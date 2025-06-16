Massive May sales at Ballymena Livestock Market machinery sale

A great range of entries were on offer at Ballymena Livestock Market May machinery sale.

The auction held last weekend saw over 2,300 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 65%. Demand was high with vehicles selling to £19,500 for a Massey Ferson 6465 2005, outside items selling to £15,100 for a Kane 16tn 20ft silage trailer and inside items selling to £400 for a toolbox with tools.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday 27th June with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday 16th June with the last day for machinery to be entered Wednesday 25th June.

Leading prices as follows:

£12,400 for a John Deere Gator 855D 2018. (Photo: Freelance)

Outside Machinery

£19,500 for a Massey Ferson 6465 2005, £15,100 for a Kane 16tn 20ft silage trailer, £13,500 for a Broughan 16ton 20ft silage trailer, £12,400 for a John Deere Gator 855D 2018, £9,000 for a JCB Skidsteer 2010, £8,000 for a Claas 2600 rake with shaft, £7,100 for a Abbey 1600gln slurry tanker oversize pump, £6,000 for a Massey Ferguson 20E, £5,500 for a Renault 85.14 TX 4 WD Tractor, £5,100 for a Mobile sheep handling unit trailer, £4,500 for a SDC curtainsider, £4,400 for a Lely Welger RP220 round baler, £4,200 for a Massey Ferguson 135, 14ft triaxle Ifor Williams cattle trailer, £4,100 for a Pottinger 10ft mower conditioner with shaft, £3,600 for a Overrun plough, £3,500 for a Ifor Williams 12x6 Plant trailer, £3,300 for a Case Tractor, £3,200 for a Lely rotonde 510 CD rake, £3,100 for a Lely Splendimo 240 mower conditioner, £3,00 for a Fordson Dexta 1960 and £3,000 for a Taarup 856 straw chopper.

Inside Machinery

£400 for a Toolbox with tools, £390 for a Christie coleraine cow tail pump, £380 for a 2x 8x3' lamb creep gate – adjustable, £370 for a 8 inch hydraulic auger new & pipes, £290 for a New Holland petrol go kart, £250 for a Stihl blower, £200 for a John Deere mower £180 for a 6 dual wheel clamps, £180 for a Honda lawnmower, £150 for a Diesel generator 3kw, £140 for a Single phase 100L compressor, £130 for a Draper bankdsaw with new blade £130 for a garden shed, £130 for a HD 3m 4 leg chain with shorteners, £120 for a Large 240v bench saw, £120 for a SP 170 Welder, £120 for a Husqvarna 120 chainsaw, £120 for a Husqvarna 346xE Chainsaw, £110 for a weight frame & front grill for David Brown, £100 for a Sealey 10 inch table saw & fittings, £100 for a Husquvarna ride on lawnmower, £100 for a Wiedermann earth auger, £100 for a Husqvarna 50 chainsaw and £100 for a corn fiddle.