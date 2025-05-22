May hay days continue at Enniskillen Mart, beef bullocks to £2860

A smaller entry this week as the May hay days continue at Enniskillen Mart.

Beef bullocks sold to 400ppk for a 638kg Charolais at £2250 and up to £2860 for a 862kg Shorthorn.

Lightweights to 476ppk for a 378kg Limousin at £1800

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Ederney producer 660kg Aberdeen Angus at £2250, 608kg Limousin at £2200, 496kg Charolais at £1680; Trillick producer 504kg Limousin at £1930; Killadeas producer 724kg Limousin at £2500; Lisbellaw producer 330kg Limousin at £1460, 322kg Simmental at £140, 362kg Limousin at £1560, 346kg Limousin at £2400, 608kg Limousin at £2420; Belleek producer 638kg Charolais at £2550; Sixmilecross producer 376kg Charolais at £1630, 384kg Charolais at £1780; Benburb producer 388kg Shorthorn at £1580, 374kg Hereford at £1510, 330kg Hereford at £1410; Lisnaskea producer 554kg Charolais at £2150, 646kg Charolais at £2380; Derrygonnelly producer 384kg Shorthorn at £1490, 328kg Aberdeen Angus at £1440, 318kg Aberdeen Angus at £1460; Fivemiletown producer 468kg Charolais at £1930, 392kg Charolais at £1820, 456kg Charolais at £1990, 490kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £2090; Letterbreen producer 502kg Charolais at £1950, 520kg Charolais at £1900, 436kg Limousin at £1790, 576kg Limousin at £2230; Newtownbutler producer 502kg Limousin at £1910, 414kg Limousin at £1800, 438kg Limousin at £1870, 460kg Limousin at £1820; Derrylin producer 582kg Irish Moile at £2320, 656kg Limousin at £2600, 620kg Simmental at £2450, 678kg Simmental at £2670, 634kg Simmental at £1450; Tempo producer 544kg Charolais at £2100, 518kg Charolais at £2040, 514kg Charolais at £2100, 522kg Limousin at £2340; Derrylin producer 460kg Charolais at £1890, 424kg Charolais at £1800, 530kg Charolais at £2010; Churchill producer 862kg Shorthorn at £2860 and Castlederg producer 570kg Simmental at £1910, 554kg Simmental at £1820, 542kg Simmental at £1820, 486kg Limousin at £1720.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £1100 to £1860 paid for a 429kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £900 to £1790 for a 414kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Trillick producer 262kg Charolais heifer at £1350, 391kg Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer at £1550, 340kg Charolais heifer at £1570; Lisnaskea producer 207kg Limousin bull at £1290, 267kg Charolais bull at £1250, 213kg Charolais bull at £1260, 221kg Limousin bull at £1200; Newtownbutler producer 353kg Charolais steer at £1660, 232kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 322kg Charolais heifer at £1480, 256kg Limousin steer at £1270; Belleek producer 335kg Charolais steer at £1770, 466kg Charolais steer at £1870, 311kg Charolais heifer at £1500, 347kg Charolais steer at £1570, 261kg Charolais steer at £1390; Enniskillen producer 403kg Limousin steer at £1660, 303kg Limousin steer at £1770, 300kg Charolais ster at £1610, 328kg Charolais steer at £1640, 305kg Limousin heifer at £1200, 302kg Limousin heifer at £1270; Monea producer 279kg Charolais heifer at £1470, 277kg Charolais heifer at £1410, 276kg Charolais heifer at £1340; Garrison producer 446kg Charolais heifer at £1760, 404kg Charolais heifer at £1590, 510kg Charolais heifer at £1970; Irvinestown producer 192kg Limousin bull at £830, 256kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £940; Kesh producer 391kg Charolais heifer at £1710, 378kg Charolais bull at £1580, 413kg Charolais heifer at £1580, 353kg Charolais heifer at £1560; Omagh producer 359kg Charolais heifer at £1500, 243kg Simmental heifer at £1230, 276kg Charolais heifer at £1270, 285kg Charolais heifer at £1580; Belcoo producer 305kg Charolais steer at £1680, 309kg Charolais steer at £1450, 349kg Charolais heifer at £1470, 305kg Charolais steer at £1540, 352kg Charolais heifer at £1560; Belleek producer 377kg Charolais heifer at £1710299kg Charolais heifer at £1550, 317kg Charolais steer at £1630, 394kg Charolais heifer at £1690; Derrylin producer 429kg Charolais steer at £1860, 396kg Simmental steer at £1760, 440kg Limousin steer at £1760; Florencecourt producer 264kg Charolais bull at £1510, 267kg Charolais bull at £1450, 270kg Charolais bull at £1570, 331kg Limousin heifer at £1500 and Irvinestown producer 378kg Limousin bull at £1600, 336kg Limousin bull at £1650, 245kg Charolais heifer at £1310, 237kg Charolais bull.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 402ppk paid for a 620kg Charolais at £2470.

Medium weights to 430ppk paid for a 458kg Charolais at £1970.

Light weights to 431ppk for a 276kg Charolais at £1190.

Derrylin producer Charolais 620kg at £2470.

Dropped calves

April born bulls Friesian at £600, Aberdeen Angus at £545, Aberdeen Angus at £475, Belgian Blue at £550, Hereford at £535, Hereford at £540, Aberdeen Angus 495, Aberdeen Angus at £485, Belgian Blue at £560, Belgian Blue at £565, Belgian Blue at £555, May born bulls Friesian at £190, Charolais at £475, April born heifers Vosgienne-Vosges at £480, Belgian Blue at £500, Hereford at £400, Simmental at £400, Aberdeen Angus at £340, Aberdeen Angus at £330, May born heifers Charolais at £650, Hereford at £400 and Reared calve to at £1090 for a February born Meuse Rhine Yssel bull.

Suckler cows

2020 born Shorthorn with April born Limousin bull at £3120, 2021 born Simmental with April born Simmental heifer at £3080, 2016 born Limousin with December born Charolais bull at £3050, 2022 born Simmental heifer with April Charolais bull at £2850 and 2017 Limousin with January born Limousin bull at £2920.

Fat cows

Garrison producer Charolais 802kg at £2750 343ppk; Kesh producer Limousin 722kg at £2600 360ppk; Monea producer Charolais 764kg at £2560 39ppk and Kinawley producer Aberdeen Angus bull 978kg at £2950 301ppk.