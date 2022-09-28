Massey Ferguson tractor with loader and bale spike stolen
A Massey Ferguson 6290 with loader and a green bale spike has been stolen in County Fermanagh.
By Joanne Knox
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 12:39 pm
The theft occurred in the Teemore area sometime between 11pm on Saturday 24 September and 6am on Sunday 25 September.
Anyone who may have seen this tractor on the road during this time, or has any information as to its whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 982 27/09/22.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.