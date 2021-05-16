McAleer calls for engagement

Mr McAleer said Sinn Féin is committed to a climate change act that is ambitious, fair, and deliverable.

He continued: “Agriculture plays a vital role in our society in producing safe and secure food, sustaining rural communities and underpinning 100,000 jobs here in the north.

“As custodians of the countryside, farmers are pivotal in the preservation of our biodiversity, water quality and environment more broadly.

“Across the world, 197 countries have signed up to the Paris Climate change agreement. This pledges countries to take steps to keep global temperature rise to less than 2 degrees below pre industrial levels.

“In fulfilment of this, Britain, Scotland, Wales and the south of Ireland have passed Climate Change Acts, which commits them to reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions and become carbon neutral inside the next 24 to 29 years.

“The north is the only part of these islands that does not have a Climate Change Act and we believe this sends out the wrong message to the international world about our commitment to sustainable agriculture and environmental practises,” he added.

“Farmers are in the frontline of extreme weather events caused by climate change. We need look no further than the landslides in the Sperrin Mountains in recent years, which devastated farms, livestock and properties. These extreme events will become more common unless we take action.

“The Climate Change Private Members Bill (PMB) is an important step which sets the framework for our response to climate change.

“The actions themselves can only be determined within Climate Action Plans, which according to the PMB must go out for 16-week public consultation, and then must be approved by the Assembly and subject to equality and rural proofing.

“Following the passing of the Bill at the second stage this week, it will now move to the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee for six months of rigorous scrutiny by a range of experts, stakeholders and the public using citizenspace before it comes back into the Assembly for another three stages of consideration and further scrutiny.

“The Bill does not contain sanction powers and Action Plans must take account of the fiscal, social and economic impact context here in the north.

“Any plans for the agricultural sector must be developed with farmers and the wider sector and we appeal to farmers and rural stakeholders to take part in the process of shaping this Bill and agreeing the Climate Action Plans.

“Sinn Féin believes that in order for a climate change actions to be successful and effective they need to work for ordinary farmers, workers, their families and rural communities, who all need to be facilitated and supported in achieving our ambitious climate change goals,” Mr McAleer concluded.