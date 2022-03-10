Massey Ferguson Worldwide group working day raises funds for Harry

Harry, from Glenarm, is in Bristol, England, for a bone marrow transplant as part of his treatment for leukaemia, with he and his family expecting to spend up to six months there.

The working day took place last Saturday (5 March) at Clare Glen near Tandragee.

On the day, 30 tractors took turns to load and spread manure, then plough, grub and disc the two fields, which were kindly provided by Mark Trimble.

Mark Trimble (second left) and friends.

Mark’s family and friends also provided the excellent catering on site too.

The cultivating was finished by 2pm and organiser, Sam Neill, led the tractors on a scenic 18-mile road run around the many by-lanes of the Clare district.

Tea was then provided again for all who participated on the tractor run.

The Massey Ferguson Worldwide group is a Facebook group of over 25,000 dedicated MF/Ferguson tractor enthusiasts from nearly every country in the world.

Harry Simpson missed the event as he is in England for treatment.

The group has many Massey mechanics, salesmen, current and ex factory workers and reps, never mind all the farmers, tractor drivers and collectors, all willing to offer help, advice and also to showcase how they use their tractors at work or play!

The Massey Ferguson Worldwide group would like to thank all who supported this worthy cause, with £1,260 received in donations so far for the Simpson family.

Andy Catterson from Castlederg on a MF 185

Jay Bunting spreading manure.

Sam Neill leads the tractor run on a MF Super 90

Lindsey Hanna brought his team of horses

Ploughing nearly finished.