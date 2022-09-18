McAleer highlights impact of Brexit with EU Commission

Mr McAleer participated in a roundtable event in the EU Parliament last week, where MLAs from the main parties engaged with MEPs, ambassadors, the NI Executive Office in Brussels and vice-president of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič.

Speaking afterwards, the West Tyrone representative said: “The Tory imposed Brexit is having a hugely negative impact on farms, small businesses and wider society here in the north.

“I, therefore, welcomed the opportunity to engage directly with the EU Commission and MEPs to highlight some of these issues. There were frank and constructive exchanges between MEPs, MLAs and the commission and I took the opportunity to highlight how the loss of the EU Rural Development Programme and the uncertainty over the future of the Single Farm Payment was having a negative impact on rural communities.

Declan McAleer MLA pictured with European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič at the EU-MLA engagement in Brussels last week.

