, 1485, 1485.
Laurelvale 2/104 – C Brown 1500, A Craig 1484, 1483, 1483, 1482, C Brown 1466.
Loughgall 3/183 – Sam Corrigan 1500, 1477, Stanley West 1451, 1350, 1295, 1244.
Lurgan Social 15/482 – Ryan Magee 1540, 1539, 1538, 1537, S Curran 1537, K Henderson & Son 1534.
Markethill 4/112 – M Bruce & Sons 1514, 1493, 1478, 1476, Humphries & Baird 1456, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1453.
Monaghan 4/114 – P Tierney 1423, 1421, W Walker 1390, 1389, 1323, 1307.
Portadown & Drumcree 3/75 – J Whitten & Son 1458, A McDonald 1452, 1380, 1379, 1378, J Whitten & Son 1329.
Fed & Combines results 1st Kilbeggan
Coleraine Triangle 1st Kilbeggan - Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1556, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1550, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1544, T & J McDonald 1543, J Hanson 1540, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1539, 1531, 1530, 1530, T McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1530, J Hanson 1503, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1503, R Montgomery Coleraine & Co Derry 1500, 1499, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1499, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1498, M & J Howard & Son 1494, S Diamond 1493, T McCrudden 1491, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1487.
Foyle Valley Combine 1st Kilbeggan – P Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1481, 1465, Paul Maxwell Foyle 1460, R Gallagher Derry & Dist 1441, 1440, 1440, D Canning Derry & Dist 1439, Barry McLaughlin Strabane & Dist 1425, P Maxwell Jnr 1421, D Canning 1410, P Maxwell Jnr 1402, 1401, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 1397, 1397, 1397, 1397, P Maxwell Jnr 1387, R Gallagher Derry & Dist 1371, 1370, P Maxwell Jnr 1361, 1360, 1338.
City of Derry Federation 1st Kilbeggan – P Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1481, 1465, Paul Maxwell Foyle 1460, R Gallagher Derry & Dist 1441, 1440, 1440, D Canning Derry & Dist 1439, P Maxwell Jnr 1421, D Canning 1410, P Maxwell Jnr 1402, 1401, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 1397, 1397, 1397, 1397, P Maxwell Jnr 1387, R Gallagher Derry & Dist 1371, 1370, P Maxwell Jnr 1361, 1360.
Stewart Bros of Randalstown win MAC from 1st Kilbeggan
The young bird racing season started on Saturday 16th July with a mass liberation from the new race point Kilbeggan in County Westmeath. Birds were released at 9.30am in light variable winds. Randalstown fanciers Ian and Eric Stewart had the best bird in the Mid Antrim Combine on 1518ypm. The brother’s timed their chequer hen at 11.34am flying 107 miles. Sire is Sticker Donckers from Andy McCauley and dam “The Green Ring Hen” the best bloodlines of Paddy & William McManus of Ahoghill. This pair have bred good winners in the past. Stewart Bros last topped the Combine in the INFC King’s Cup race from St. Allouestre last season when they finished 13th Open National. Geoff Surgenor of Kells & District had a great card timing 4 birds in 7 seconds to take the top four in the club and the next four Combine positions. His winner is bred from the “Marion Hen” This hen was a top racer for the lofts winning 2 x 1st Combine and 1st & 2nd Section B plus many more positions. Breeding is Busschaert x Hartog. The sire is Van Loon and is a son of Geoff’s 1st Open NIPA Talbenny YB National winner “Christine”. Alan Darragh won Cullybackey on 1489, A C & T Tweed best in Rasharkin 1473, Bertie Blair Ballymena winner on 1448 and Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill winners on 1436. Mervyn Eagleson PO.
Mid Antrim Combine Kilbeggan 27/656 - Stewart Bros Randalstown 1518, Surgenor Bros Kells 1513, Surgenor Bros Kells 1513, Surgenor Bros Kells 1512, Surgenor Bros Kells 1512, D Dixon Rasharkin 1495, 1489, 1489, 1489, 1489, 1489, 1489, A Darragh Cullybackey 1489, D Magill Associate 1477, A C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1473, A Darragh Cullybackey 1471, F Barkley Rasharkin 1471, A Darragh Cullybackey 1469, A Darragh Cullybackey 1463, J Miller Randalstown 1459, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1454, D Magill1449, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1448, F Barkley Rasharkin 1443, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1442, S Murphy Kells 1442, 1442, 1441, 1441, 1440, 1440, Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1436, Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1435, S Murphy Kells 1432, A Darragh Cullybackey 1431.
