McCollum crowned winner of UFU winter wheat competition
The Ulster Farmers’ Union along with competition sponsors Fane Valley and Bayer, have crowned Mark McCollum from the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) North East Derry Group, first place in the winter wheat category this year.
A very close second place was awarded to Raymond, David and William Wilson of the UFU Ards Group, with Christopher Gill, Caledon Estates from the South Tyrone Group, taking a respectable third place.
The county winners were:
• Antrim: John, Samuel and David McElheran, North Antrim Group
• Armagh: Tim McClelland, North East Armagh Group
• Down: Raymond, David and William Wilson, Ards Group
• Derry/Londonderry: Mark McCollum, North East Derry Group
• Tyrone: Christopher Gill, Caledon Estates, South Tyrone Group
Northern Ireland final judge Lisa Black said: “The standard of the winter wheat fields in the final this year were outstanding and there was little margin between them. For all fields, the yield potential was high. Crops were dense with well-develop ears and well-filled grain. There was some variation in disease and weed control, with grass and chickweed being evident in one or two. In terms of uniformity, one or two of the crops had thin patches and immature/green tillers. This is where the winning field picked up a couple of extra points.”
UFU deputy president John McLenaghan added: “I would like to thank our sponsors Fane Valley and Bayer who continue to enthusiastically support and promote our cereal competitions, the competition judges, our group managers who co-ordinate the local competitions and the many UFU members who entered this year’s winter wheat competition.”
The awards for the winter barley, oats, winter wheat and spring barley cereal competition categories will be officially presented at the 2022 UFU and sponsors cereals competition awards and lunch planned for later this year.