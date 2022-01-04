Maximise the value of slurry this winter

United Feeds Andrew McMenamin (left) with Chris Donaghy.

Here in Northern Ireland United Feeds have partnered with Devenish and Gouldings to offer an innovative and widely researched product to market.

Digest-it® is a microbial inoculant added to slurry that increases nutrient recovery from slurry, reduces ammonia emissions from slurry and grows more, better quality grass by improving soil health. Digest-it® provides a rich source of nutrients for microbes as well as dormant aerobic bacteria species that are able to feed on, and break down the organic matter in slurry. These microbes utilise the ammonia gas in the slurry as a source of nitrogen to grow, thus turning ammonia into microbial nitrogen.

One of many local farmers to use Digest-it® this winter is Chris Donaghy from Artigarvan in Co. Tyrone. Chris used Digest-it® in his dairy cow tank and after six weeks he followed his usual routine of pumping from this tank to an outdoor store. Chris commented: “I found that this slurry was much easier to mix than before I had used the Digest-it® product from United Feeds.

“The slurry appeared much more consistent and without smell too. So far it has done exactly what my United Feeds’ representative Andrew McMenamin said it would so I have no doubt that the many other benefits will follow through too when it comes to growing grass with this slurry.”