Massey Ferguson continues support for YFCU with sponsorship of AGM in Belfast

Up to 350 delegates are set to attend across the weekend’s packed business and social programme being held at the La Mon Hotel and Country Club in Belfast. This year’s event will also see the election of a new YFCU president.

Local Massey Ferguson agricultural equipment dealer, William Bell Tractors will be showcasing two of the firm’s latest tractors at the event and sharing MF-branded merchandise. Dealer staff will also be on hand to offer their expertise and talk tractors and farm machinery.

“Following our highly successful sponsorship of last year’s AGM and conference, we had no hesitation in supporting the YFCU once again,” said Lindsay Haddon, Massey Ferguson advertising and sales promotion manager.

Farm machinery brand Massey Ferguson is once again supporting the YFCU as principal sponsor of their AGM and conference. Pictured: Samuel Bell from William Bell Tractors Ltd (centre left) and YFCU president, Peter Alexander (centre right) with YFCU members.

“It’s always a highlight to be part of young farmer events and personally interact with members. Now more than ever, it is essential to encourage and nurture our upcoming farming professionals.

“Massey Ferguson has been an integral part of the local agricultural community for decades. Our extensive range of hard-working farm machinery combined with exceptional support services are all designed to give customers the very best experience in owning and running MF equipment,” Lindsay added.

Peter Alexander, YFCU president, said: “It has been a pleasure to have the opportunity to work with Massey Ferguson as our principal AGM and conference sponsor during my time as president.

“I look forward to our partnership at the upcoming 2023 event as I complete my term of office, and thank Massey Ferguson for its continued support.

“The presence of the tractors provided by William Bell at this event has become a welcome spectacle which our members associate with one of the biggest weekends in the YFCU calendar.”

The YFCU is the largest rural youth organisation in Northern Ireland with more than 50 clubs across the six counties and a membership of over 3,000.

It welcomes members from all communities and from both rural and urban backgrounds.

The organisation delivers a full range of programmes aimed to develop skills, increase education and training, as well aiming to prevent rural isolation.