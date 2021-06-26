McAleer seriously concerned at UK-Australia trade deal

Declan McAleer

Mr McAleer said: “The trade deal between Britain and Australia poses a serious threat to our local farmers and agrifood businesses. 50% of all food produced in the north is exported to the British market in an industry which is worth over £3 billion every year, underpinning 100,000 jobs.

“While the EU protocol will prevent Australia beef and sheep meat from entering our local market, the introduction of tariff free trade with Australia over the next 15 years will displace our share of the British market.

“Our farmers will not be able to compete with such a huge food producing continent. The difference in scale is seismic. For example, the largest beef farm in Australia is 5.8 million acres which is 50% larger than the entire land mass of the north, which is 3.4 million acres.

“This difference is also reflected in prices. Figures highlighted by the National Sheep Association for June show that the price per kg for sheep meat is 2.36 euros less for Australian produce than local prices. They believe that the sheep sector are ‘sacrificial lambs’ in this trade deal.

“In addition to the differences in scale and prices, under Australian rules the use of hormones is permitted to promote growth, cattle can be transported for up to 48 hours and the RSPA has highlighted welfare concerns whereby cattle can be raised in enormous, bare feed-lots, fed grain and never see a blade of grass in their lives.

“From a climate perspective, while most countries are moving towards net zero and taking steps to reduce carbon emissions in line with the Paris climate agreement, the prospect of importing agrifood 10,000 miles while undermining local, sustainable producers is the complete antithesis of climate change commitments.

“Throughout this process the British government, in their pursuit of a trade deal have ignored the voices of industry stakeholders. They have also effectively side-lined the Trade and Agriculture Commission which was set up as the voice of the agrifood sector to advise the British government on the potential impact of future trade deals,” said Mr McAleer.

“The Australian deal also highlights the real reason why the British government refused to legislate for minimum food standards in their Agriculture Bill and are still refusing to enter into a veterinary agreement with the EU.

“Worryingly, the Australian trade deal will likely be the starting point for other major food producing nations such as the USA and the Mercosur countries in their negotiations with the UK.