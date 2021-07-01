Mayor voices support for Taste Causeway

Councillor Richard Holmes, speaking after attending a recent board meeting of Taste Causeway, said the quality and variety of goods produced in the area is one of our greatest assets.

Taste Causeway is a network of producers, artisans, food tourism and hospitality providers who are committed to developing the area’s foodie repertoire.

The Mayor said: “It’s inspiring to see a like-minded group working together in this way to achieve a common goal and showcase what makes Causeway Coast and Glens a stand-out foodie destination.

“Their collaborative ethos provides mutual support which is beneficial for their businesses and the products created across our beautiful landscape are second to none.

“As a Council we are very proud of our local producers and the role they play within our area’s economy and tourism offering and this is something I hope we can continue to build on.

“Even during the challenges of the pandemic, these businesses excelled themselves by seeking alternative sales channels and quickly adapting to meeting changing customer demands. There was also an emergence of new food and drink businesses in the area and this is something that I want to wholeheartedly commend.

“Our food industry offers exciting opportunities for continued development, and I was pleased to see a Foodovation Centre among our first priority Growth Deal projects.

“Providing this type of infrastructure would be a clear demonstration of our support for the artisan sector and help to propel our producers to the next stage in their business journey.”

Sharon Scott, Taste Causeway Facilitator, added: “On behalf of the Taste Causeway Board and Management Committee I have been delighted to brief the Mayor on the work Taste Causeway does to support local food and drink businesses right across the supply chain in the Causeway Coast and Glens.

“As we emerge from the last year, and start to reopen and rebuild, a strong relationship between Taste Causeway businesses and key partners, such as Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, will become even more important. Thank you to the Mayor for his steadfast support, even at this early stage of his period of office, and we look forward to building on this relationship.”

You can find out more about Taste Causeway by going to www.tastecauseway.com.