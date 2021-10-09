Maximising profitability in pig production

Per Kring, from Danish Genetics, will be one of the speakers at next week's series of pig meetings to be hosted by Glenmarshal Sires

The guest speakers are: Per Kring & Søren Bossen (Rønshauge/ Danish Genetics); Søren Thielsen (Ø-Vet); Karsten Rasmussen (Vilofoss) and Martin Sweeney (Makeway).

Courtesy of their presentations they will, respectively address the following subjects: future breeding strategies; feeding and feeding management; health challenges and solutions; optimising performance in growing pigs.

The venues and dates for the meetings are s follows: Glenavon, Hotel Cookstown, 12th October; Cavan Crystal Hotel, 13th October and The Horse and Jockey, October 14th.

Trevor Shields, managing director of Glenmarshal Sires commented:“The meetings represent a unique opportunity for Irish producers to get a real insight into the latest thinking across a range of issues that get to the very heart of what determines farm profitability within the pig sector.

“Denmark is home to one of the world’s most efficient and forward looking pig industries.

“Four of the speakers at the upcoming meeting have many years’ experience of working within the Danish pig sector. They will provide their perspectives on how pig farming in Ireland can look forward to a sustainable future.”

He continued: “In addition, Makeway’s Martin Sweeney will offer his own unique perspectives on how pig farmers can secure significant performance-related improvements and enhanced efficiencies within their businesses.”

Next week’s meetings come at a time of significant opportunity for the Irish pig industry, provided farmers can respond positively to the challenge of securing higher levels of efficiency and sustainability.

Trevor Shields again: “There is every prospect of consumers wanting to pay more for the food that they eat as they look to the future. But input costs are rising in equal measure.”

Glenmarshal Sires is one of Europe’s foremost pig breeding centres of excellence. From its Co Down base, the company is currently exporting both fresh and frozen boar semen to a large number of companies around the world – including China.

Trevor Shields attributes the exemplary health standards secured by the Irish pig industry as being a key driver for the growth and development of the Glenmarshal business. He also feels strongly that these same advantages can help secure ongoing profitability and sustainability for the Irish pig industry as a whole.

Each of the upcoming producer meetings will start at 5.00pm with food served prior to the events getting underway. Producers wishing to attend must pre-register with Glenmarshal Sires.