NIPA Race/Date
2nd Kilbeggan Friday 22nd July – Lib 10.00am wind, Light and variable,
NIPA Open 2nd Kilbeggan 399/12,555 – 1-1E John Barr Lurgan Soc 1521, 2-2E John Barr 1520, 3-3E J Douglas & Son Lurgan Soc 1515, 4-4E J Douglas & Son 1513, 5-5E John Barr 1510, 6-1B S J Bones and T Yates Muckamore 1508, 7-1G C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1500, 8-6E S Curran Lurgan Soc 1497, 9-1D P & K McCarthy Trinity RPC 1493, 10-2D J McAloran & Son Trinity RPC 1490, 11-1C Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel & Dist 1489, 12-2C D M G Ferguson Wheatfield 1489, 13-3C D M G Ferguson 1488, 14-4C W O’Boyle Ligoniel & Dist 1488, 15-5C W O’Boyle 1487, 16-7E Ryan Magee Lurgan Soc 1486, 17-3D Johnston Bros 1486, 18-6C Bingham & Seaton 1485, 19-7C D McElhone Eastway 1484, 20-4D J McAloram & Son 1484.
NIPA Section Results 2nd Kilbeggan
NIPA Section A 32/940 – S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1438, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1435, T McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1421, B Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1420, S Diamond 1408, 1408, 1408, 1407, 1407, B & D Coyle 1405.
NIPA Section B 76/2184 – S & J Bones and T Yates Muckamore 1508, Surgenor Bros Kells & Dist 1447, Surgenor Bros 1447, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1439, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1435, S & N Maginty Muckamore 1435, S & J Bones and T Yates 1434, Johnston & Richards Harryville 1428, J Millar Randalstown 1425, Surgenor Bros 1420.
NIPA Section C 76/2184 – Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel & Dist 1489, D M G Ferguson Wheatfield 1489, 1488, W O’Boyle Ligoniel & Dist 1488, 1487, Bingham & Seaton 1485, D McElhone Eastway 1484, Bingham & Seaton 1483, G Dickey Eastway 1483, Bingham & Seaton 1482.
NIPA Section D 50/1651 – P & K McCarthy Trinity RPC 1493, J McAloram & Son Trinity RPC 1490, Johnston Bros Colin 1486, J McAloram & Son Trinity RPC 1484, O & M Monaghan Colin 1482, I Gibb & Sons Glenavy 1481, Johnston Bros 1481, J Greenaway Hillsborough & Maze 1481, O & M Monaghan 1481, I Gibb & Sons 1481.
NIPA Section E 79/3105 – John Barr Lurgan Soc 1521, 1520, J Douglas & Son Lurgan Soc 1515, 1513, John Barr 1510, S Curran Lurgan Soc 1497, Ryan Magee Lurgan Soc 1486, J Douglas & Son 1480, D C & P McArdle Armagh 1479, 1479.
NIPA Section G 27/1005 – C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1500, O Markey Ballyholland 1482, 1482, 1480, W Chambers Muillvale 1479, O Markey 1474, 1473, 1473, 1472, 1470.
NIPA Section H 59/1129 – D Booth Mourne & Dist 1353, D Canning Derry & Dist 1348, Barry Hart Foyle 1345, 1344, D Booth 1342, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 1342, 1341, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1336, D Booth 1331, L Flanagan Londonderry 1331.
NIPA Sect A Clubs
Coalisland & District 6/158 – B Morgan 1420, P McIlhatton 1375, 1339, 1295, 1265, B Morgan 1263.
Coleraine Premier HPS 10/498 – T & J McDonald 1439, S Diamond 1438, B & D Coyle 1435, S Diamond 1408, 1408, 1408.
Coleraine & County Derry 5/109 – T McCrudden 1421, W & W Murdock 1390, T McCrudden 1382, B McCrudden 1382, R Montgomery 1344, D Platt & Son 1115.
Cookstown Social 3/142 – J Campbell & Son 1385, G Marshall 1352, W M Bleeks & Son 1334, 1328, 1311, 1309.
Castledawson 2/27 – S McFlynn 1145, 1135, 1134.
Dungannon 5/73 – Bartek Isbaner 1393, 1325, 1324, 1324, 1308, 1234.
Windsor Social 8/259 – K Glass 1397, R & J Parke 1383, K Glass 1380, 1377, R & J Parke 1377, R McCook 1376.
NIPA Sect H Clubs
Amelia Earhart 5/75 – Hugh Hegarty 1299, R McMonagle 1273, 1270, 1256, 1165, Hugh Hegarty 1134.
Derry & District 10/183 – D Canning 1348, P Hegarty 1342, 1341, J & G Ramsey 1336, D Canning 1317, P Hegarty 1304.
