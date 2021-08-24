Maximising intake around calving

Dry matter intake is key for a successful transition

Maximizing dry matter intake (DMI) during the dry period, particularly close to calving will have one of the biggest influences on how successful the transition is. DMI decreases by 33% from the start to the end of the dry period, with the vast majority of this reduction occurring in the last week before calving.

Encouraging high intakes (>12kgDM) of a ‘bulky’ and ‘controlled energy’ diet during the dry period, ensures cows have a higher rumen capacity and appetite to consume more feed immediately after calving and in early lactation. Higher intakes post-calving results in:

1. Higher energy intake in early lactation, meaning:

- Reduced risk of retained placentas and hence uterine infections (metritis)

- Reduced extent of negative energy balance - cows maintain body condition better

- Improved fertility - ovaries start cycling sooner and stronger follicles are produced

2. Reduced extent of rumen acidosis and hindgut issues:

- Abrupt, short-term periods of reduced DMI as experienced around calving, have shown to cause rumen and hindgut acidosis. Promoting higher intakes around calving will help to reduce the severity of this.

Encourage higher DMI’s during the dry period and around calving by:

1. Ensuring cows are not over-conditioned (i.e. body condition score >3.5) at drying-off. Also feeding a ‘controlled energy’ diet (i.e. a diet meeting exact energy requirements, not over-feeding) to avoid cows becoming over-conditioned during the dry period. Over-fat cows have reduced appetite.

2. Housing cows at least during the close-up dry period (4 weeks before calving) as opposed to grazing.

3. Minimising group changes during the dry period and avoid any group changes in the last 4 weeks. Every time a cow moves between groups, the social hierarchy of the group changes during which time intakes are considerably impacted. If moving a cow to a separate pen for calving, ideally move as close to the point of calving as ‘practically’ possible. If first time calving heifers are to be grouped together with dry cows, introduce them at the start of the dry period.

4. Feeding the same forage for the full duration of the dry period.

5. Feeding a bulky forage with plenty of structural fibre to maximise rumen fill e.g. fibrous silage along with 3-4kg chopped straw (>40mm).

6. Feeding a total mixed ration (TMR) as opposed to just offering a bale at the feed fence

7. Correct TMR presentation i.e. no spoilage/heating, uniformly mixed, forage chop length <40mm and dry matter of mix around 45%.

8. Providing ad libitum access to feed 24 hours/day - target 2-5% refusals, 5-6 feed push-ups per day and 2ft of feed space per cow.

9. Ensuring ample access to fresh palatable water.

10. Offering a post-calving calcium and energy drink, containing electrolytes such as Farm-O-San Reviva, to rehydrate the cow and stimulate appetite. Reviva has been shown to increase dry matter intake by up to 1kgDM.

11. Offering milking cow TMR ‘immediately’ after calving. The quicker you can get feed into cows after calving the quicker dry matter intake builds up in early lactation.