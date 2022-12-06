Matthew’s body was discovered in the Tattyreagh Road area of Fintona shortly before 12 noon yesterday, Monday 5 December. The 15-year-old was last seen in the early hours of Sunday morning at the Jamboree in the Park event, held at the Ecclesville Centre in Fintona.

Police said they are aware of concerns raised by Matthew’s family regarding the initial police response in the search for him, and that the family have agreed to meet two senior officers to discuss this. Due to the family’s concerns, police have decided, at an early stage, to make a notification to the Office of the Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland for their assessment.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Talbot, commented: “Our thoughts remain with Matthew’s devastated family. The pain they are experiencing is difficult to comprehend. A number of specially trained officers are providing support to them at this tragic time."

Detectives in the Criminal Investigation Department are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of 15-year-old Matthew McCallan from the Dungannon area.

He continued: “Detectives will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Matthew’s death, which is being treated as unexplained and a post mortem is due to take place today.

“We are keeping an open mind at this stage and would appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Matthew was last seen at approximately 1.20am in the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona, and we are keen to establish his movements after this time.

“Police received a report of a missing person shortly after 3.30am on Sunday 4 December when Matthew did not arrive home after attending an event in Fintona on Saturday night.

“Sadly Matthew was discovered in a ditch in the laneway of a property approximately two miles away from the social event at around 11.45am yesterday.”

Detective Superintendent Talbot confirmed enquiries have now ruled out speculation, which had been circulated on social media, that Matthew was seen getting into a silver coloured car.

"We have now identified and spoken to the occupants of the car and eliminated them from our enquiries,” he said.