Foyle RPS 11/173 – Barry Hart 1345, 1344, S Malone 1326, P Maxwell Jnr 1317, 1315, 1315.
Limavady 10/249 – R Witherow 1272, Pat Hunt 1248, Pat Irwin 1244, J Kerr 1242, K Mullan 1228, R Witherow 1226.
Londonderry PRS 3/62 – L Flanagan 1331, 1317, N Murray 1304, 1291, L Flanagan 1288, 1278.
Maiden City 6/77 – P McLaughlin 1277, 1277, 1266, F Ramsey 1265, J McConomy 1251, 1232.
Mourne & District 3/129 – David Booth 1353, 1342, 1331, Stanley Gilmore 1307, David Booth 1266, 1218.
Omagh & District 4/51 – A Kelly 892, 839, 816.
Strabane & District 7/130 – John White 1320, 1309, 1308, 1308, 1302, D McGranaghan 1298.
NIPA Sect B Clubs
Ahoghill Flying Club 10/373 – Young McManus & Sons 1403, C Moore 1398, J Smyth & Son 1376, Young McManus & Sons 1375, M/M Robinson 1374, 1371. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club A Shiels 1360, M/M Robinson 1348.
Ballymena & District 4/108 – Blair & Rankin 1394, 1393, J Eagleson & Sons 1393, 1378, 1378, Blair & Rankin 1373.
Ballymoney HPS 12/499 – M Gamble & Son 1416, D Dixon 1406, 1406, 1405, 1405, M Gamble & Son 1404.
Dervock RPS 3/84 – C McCook 1384, 1367, D & H Stuart 1344, D Devenney 1310, D & H Stuart 1281, D Devenney 1221.
Broughshane & District 2/23 – T & M Morrow 1373, 1323, J Getty 643, 641.
Cullybackey HPS 4/152 – G Gibson 1410, 1409, A Darragh 1409, 1406, 1400, 1392.
Crumlin & District 4/93 – Sefton Thompson 1414, 1394, G Grant 1393, Sefton Thompson 1386, G Grant 1363, R & S Hope 1339.
Harryville HPS 9/266 – Johnston & Richards 1428, 1412, D Magill 1391, 1387, 1377, 1375.
Kells & District 6/153 – Surgenor Bros 1447, 1447, 1420, A Barkley & Son 1367, Gregg Bros 1363, 1363. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club.
Muckamore 8/333 – S & J Bones and T Yates 1508, S & N Maginty 1435, S & J Bones and T Yates 1434, S & N Maginty 1408, 1407, D J Thompson 1403.
Randalstown 6/164 – J Millar 1425, Stewart Bros 1388, 1352, J Millar 1350, 1349, Stewart Bros 1341.
Rasharkin & District 6/121 – Steele & McNeill 1435, W J McLean 1375, 1370, F Barkley 1345, Steele & McNeill 1325, A C & T Tweed 1288.
NIPA Sect E Clubs
Annaghmore 10/432 – J & E Calvin 1469, 1460, T McClean 1453, J & E Calvin 1439, 1438, G Calvin & Son 1438.
Armagh HPS 8/256 – D C & P McArdle 1479, 1479, 1477, P Duffy 1468, 1468, 1463.
Beechpark Social 4/128 – D Mawhinney & Son 1470, 1454, 1448, 1441, G & P Lavery 1430, 1430.
Bondhill Social – David Calvin 1578, 1578, 1548.
Edgarstown 4/201 – S & E Buckley 1462, 1419, M Hughes 1397, 1396, S & E Buckley 1382, P Hope 1378.
Gilford & District 7/297 – G O’Dowd 1453, A Feeney & Son 1440, T Wilson 1436, A Feeney & Son 1432, G O’Dowd 1430, A Feeney & Son 1428.
Laurelvale 3/161 – C Brown 1445, 1406, 1395, 1395, A Craig 1387, 1383.
Lurgan Social 17/616 – John Barr 1521, 1520, J Douglas & Son 1515, 1513, John Barr 1510, S Curran 1497.
Markethill 4/85 – Humphries & Baird 1402, 1378, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1367, Humphries & Baird 1359, 1359, 1339.
Monaghan 7/266 – W Walker 1348, 1345, 1336, 1331, C & O Myers 1331, P McFadden 1327.
Portadown & Drumcree 4/153 – J Whitten & Son 1424, 1424, 1420, 1413, J Geary & Son 1400, 1398.
