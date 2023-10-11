Matter Clothing teams up with ABP Newry to help break down the stigma surrounding mental health in agriculture

Matter Clothing has teamed up with Newry ABP to create a special Matter product for their staff team to help support and raise awareness for mental health in agriculture.

Back in 2021, Hannah Kirkpatrick, a member of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, set up a clothing company called Matter.

Matter is a clothing brand with a purpose and that purpose is to help support and raise awareness for mental health in agriculture. The business donates 10 per cent of all profits to NI’s agri and rural support charity ‘Rural Support’.

There are hundreds of farmers across the province who are struggling with mental health issues, and, through Matter, Hannah is helping to remind them that there is help out there and they are not alone.

Hannah Kirkpatrick, owner of Matter, along with ABP staff receiving their Matter fleeces. (Pic supplied by Hannah Kirkpatrick)

Over the last year Matter has continued to grow from strength to strength, increasing its product range and footprint within the agriculture circles. Hannah offers a wide range of products from jumpers to fleeces and bodywarmers to t-shirts, having plans to expand the range.

At the end of last year,Matter joined forces with Newry ABP to create the Matter product for staff.

Commenting on the partnership, Hannah Kirkpatrick, owner of Matter, said: “I was delighted to team up and work with ABP Newry.

“They are working with farmers every single day and understand the pressures the industry is under, so when they wanted to support the brand Matter, to help raise awareness for Mental Health in agriculture I jumped at the opportunity.”

Matter has kitted the team out in their own navy fleeces, with the Matter and ABP logo on them.

Through this partnership, Hannah hopes to reach the wider agriculture circles and continue to spread the message of Matter and raising awareness for Mental Health in Agriculture.

Hannah is planning big things for Matter, new products, more shows and exciting new partnerships.

You can shop all of the Matter products which are available to purchase on the website – www.youmatterclothingbrand.com