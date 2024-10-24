Maxol Lubricants launches new Maxol Agri-Max Plus grease range in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A line of greases, designed to meet the evolving needs of farmers today, has been launched in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The range has been launched by Maxol Lubricants, a division of The Maxol Group.

The newly launched Maxol Agri-Max Plus grease range is a modern progression in lubricant technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These products cater to the specific needs of various industries, including agriculture, organic farming, marine, and forestry. The range is particularly suited for the lubrication of plain bearings, wire ropes, chains, rails, and geared applications across a diverse array of equipment, even in challenging operating environments where temperatures are not excessively high.

Pictured at the launch of the new Maxol Agri-Max Plus Grease range, designed to meet the evolving needs of farmers today are from left: Brian Donaldson, CEO, The Maxol Group, Trevor Lockhart, CEO, Fane Valley Group and Tom Ruane, Regional Sales Manager, Maxol Lubricants. (Pic: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye)

Among the flagship products in this range are:

Maxol Agri-Max-Plus Calcium Grease: Developed to meet the intense demands of the agricultural sector, this grease offers superior water resistance and serves as an excellent alternative to traditional lithium-based greases. Its formulation ensures optimal performance in a variety of agricultural applications, providing farmers with a reliable and efficient lubrication solution.

Maxol Agri-Max-Plus EFS Grease: This NSF Food Grade H1 registered grease is also fully certified to Swedish Standard SS 155470 for its ecological safety. Specifically designed for both the food processing and Agricultural industry, Agri-Max Plus EFS Grease is food safe and biodegradable, making it an ideal choice for operations where food safety and environmental impact are paramount concerns.

In addition to incorporating the latest technology and innovation, as part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, Maxol Lubricants now comes in more sustainable packaging. The updated packaging now includes at least 30% and up to 50% recycled plastic, in line with the company’s wider efforts to reduce its environmental footprint across the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured at the launch of the new Maxol Agri-Max Plus Grease range, designed to meet the evolving needs of farmers today are from left: Brian Donaldson, CEO, The Maxol Group, Trevor Lockhart, CEO, Fane Valley Group and Tom Ruane, Regional Sales Manager, Maxol Lubricants. (Pic: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye)

In addition to this, the company has pioneered the use of more environmentally conscious packaging formats, which will be gradually implemented across its newer product lines.

Brian Donaldson, Chief Executive, The Maxol Group, commented: “Our dedicated Maxol Lubricants division is a core part of The Maxol Group. We combine decades of experience in servicing a broad range of industries from farming to forestry and agriculture to haulage, with our commitment to invest and to innovate to meet the challenges and changing needs of our customers and ensure we remain at the forefront of the lubricants industry in Northern Ireland and across Europe. We are proud to be a supplier to Fane Valley, one of the most forward-thinking Co-Ops in the province.

“Our new packaging is not just a reflection of our commitment to sustainability, but also a testament to our drive to innovate – from the inside out.”

“This is one of a number of significant steps we are taking to evolve in line with market demands, providing the best performing, highest specification of product to our customers, meeting their rigorous demands and supporting their businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While our products and packaging are evolving, we are resolute in our brand promise, which is ‘oil made easy,’ and customers can continue to trust in the quality of our lubricants, and now in packaging that aligns with both their values and ours.”

Trevor Lockhart, Chief Executive, Fane Valley Group: “Fane Valley Stores has enjoyed a very successful partnership with Maxol Lubricants since 2017. During this time our sales of oils and greases have almost quadrupled.

“This underlines the quality of the Maxol products and the customer loyalty which they attract. The new additions to the range have been extremely well received by customers and will strengthen our position in this market.

“Working closely with trusted suppliers such as Maxol has been instrumental to the growth and development of Fane Valley Stores. We also have a common interest in improving the sustainability of our respective businesses. The enhancements made by Maxol to product packaging through the inclusion of at least 30% recycled plastic will positively contribute to our climate goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For over 40 years, Maxol Lubricants has been the trusted choice for agricultural oils in Northern Ireland, consistently providing high-quality products tailored to the unique demands of farm machinery, tractors, and combine harvesters. Maxol Lubricants serves over 1,500 customers globally, delivering an extensive range of lubricants and services from its European base in Dublin.

To learn more about the new Maxol Agri-Max Plus range and explore the full suite of Maxol Lubricants’ products, visit www.maxol.ie/lubricants.