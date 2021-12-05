Matrix Animal Health showcase range of products at Winter Fair

Why not call down and chat to one of their Technical Advisors about their range of innovative products, which include The Healthy Udder Bolus, CowCal Bolus, Uterus Cleanse & Retained Placenta Bolus, Cattle Thrive Liquid Drench, CryptoClear Bolus, Calf Clear Bolus, Calf Dry Bolus and Easy Breathe Bolus?

In particular staff are looking forward to discussing with farmers how the very popular first of its kind Easy Breathe Calf Bouls can offer respiratory support to young calves. The Easy Breathe Bolus which has proved a big hit on many farms rearing calves across the country, such as Paul and Mollie Rowland, Ladywood Farm, milking 170 predominantly pedigree Holstein cows in Warwickshire. Mollie looks after the calf rearing on the farm, a mix of dairy replacements and dairy beef crosses, and says the Easy Breathe Bolus has revolutionised how they address respiratory issues in their calf rearing unit.

Mollie commented: “We were struggling with rearing our calf groups and had been discussing matters with a neighbour who recommended we try the Easy Breathe calf boluses and I have to say I have been very impressed.

“Now, every calf gets the bolus which offers some much-needed respiratory support especially during the current changeable weather conditions - we won’t take any chances. The Easy Breathe calf bolus has definitely been a big help to our calf rearing enterprise.”

Tim from Matrix Animal Health added: “Matrix Animal Health recently premiered the innovative Easy Breathe calf bolus - which is the first of its kind to be available in UK and Ireland. This new technology calf bolus contains a combination of ingredients which are designed to support a healthy respiratory system in young calves. The bolus has been a lifeline on many calf rearing units across the country over recent weeks. We are really looking forward to meeting up with customers old and new at the Winter Fair to discuss how our range of unique products can help from getting more milk in the tank to supporting calf respiratory and gut health.”