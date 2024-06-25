Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has welcomed progress made on Sustainable Utilisation of Livestock Slurry.

Up to £12m of funding is to be provided to assist three suppliers to develop demonstration plants for a bio circular economy.

The West Tyrone MLA said: “The project will make a significant reduction on the current levels of excess phosphorus (P) by reducing the excess P from slurry by at least 1,000 tonnes per year by the end of year three.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This will provide an on-farm solution and is about the separation of slurry on-farm. Similar to a milk run, someone will go around farms with a mobile unit separating slurry and take away the solids to an Anaerobic Digestion plant. The focus is on cattle and Pig farmers

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has welcomed progress made on Sustainable Utilisation of Livestock Slurry. (Pic: Freelance)

“DAERA outlined some of the benefits to farmers; allows a farmer to spread slurry when they should be spreading and not spreading slurry when they have to, it frees up space in the tank and links in with the soil nutrient health scheme”