Fed & Combine results 2nd Kilbeggan
Coleraine Triangle 2nd Kilbeggan - – T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1439, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1438, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1435, T McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1421 S Diamond 1408, 1408, 1408, 1407, 1407, B & D Coyle 1405, 1404, 1402, S Diamond 1401, B & D Coyle 1399, S Diamond 1399, K Glass Windsor Soc 1397, B & D Coyle 1396, S Diamond 1394, 1394, T & J McDonald 1391.
Foyle Valley Combine 2nd Kilbeggan – D Canning Derry & Dist 1348, Barry Hart Foyle 1345, 1344, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 1342, 1341, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1336, L Flannagan Londonderry 1331, S Malone Foyle 1326, John White Strabane & Dist 1320, L Flannagan 1317, D Canning 1317, P Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1317, 1315, 1315, John White Strabane & Dist 1309, 1308, 1308, P Hegarty 1304, 1304, 1304.
City of Derry Federation 2nd Kilbeggan - D Canning Derry & Dist 1348, Barry Hart Foyle 1345, 1344, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 1342, 1341, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1336, L Flannagan Londonderry 1331, S Malone Foyle 1326, L Flannagan 1317, D Canning 1317, P Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1317, 1315, 1315, P Hegarty 1304, 1304, 1304, N Murray Londonderry 1304, D Canning 1302, 1301, Hugh Hegarty Amelia Earhart 1299.
Geoff Surgenor, Kells & District 1st & 2nd Combine from 2nd Kilbeggan
The second young bird race of the season was again flown from Kilbeggan on Friday 22nd July. The NIPA released over 12,000 birds at 10.00am in light winds. Geoff Surgenor of Kells & District had the best two birds in the Mid Antrim Combine this week timing both at 12.18pm to his lofts in Moorfields to record 1447. Geoff had the top four in the Kells club last week and 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th MA Combine, this week he takes the top three and 1st, 2nd & 5th MA Combine and 2nd, 3rd & 10th Section B. Geoff’s winner is the same blue hen that won 1st Club, 2nd MA Combine and 10th Section last week. Dam is the “Marion Hen”, a top racer for the loft winning 2 x 1st Combine and 1st & 2nd Section B plus many more positions. Breeding is Busschaert x Hartog. The sire is Van Loon and is a son of Geoff’s 1st Open NIPA Talbenny YB National winner “Christine”. A great start to the young bird season for Geoff and for his young blue hen 1st & 2nd Combine in the first two races. Next best in the Combine was Jackie Steele of Rasharkin on 1437. Jackie’s winner is off his top Lambrecht stock bird “38 Cock”. This cock has bred outstandingly over the years including 1st Open NIPA Mullingar for Bertie Blair of Ballymena & Dist, 1st Section B Skibbereen OB Inland National for clubmates John & Mark Milliken, 1st Combine & 13th Open INFC St. Allouestre Kings Cup for Stewart Bros of Randalstown, and Jackie’s own “Isla” winner of 3 x 1st Combine and 3 x 1st Section B 2018. The nestmate of the “38 Cock” bred 1st Open NIPA Fermoy for John & Mark Milliken. Best bird in Harryville and Ballymena Town for the second week running was Johnston & Richards on 1428. Shane’s winner was bred by good friend Gary Gibson of Cullybackey and is Stickers Donckers x Lambrecht. John Miller the Randalstown winner on 1425 was 4th Combine with a chequer Van Loon hen. Both parents bred by Steve Goulding of Liverpool. Other winners included Gary Gibson of Cullybackey who had the top three in the club. Young & McManus & Sons won Ahoghill on 1403, Bertie Blair had the top two in Ballymena & Dist on 1394. His winning blue pied Stickers Donckers hen is a double granddaughter of Gary Gibson’s “Golden Pair” and Marcus Morrow best in Broughshane on 1373. Mervyn Eagleson PO.
Mid Antrim Combine - 2nd Kilbeggan 41/1285 - Surgenor Bros Kells 1447, Surgenor Bros Kells 1447, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1435, John Miller Randalstown 1425, Surgenor Bros Kells 1420, G Gibson Cullybackey 1410, G Gibson Cullybackey 1409, G Gibson Cullybackey 1409, D Dixon Rasharkin 1406, A Darragh Cullybackey 1406, D Dixon Rasharkin 1406, D Dixon Rasharkin 1405, D Dixon Rasharkin 1405, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1403, A Darragh Cullybackey 1400, C Moore Ahoghill 1398, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1394, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1393, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1393, A Darragh Cullybackey 1392, D Magill Associate 1391, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1388, D Magill Associate 1387, A Darragh Cullybackey 1382, G Gibson Cullybackey 1381, G Gibson Cullybackey 1380, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1378, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1378, D Magill Associate 1377, A Darragh Cullybackey 1377.