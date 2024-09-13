Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has supported calls for a Sheep Development Programme to be introduced as part of DAERA’s new agriculture policy.

Mr McAleer said: “At the AERA committee on Thursday we received a briefing from the NI Sheep Industry Taskforce about the challenges facing the industry.

“There are almost one million breeding ewes and two million sheep in the north and the sheep industry makes a huge contribution to the local economy and the environment.

“It was clear from the presentation that sheep farmers have been left behind.

Declan McAleer (right) is pictured with DAERA Minister Andrew Muir and colleagues. (Pic: Freelance)

“The removal of the ANC payment had a disproportionate impact on sheep farmers as many of these farmers operate in the hills and on marginal land. Under the new farm support payment all farmers, including sheep farmers will have their basic payment cut by up to 18% to fund other schemes, but there is no sheep support scheme currently proposed.

“In addition to this, previous capital support schemes were not tailored to the needs of sheep farmers.”

Mr McAleer continued: “In the south of Ireland, the government supports farmers through a Sheep Improvement and National Sheep Welfare Scheme and the fact we have no scheme in the north places farmers here at a competitive disadvantage.

“In the south this scheme is funded by Pillar 2 of the EU Common Agriculture Policy but the north cannot avail of this as a consequence of Brexit.

“In January 2023, the Taskforce produced its report which identifies to identify the needs of the sheep sector and a proposed package to encourage its development.

“In a recent reply to an Assembly question, the Minister stated that his officials are currently working to better understand the strategic needs of the and he will consider deploying levers to meet those needs and that any decision to introduce new policies or programmes will be in the context of budget availability within the ear-marked farm support funding envelope.

“Whilst I appreciate the budgetary pressures, I note and welcome the fact that Minister is considering a sheep scheme. Given the important economic, social and environmental value of sheep farming it is important that this sector is not left behind”.