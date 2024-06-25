Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has welcomed progress made on Sustainable Utilisation of Livestock Slurry.

McAleer welcomes on-farm slurry solutions
Up to £12m of funding is to be provided to assist three suppliers to develop demonstration plants for a bio circular economy.
The West Tyrone MLA said: “The project will make a significant reduction on the current levels of excess phosphorus (P) by reducing the excess P from slurry by at least 1,000 tonnes per year by the end of year three.
“This will provide an on-farm solution and is about the separation of slurry on-farm. Similar to a milk run, someone will go around farms with a mobile unit separating slurry and take away the solids to an Anaerobic Digestion plant. The focus is on cattle and Pig farmers
“DAERA outlined some of the benefits to farmers; allows a farmer to spread slurry when they should be spreading and not spreading slurry when they have to, it frees up space in the tank and links in with the soil nutrient health scheme”
In conclusion, Mr McAleer said: “This is an important government intervention and deals with the problems the north currently faced regarding excess phosphorus (P), this will form part of the Lough Neagh Action Plan.”
